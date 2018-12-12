The best cities in the US to celebrate New Year’s Eve, ranked

- source
- Wallethub compared the 100 most populated US cities to determine the best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve in.
- New York City came in first place.
- Los Angeles and Atlanta rounded out the top three.
If you don’t have New Year’s Eve plans yet, it’s not too late to go somewhere with vibrant nightlife and explosive fireworks that won’t rack up an expensive bill.
WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best ones to celebrate New Year’s Eve in.
The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:
- Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)
- Costs (average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)
- Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighborhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)
Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.
Here are the top 30 places in the US to ring in the new year.
30. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Entertainment and food: 28
Costs: 70
Safety and accessibility: 39
Total score: 53.54
29. Tucson, Arizona
Entertainment and food: 36
Costs: 14
Safety and accessibility: 53
Total score: 53.56
28. Cincinnati, Ohio
Entertainment and food: 35
Costs: 28
Safety and accessibility: 36
Total score: 53.90
27. Austin, Texas
Entertainment and food: 20
Costs: 67
Safety and accessibility: 77
Total score: 54.26
26. Buffalo, New York
Entertainment and food: 21
Costs: 79
Safety and accessibility: 37
Total score: 54.53
25. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Entertainment and food: 31
Costs: 40
Safety and accessibility: 29
Total score: 54.68
24. Indianapolis, Indiana
Entertainment and food: 34
Costs: 21
Safety and accessibility: 54
Total score: 54.72
23. Portland, Oregon
Entertainment and food: 18
Costs: 54
Safety and accessibility: 92
Total score: 55.31
22. Houston, Texas
Entertainment and food: 19
Costs: 45
Safety and accessibility: 91
Total score: 55.84
21. Tampa, Florida
Entertainment and food: 30
Costs: 4
Safety and accessibility: 58
Total score: 57.43
20. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Entertainment and food: 44
Costs: 3
Safety and accessibility: 16
Total score: 57.47
19. Nashville, Tennessee
Entertainment and food: 15
Costs: 53
Safety and accessibility: 76
Total score: 57.61
18. Louisville, Kentucky
Entertainment and food: 24
Costs: 18
Safety and accessibility: 60
Total score: 58.06
17. Dallas, Texas
Entertainment and food: 16
Costs: 30
Safety and accessibility: 88
Total score: 58.78
16. San Antonio, Texas
Entertainment and food: 17
Costs: 19
Safety and accessibility: 89
Total score: 59.30
15. Seattle, Washington
Entertainment and food: 9
Costs: 86
Safety and accessibility: 66
Total score: 59.53
14. Birmingham, Alabama
Entertainment and food: 22
Costs: 5
Safety and accessibility: 73
Total score: 59.75
13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Entertainment and food: 14
Costs: 73
Safety and accessibility: 21
Total score: 60.29
12. New Orleans, Louisiana
Entertainment and food: 13
Costs: 65
Safety and accessibility: 78
Total score: 60.62
11. Miami, Florida
Entertainment and food: 6
Costs: 97
Safety and accessibility: 63
Total score: 60.91
10. San Francisco, California
Entertainment and food: 2
Costs: 96
Safety and accessibility: 64
Total score: 63.83
9. Washington, D.C.
Entertainment and food: 10
Costs: 78
Safety and accessibility: 10
Total score: 64.02
8. Chicago, Illinois
Entertainment and food: 8
Costs: 76
Safety and accessibility: 49
Total score: 64.29
7. Orlando, Florida
Entertainment and food: 12
Costs: 9
Safety and accessibility: 94
Total score: 65.33
6. Denver, Colorado
Entertainment and food: 11
Costs: 38
Safety and accessibility: 47
Total score: 65.92
5. Las Vegas, Nevada
Entertainment and food: 5
Costs: 74
Safety and accessibility: 72
Total score: 66.03
4. San Diego, California
Entertainment and food: 7
Costs: 68
Safety and accessibility: 61
Total score: 66.28
3. Atlanta, Georgia
Entertainment and food: 4
Costs: 51
Safety and accessibility: 93
Total score: 66.91
2. Los Angeles, California
Entertainment and food: 3
Costs: 75
Safety and accessibility: 70
Total score: 66.92
1. New York, New York
Entertainment and food: 1
Costs: 100
Safety and accessibility: 23
Total score: 68.27
