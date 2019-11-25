The 20 best community colleges in the US to jump-start a successful career

- source
- Transferring to a four-year university from community college may save thousands of dollars. Four-year university grads tend to earn more money on average compared to all workers.
- Student Loan Hero analyzed the 20 community colleges that offer students a quality education, plus the ability to easily transfer to four-year schools.
- Here are the 20 best community colleges for transferring.
University tuition is more expensive than ever, and many families are saving money by sending kids to community college before transferring to a four-year school.
Students can save thousands of dollars if they make sure to take coursework that transfers to a university (and they don’t exceed federal financial-aid time limits), according to US News. While 64% of jobs in 2026 will require no education beyond high school, four-year college grads still earn more than all workers.
Any dollar saved goes a long way, as the cost of undergraduate degrees rose by 213% for public schools and 129% for private schools, adjusting for inflation, as reported by Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower. More students have taken out loans to make up for rising college costs, resulting in a $1.5 trillion student debt deficit in the US.
For students looking to start at community college and get a four-year degree down the line, Student Loan Hero analyzed 20 top-notch two-year schools where the most students transfer out. The ranking looks at both how many students transfer out of the school, plus how many students earn degrees that can be used for credit at four-year schools.
“These community colleges were the very best we found at preparing their students for the next step, whether that’s transferring to a four-year school or turning an associate’s degree into a budding career,” Student Loan Hero senior writer Andrew Pentis wrote.
Here are the 20 best community colleges for transferring to a four-year school.
T-17. Hibbing Community College has a transfer rate of 22%.
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,118
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $9,431
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 41%
T-17. Garrett College has a transfer rate of 31%.
Location: McHenry, Maryland
Undergraduate enrollment: 658
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $7,403
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 32%
T-17. Garden City Community College has a transfer rate of 32%.
Location: Garden City, Kansas
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,917
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $6,829
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 31%
T-17. Copiah-Lincoln Community College has a transfer rate of 18%.
Location: Wesson, Mississippi
Undergraduate enrollment: 3,094
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $4,990
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 45%
T-13. Vermilion Community College has a transfer rate of 39%.
Location: Ely, Minnesota
Undergraduate enrollment: 660
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,383
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 26%
T-13. Itasca Community College has a transfer rate of 33%.
Location: Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,195
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,487
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 32%
T-13. Gogebic Community College has a transfer rate of 28%.
Location: Ironwood, Michigan
Undergraduate enrollment: 996
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $7,235
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 37%
T-13. Alabama Southern Community College has a transfer rate of 28%.
Location: Monroeville, Alabama
Undergraduate enrollment: N/A
Average net cost of attendance after awards: N/A
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 37%
12. Ellsworth Community College has a transfer rate of 34%.
Location: Iowa Falls, Iowa
Undergraduate enrollment: 796
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,640
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 34%
T-8. New Mexico Military Institute has a transfer rate of 36%.
Location: Roswell, New Mexico
Undergraduate enrollment: 412
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $6,954
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 33%
T-8. Minnesota State Community and Technical College has a transfer rate of 33%.
Location: Fergus Falls, Minnesota
Undergraduate enrollment: 6,222
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $10,235
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 36%
T-8. De Anza College has a transfer rate of 7%.
Location: Cupertino, California
Undergraduate enrollment: 19,482
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $5,905
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 62%
T-8. Colby Community College has a transfer rate of 22%.
Location: Colby, Kansas
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,412
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $8,815
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 47%
7. Lake Region State College has a transfer rate of 21%.
Location: Devils Lake, North Dakota
Undergraduate enrollment: 2,072
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $9,410
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 50%
6. University of Pittsburgh-Titusville has a transfer rate of 50%.
Location: Titusville, Pennsylvania
Undergraduate enrollment: 225
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $16,262
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 22%
T-4. Pierce College has a transfer rate of 46%.
Location: Puyallup, Washington
Undergraduate enrollment: 4,590
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $8,419
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 30%
T-4. Carteret Community College has a transfer rate of 33%.
Location: Morehead City, North Carolina
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,536
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $17,469
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 43%
3. Catawba Valley Community College has a transfer rate of 50%.
Location: Hickory, North Carolina
Undergraduate enrollment: 4,827
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $8,583
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 28%
1. Dawson Community College has a transfer rate of 42%.
Location: Glendive, Montana
Undergraduate enrollment: 329
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $10,364
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 37%
1. Marion Military Institute has a transfer rate of 55%.
Location: Marion, Alabama
Undergraduate enrollment: 446
Average net cost of attendance after awards: $11,999
Students earning an associate’s degree or certificate: 34%