The 20 best community colleges in the US to jump-start a successful career

Transferring to a four-year university from community college may save thousands of dollars. Four-year university grads tend to earn more money on average compared to all workers.

Student Loan Hero analyzed the 20 community colleges that offer students a quality education, plus the ability to easily transfer to four-year schools.

Here are the 20 best community colleges for transferring.

University tuition is more expensive than ever, and many families are saving money by sending kids to community college before transferring to a four-year school.

Students can save thousands of dollars if they make sure to take coursework that transfers to a university (and they don’t exceed federal financial-aid time limits), according to US News. While 64% of jobs in 2026 will require no education beyond high school, four-year college grads still earn more than all workers.

Any dollar saved goes a long way, as the cost of undergraduate degrees rose by 213% for public schools and 129% for private schools, adjusting for inflation, as reported by Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower. More students have taken out loans to make up for rising college costs, resulting in a $1.5 trillion student debt deficit in the US.

For students looking to start at community college and get a four-year degree down the line, Student Loan Hero analyzed 20 top-notch two-year schools where the most students transfer out. The ranking looks at both how many students transfer out of the school, plus how many students earn degrees that can be used for credit at four-year schools.

“These community colleges were the very best we found at preparing their students for the next step, whether that’s transferring to a four-year school or turning an associate’s degree into a budding career,” Student Loan Hero senior writer Andrew Pentis wrote.

Here are the 20 best community colleges for transferring to a four-year school.

T-17. Hibbing Community College has a transfer rate of 22%.

Location: Hibbing, Minnesota

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,118

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $9,431

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 41%

T-17. Garrett College has a transfer rate of 31%.

Location: McHenry, Maryland

Undergraduate enrollment: 658

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $7,403

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 32%

T-17. Garden City Community College has a transfer rate of 32%.

Location: Garden City, Kansas

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,917

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $6,829

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 31%

T-17. Copiah-Lincoln Community College has a transfer rate of 18%.

Location: Wesson, Mississippi

Undergraduate enrollment: 3,094

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $4,990

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 45%

T-13. Vermilion Community College has a transfer rate of 39%.

Location: Ely, Minnesota

Undergraduate enrollment: 660

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,383

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 26%

T-13. Itasca Community College has a transfer rate of 33%.

source Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Location: Grand Rapids, Minnesota

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,195

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,487

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 32%

T-13. Gogebic Community College has a transfer rate of 28%.

Location: Ironwood, Michigan

Undergraduate enrollment: 996

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $7,235

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 37%

T-13. Alabama Southern Community College has a transfer rate of 28%.

Location: Monroeville, Alabama

Undergraduate enrollment: N/A

Average net cost of attendance after awards: N/A

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 37%

12. Ellsworth Community College has a transfer rate of 34%.

Location: Iowa Falls, Iowa

Undergraduate enrollment: 796

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,640

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 34%

T-8. New Mexico Military Institute has a transfer rate of 36%.

Location: Roswell, New Mexico

Undergraduate enrollment: 412

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $6,954

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 33%

T-8. Minnesota State Community and Technical College has a transfer rate of 33%.

Location: Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,222

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $10,235

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 36%

T-8. De Anza College has a transfer rate of 7%.

Location: Cupertino, California

Undergraduate enrollment: 19,482

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $5,905

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 62%

T-8. Colby Community College has a transfer rate of 22%.

Location: Colby, Kansas

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,412

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $8,815

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 47%

7. Lake Region State College has a transfer rate of 21%.

caption Kate Hall of Lake Region wins the 55-meter dash final at the Class B Maine Indoor Track State Meet at Bates College in Lewiston Monday, February 17, 2014. source Photo by Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Location: Devils Lake, North Dakota

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,072

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $9,410

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 50%

6. University of Pittsburgh-Titusville has a transfer rate of 50%.

Location: Titusville, Pennsylvania

Undergraduate enrollment: 225

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $16,262

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 22%

T-4. Pierce College has a transfer rate of 46%.

Location: Puyallup, Washington

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,590

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $8,419

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 30%

T-4. Carteret Community College has a transfer rate of 33%.

source Photo by Takaaki Iwabu/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Location: Morehead City, North Carolina

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,536

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $17,469

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 43%

3. Catawba Valley Community College has a transfer rate of 50%.

Location: Hickory, North Carolina

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,827

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $8,583

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 28%

1. Dawson Community College has a transfer rate of 42%.

source Brian Snyder

Location: Glendive, Montana

Undergraduate enrollment: 329

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $10,364

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 37%

1. Marion Military Institute has a transfer rate of 55%.

Location: Marion, Alabama

Undergraduate enrollment: 446

Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,999

Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 34%