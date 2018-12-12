The best cities in the US to celebrate New Year’s Eve, ranked

Talia Lakritz, Insider
Celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a bang.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung

  • Wallethub compared the 100 most populated US cities to determine the best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve in.
  • New York City came in first place.
  • Los Angeles and Atlanta rounded out the top three.

If you don’t have New Year’s Eve plans yet, it’s not too late to go somewhere with vibrant nightlife and explosive fireworks that won’t rack up an expensive bill.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best ones to celebrate New Year’s Eve in.

The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

  • Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)
  • Costs (average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)
  • Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighborhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

Here are the top 30 places in the US to ring in the new year.

30. Minneapolis, Minnesota

caption
Minneapolis.
source
Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 28

Costs: 70

Safety and accessibility: 39

Total score: 53.54

29. Tucson, Arizona

caption
Tucson.
source
Wikimedia Commons

Entertainment and food: 36

Costs: 14

Safety and accessibility: 53

Total score: 53.56

28. Cincinnati, Ohio

caption
Cincinnati.
source
Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 35

Costs: 28

Safety and accessibility: 36

Total score: 53.90

27. Austin, Texas

caption
Austin.
source
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 20

Costs: 67

Safety and accessibility: 77

Total score: 54.26

26. Buffalo, New York

caption
Buffalo.
source
AnwarShamim/iStock

Entertainment and food: 21

Costs: 79

Safety and accessibility: 37

Total score: 54.53

25. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

caption
Pittsburgh.
source
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 31

Costs: 40

Safety and accessibility: 29

Total score: 54.68

24. Indianapolis, Indiana

caption
Indianapolis.
source
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 34

Costs: 21

Safety and accessibility: 54

Total score: 54.72

23. Portland, Oregon

caption
Portland.
source
photomatz/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 18

Costs: 54

Safety and accessibility: 92

Total score: 55.31

22. Houston, Texas

caption
Houston.
source
Getty Images/Buyenlarge

Entertainment and food: 19

Costs: 45

Safety and accessibility: 91

Total score: 55.84

21. Tampa, Florida

caption
Tampa.
source
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Entertainment and food: 30

Costs: 4

Safety and accessibility: 58

Total score: 57.43

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

caption
Virginia Beach.
source
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 44

Costs: 3

Safety and accessibility: 16

Total score: 57.47

19. Nashville, Tennessee

caption
Nashville.
source
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Entertainment and food: 15

Costs: 53

Safety and accessibility: 76

Total score: 57.61

18. Louisville, Kentucky

caption
Louisville.
source
William Spangler/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 24

Costs: 18

Safety and accessibility: 60

Total score: 58.06

17. Dallas, Texas

caption
Dallas.
source
Alissala/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 16

Costs: 30

Safety and accessibility: 88

Total score: 58.78

16. San Antonio, Texas

caption
San Antonio.
source
Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 17

Costs: 19

Safety and accessibility: 89

Total score: 59.30

15. Seattle, Washington

caption
Seattle.
source
David Ryder/Reuters

Entertainment and food: 9

Costs: 86

Safety and accessibility: 66

Total score: 59.53

14. Birmingham, Alabama

caption
Birmingham.
source
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 22

Costs: 5

Safety and accessibility: 73

Total score: 59.75

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption
Philadelphia.
source
gary718/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 14

Costs: 73

Safety and accessibility: 21

Total score: 60.29

12. New Orleans, Louisiana

Entertainment and food: 13

Costs: 65

Safety and accessibility: 78

Total score: 60.62

11. Miami, Florida

caption
Miami.
source
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Entertainment and food: 6

Costs: 97

Safety and accessibility: 63

Total score: 60.91

10. San Francisco, California

Entertainment and food: 2

Costs: 96

Safety and accessibility: 64

Total score: 63.83

9. Washington, D.C.

caption
Washington, D.C.
source
robmbrown/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 10

Costs: 78

Safety and accessibility: 10

Total score: 64.02

8. Chicago, Illinois

Entertainment and food: 8

Costs: 76

Safety and accessibility: 49

Total score: 64.29

7. Orlando, Florida

Entertainment and food: 12

Costs: 9

Safety and accessibility: 94

Total score: 65.33

6. Denver, Colorado

Entertainment and food: 11

Costs: 38

Safety and accessibility: 47

Total score: 65.92

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

caption
Las Vegas.
source
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub

Entertainment and food: 5

Costs: 74

Safety and accessibility: 72

Total score: 66.03

4. San Diego, California

caption
San Diego.
source
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 7

Costs: 68

Safety and accessibility: 61

Total score: 66.28

3. Atlanta, Georgia

Entertainment and food: 4

Costs: 51

Safety and accessibility: 93

Total score: 66.91

2. Los Angeles, California

caption
Los Angeles.
source
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung

Entertainment and food: 3

Costs: 75

Safety and accessibility: 70

Total score: 66.92

1. New York, New York

caption
New York.
source
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Entertainment and food: 1

Costs: 100

Safety and accessibility: 23

Total score: 68.27

