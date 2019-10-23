The 17 best US suburbs where you can mortgage a home for under $1,000 a month — hundreds less than the national average rent

- source
- dszc/Getty Images
- A recent study by GoBankingRates found the 17 best suburbs where a typical monthly mortgage is less than $1,000.
- The study calculated the average monthly mortgage payment in each suburb by factoring in a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 3.64%, a 20% down payment, and local county effective property tax rates.
- The chosen suburbs were also measured on factors including safety, cost of living, and quality of local school districts.
- Elsmere, Delaware, in the Wilmington metro area, was the top-ranked, with an average monthly mortgage payment of $570.
- According to RentCafe’s recent apartment market report, using data sourced from Yardi Matrix, the national average rent was $1,471 in September 2019.
American suburbs are growing increasingly popular.
In fact, around 175 million Americans live in the country’s suburbs – that’s more than half the country’s total population, which is around 329 million.
Factors like good public schools, low crime rates, and affordable housing costs can make certain suburbs more desirable than others. A recent study by personal finance platform GoBankingRates found the 17 best US suburbs where the average monthly mortgage is less than $1,000.
For comparison purposes, the national average rent (per RentCafe’s recent apartment market report, using data sourced from Yardi Matrix) reached $1,471 in September.
To gather a list of the top 95 US suburbs, GoBankingRates sourced from a previous study that found the best suburbs in every state. These suburbs were measured on factors including median home prices, necessary living expenses that don’t include housing costs, crime rates, and school district scores, which were sourced from the ranking and review site Niche.
For the current study, limiting the list to only those top-ranked suburbs that also have mortgages under $1,000 a month, GoBankingRates calculated the average monthly mortgage payment in each suburb by factoring in a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 3.64%, a 20% down payment, and local county effective property tax rates.
Keep reading for a list of the 17 best suburbs where the average monthly mortgage is less than $1,000, ranked in order of decreasing mortgage costs.
17. Plum, Pennsylvania, sits about 19 miles east of Pittsburgh.
- source
- Leepaxton/Wikimedia Commons
Metro area: Pittsburgh
Monthly mortgage payment: $997
Population: 27,390
16. La Vergne, Tennessee, was voted the No. 1 best place to raise a family in Rutherford County by the ranking and review site Niche.
Metro area: Nashville
Monthly mortgage payment: $951
Population: 34,905
Source: Niche
15. Altamonte Springs, Florida, is around 40 minutes away by car from Walt Disney World, according to Google Maps.
- source
- Shutterstock
Metro area: Orlando
Monthly mortgage payment: $940
14. Lexington, South Carolina, has the third-lowest county property tax rate on this list. According to the study, residents enjoy a rate of just 0.541%.
Metro area: Columbia
Monthly mortgage payment: $932
Population: 20,653
13. Mayfield Heights, Ohio, was given an A-plus on Niche for its public school district.
- source
- mil199/Wikimedia Commons
Metro area: Cleveland
Monthly mortgage payment: $917
Population: 18,841
Source: Niche
12. Fairfield, Ohio, has a median household income of $62,198, according to Niche.
Metro area: Cincinnati
Monthly mortgage payment: $876
Population: 42,589
Source: Niche
11. Maryland Heights, Missouri, boasts a median home value of $155,700 which is $29,000 less than the national value of $184,700, according to Niche.
- source
- Paul Sableman/Flickr
Metro area: St. Louis
Monthly mortgage payment: $840
Population: 27,246
Source: Niche
10. Cabot, Arkansas, is around just 30 minutes away by car from Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas.
Metro area: Little Rock
Monthly mortgage payment: $805
Population: 25,732
9. Claremore, Oklahoma, ranked No. 3 on Niche’s list of the best places to live in Rogers County.
- source
- Bob Weston/Getty Images
Metro area: Tulsa
Monthly mortgage payment: $799
Population: 18,777
Source: Niche
8. Socorro, Texas, has a median home value of $88,700, which is nearly $100,000 less than the national value of $184,700, according to Niche.
- source
- ElFlacodelNorte/Getty Images
Metro area: El Paso
Monthly mortgage payment: $792
Population: 33,587
Source: Niche
7. Lebanon, Indiana, has a household income of $47,234 and a median home value of $113,800, according to Niche.
- source
- Shutterstock
Metro area: Indianapolis
Monthly mortgage payment: $791
Population: 15,710
Source: Niche
6. El Reno, Oklahoma, was ranked No. 2 on Niche’s list of the most diverse suburbs in Oklahoma.
- source
- Shutterstock
Metro area: Oklahoma City
Monthly mortgage payment: $672
Population: 18,378
Source: Niche
5. Millbrook, Alabama, has the lowest county property tax rate of any suburb on this list. According to the study, homeowners in Millbrook pay just 0.298% in taxes on their property.
- source
- shutterstock
Metro area: Montgomery
Monthly mortgage payment: $665
Population: 14,994
4. New Haven, Indiana, was ranked No. 15 on Niche’s list of suburbs with the lowest cost of living in Indiana.
- source
- Nheyob/Wikimedia Commons
Metro area: Fort Wayne
Monthly mortgage payment: $662
Population: 15,895
Source: Niche
3. Pearl, Mississippi was ranked No. 7 on Niche’s list of the best suburbs to raise a family in Mississippi.
- source
- Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock
Metro area: Jackson
Monthly mortgage payment: $658
Population: 26,468
Source: Niche
2. Baker, Louisiana, has a median household income of $44,509 and a median home value of $126,000, per Niche.
- source
- Andy Nelson/Getty Images
Metro area: Baton Rouge
Monthly mortgage payment: $647
Population: 13,694
Source: Niche
1. Elsmere, Delaware, has the lowest average monthly mortgage on this list and is home to around 6,000 people.
- source
- Dough4872/Wikimedia Commons
Metro area: Wilmington
Monthly mortgage payment: $570
Population: 6,097