Seattle has the best public transportation in the United States, according to a new study. Here’s how other cities compare.

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

Seattle has the United States’ best public transportation network, according to a new study from WalletHub, surpassing New York and other East Coast cities that are nearly synonymous with transit.

The study ranked 100 cities over 17 metrics, including the share of commuters who use public transport, average commute times for cars versus transit, miles of bus lanes, connectivity, and more.

Despite its ranking as number one in the country for total public transit ridership and total miles of public transportation, New York comes in at No. 7 on WalletHub’s list, thanks to a low 97th-place ranking when it comes to “public transit resources,” which takes into account factors like age of an agency’s fleet and miles on each vehicle.

“We determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities in our sample,” the company said. “Our sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area.”

Here’s how the United States’ top cities for public transportation shake out:

See also: Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22.

10. Portland, Oregon

Accessibility and convenience rank: 13

Safety and reliability rank: 31

Public transit resources rank: 29

9. Honolulu, Hawaii

source
Wikimedia Commons

Accessibility and convenience rank: 30

Safety and reliability rank: 13

Public transit resources rank: 12

8. Reno, Nevada

source
Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County – RTC

Accessibility and convenience rank: 76

Safety and reliability rank: 8

Public transit resources rank: 1

7. New York, New York

Accessibility and convenience rank: 5

Safety and reliability rank: 22

Public transit resources rank: 97

6. Jersey City, New Jersey

source
Walter Hickey / BI

Accessibility and convenience rank: 4

Safety and reliability rank: 22

Public transit resources rank: 97

5. Madison, Wisconsin

source
Metro Transit via Facebook

Accessibility and convenience rank: 46

Safety and reliability rank: 1

Public transit resources rank: 4

4. Washington, DC

caption
People ride the Metro subway system during the evening rush hour in Washington March 15, 2016.
source
Reuters

Accessibility and convenience rank: 3

Safety and reliability rank: 48

Public transit resources rank: 52

3. San Francisco, California

source
Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Accessibility and convenience rank: 1

Safety and reliability rank: 27

Public transit resources rank: 80

2. Boston, Massachusetts

caption
An MBTA green line subway train sits at a station during a winter snow storm in Brookline
source
Thomson Reuters

Accessibility and convenience rank: 2

Safety and reliability rank: 34

Public transit resources rank: 10

1. Seattle, Washington

source
Sound Transit/YouTube

Accessibility and convenience rank: 7

Safety and reliability rank: 6

Public transit resources rank: 3