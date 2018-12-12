The best cities in the US to celebrate New Year’s Eve, ranked

caption Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a bang. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung

Wallethub compared the 100 most populated US cities to determine the best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve in.

New York City came in first place.

Los Angeles and Atlanta rounded out the top three.

If you don’t have New Year’s Eve plans yet, it’s not too late to go somewhere with vibrant nightlife and explosive fireworks that won’t rack up an expensive bill.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best ones to celebrate New Year’s Eve in.

The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)

Costs (average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)

Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighborhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

Here are the top 30 places in the US to ring in the new year.

30. Minneapolis, Minnesota

caption Minneapolis. source Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 28

Costs: 70

Safety and accessibility: 39

Total score: 53.54

29. Tucson, Arizona

caption Tucson. source Wikimedia Commons

Entertainment and food: 36

Costs: 14

Safety and accessibility: 53

Total score: 53.56

28. Cincinnati, Ohio

caption Cincinnati. source Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 35

Costs: 28

Safety and accessibility: 36

Total score: 53.90

27. Austin, Texas

caption Austin. source Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 20

Costs: 67

Safety and accessibility: 77

Total score: 54.26

26. Buffalo, New York

caption Buffalo. source AnwarShamim/iStock

Entertainment and food: 21

Costs: 79

Safety and accessibility: 37

Total score: 54.53

25. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

caption Pittsburgh. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 31

Costs: 40

Safety and accessibility: 29

Total score: 54.68

24. Indianapolis, Indiana

caption Indianapolis. source Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 34

Costs: 21

Safety and accessibility: 54

Total score: 54.72

23. Portland, Oregon

caption Portland. source photomatz/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 18

Costs: 54

Safety and accessibility: 92

Total score: 55.31

22. Houston, Texas

caption Houston. source Getty Images/Buyenlarge

Entertainment and food: 19

Costs: 45

Safety and accessibility: 91

Total score: 55.84

21. Tampa, Florida

caption Tampa. source Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Entertainment and food: 30

Costs: 4

Safety and accessibility: 58

Total score: 57.43

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

caption Virginia Beach. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 44

Costs: 3

Safety and accessibility: 16

Total score: 57.47

19. Nashville, Tennessee

caption Nashville. source Jason Davis/Getty Images

Entertainment and food: 15

Costs: 53

Safety and accessibility: 76

Total score: 57.61

18. Louisville, Kentucky

caption Louisville. source William Spangler/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 24

Costs: 18

Safety and accessibility: 60

Total score: 58.06

17. Dallas, Texas

caption Dallas. source Alissala/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 16

Costs: 30

Safety and accessibility: 88

Total score: 58.78

16. San Antonio, Texas

caption San Antonio. source Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 17

Costs: 19

Safety and accessibility: 89

Total score: 59.30

15. Seattle, Washington

caption Seattle. source David Ryder/Reuters

Entertainment and food: 9

Costs: 86

Safety and accessibility: 66

Total score: 59.53

14. Birmingham, Alabama

caption Birmingham. source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 22

Costs: 5

Safety and accessibility: 73

Total score: 59.75

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption Philadelphia. source gary718/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 14

Costs: 73

Safety and accessibility: 21

Total score: 60.29

12. New Orleans, Louisiana

Entertainment and food: 13

Costs: 65

Safety and accessibility: 78

Total score: 60.62

11. Miami, Florida

caption Miami. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Entertainment and food: 6

Costs: 97

Safety and accessibility: 63

Total score: 60.91

10. San Francisco, California

Entertainment and food: 2

Costs: 96

Safety and accessibility: 64

Total score: 63.83

9. Washington, D.C.

caption Washington, D.C. source robmbrown/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 10

Costs: 78

Safety and accessibility: 10

Total score: 64.02

8. Chicago, Illinois

Entertainment and food: 8

Costs: 76

Safety and accessibility: 49

Total score: 64.29

7. Orlando, Florida

Entertainment and food: 12

Costs: 9

Safety and accessibility: 94

Total score: 65.33

6. Denver, Colorado

Entertainment and food: 11

Costs: 38

Safety and accessibility: 47

Total score: 65.92

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

caption Las Vegas. source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub

Entertainment and food: 5

Costs: 74

Safety and accessibility: 72

Total score: 66.03

4. San Diego, California

caption San Diego. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 7

Costs: 68

Safety and accessibility: 61

Total score: 66.28

3. Atlanta, Georgia

Entertainment and food: 4

Costs: 51

Safety and accessibility: 93

Total score: 66.91

2. Los Angeles, California

caption Los Angeles. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung

Entertainment and food: 3

Costs: 75

Safety and accessibility: 70

Total score: 66.92

1. New York, New York

caption New York. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Entertainment and food: 1

Costs: 100

Safety and accessibility: 23

Total score: 68.27

