The best USB desk and portable fans you can buy

USB desk fans are compact and portable gadgets that can provide extra cooling.

Using an internal rechargeable battery or plugged into a portable battery, a USB fan can be used in places where an electrical outlet isn’t easily accessible.

The OPOLAR USB Fan is perfect for almost any scenario, thanks to its versatility and power.

Stuck in an office with air conditioning that seems to barely cool the room? Even in a modern skyscraper like the one my editors work in, the air conditioning can do so much when the bright sun is blasting through the windows. A desk fan can come to the rescue, especially when the summer heat becomes unbearable. And we don’t mean those bulky, loud things you have to hunt for an outlet to plug into. What you need is a fan that is powered through USB.

Many USB fans are compact and lightweight, and the ideal ones are powerful enough to keep your body temperature in check while staying quiet enough as to not disturb your work neighbors. And because they are USB-powered, they can plug into a computer with a free USB port, a USB hub, a power bank (portable battery), or a wall outlet using a USB adapter. These fans are meant for close proximity, although some are pretty powerful. Still, if you want to cool down a large area, you’ll still need a traditional fan.

But you don’t have to work in an office to get the benefits. These portable USB fans are handy for anywhere you want some cool air, especially when an electrical outlet isn’t available. You can use one for camping by plugging it into a p0wer bank, for example. Really, whatever you can think of.

In my research, I search extensively for products that are liked by expert reviewers and customers. USB fans can be a dime a dozen, so I also looked for products that have unique purposes, like for travel or can double as a night-light. Using my experience in covering tech products, I evaluated each product for how they would work for their intended purpose. USB fans aren’t particularly expensive products and most are made out of plastic, but I still considered their value and longevity. Best of all, most of our favorites come in at $20 or less.

The best USB fan overall

source Amazon

OPOLAR’s USB fan is versatile, powerful, and portable, making it a well-rounded option for any scenario.

The OPOLAR USB fan is suitable for a variety of scenarios. It can sit on an office desk, clasp onto a baby stroller, and maybe even hang from a ceiling if you wanted it to.

It offers four speed settings: low, medium, high, and an energy-saving mode that cycles between all three in 30-second intervals. It is attached to a stand that also doubles as a clip.

What’s even more appealing is that OPOLAR uses a large-capacity 10,000mAh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, which means you can run it without needing to plug it in. On a single charge, you’ll get 6, 12, or 24 hours for the three aforementioned base modes, and 12 hours when using the cyclical setting (times are theoretical, not exact).

The fan also includes two different charging ports, USB-C for fast “2A” recharging and Micro USB; the battery can fully recharge in six hours using USB-C, according to OPOLAR. Unfortunately, you can’t use the USB ports to recharge a device, like a phone.

The fan uses three 8-inch blades that users say provide more than enough power to keep you cool. A 360-degree range of motion allows you to get the perfect angle to feel that breeze.

Pros: Smart clip design, 360-degree range of motion, 8-inch fan blades provide a powerful stream of air, built-in battery for remote operation

Cons: Somewhat pricey considering the product category, can’t use USB ports to recharge devices

The best for traveling

source Amazon

The VersionTech’s Handheld Fan is a good travel companion that you can easily take anywhere.

A deskbound fan is awkward for a day at the beach. Conversely, a fan that’s purely handheld doesn’t do much good at your desk. Enter VersionTech’s Handheld Fan: a portable fan that also works perfectly fine whether at a sporting stadium or sitting at a desk. Such a smart design makes it ideal for those who are bouncing from place to place.

The three-speed fan has a handle that lets you easily hold it. When placed on a stand, fold down the handle to create a stand; it also makes it compact for stowing in a purse or backpack. With a 4-inch diameter, this fan can’t quite match the output of pure desktop models, but users say it can output a deceiving amount of air.

The VersionTech Handheld Fan comes with a rechargeable battery for portable use sans USB power. The battery is removable, so it can use a regular non-rechargeable battery as well.

Pros: Folding handle turns into a stand, easy to carry, rechargeable battery, available in five fun colors, can use standard battery if needed, includes lanyard

Cons: Not as powerful as dedicated desk fans

The best for nighttime

source Amazon

With a blue light for mood and white light for utility, Efluky’s 3 Speeds Mini Desk Fan is perfect for those bedtime or late-night study sessions.

The Efluky 3 Speeds Mini Desk Fan does double duty as a USB fan and a night light.

There are actually two different colored lights. A blue light is great for creating mood and functioning as a night light when you’re in bed. When you actually need to see, you can turn on the brighter, white side light to illuminate small areas, like a bedside table.

You can’t adjust the angle, and it only stands up in one straightforward way. That could be a deal-breaker for some. That said, its 4.9-inch blades – with three speeds to choose from – spin up fast enough to cool you down at a reasonable distance.

When it’s not connected to an outlet, its 2,200mAh rechargeable battery lets you take it to another room or even outside.

Pros: Good airflow, two lights for mood and illumination, built-in battery, affordable

Cons: No options for adjusting angle

The best for office

source Amazon

Sharper Image’s SBS1 makes a stylish statement on any desk.

A lot of USB desk fans focus more on functionality and portability, but styling is an afterthought. Not so with the Sharper Image SBS1. With a wood-grain finish that pairs well with a jet-black fan and silver accents, it has a retro-modern look that will look nice on any desk.

The SBS1 is dead-simple to use. There are two speed settings you can cycle through with a lone touch-control button. Its three exposed blades may seem dangerous, but Sharper Image constructed them with a soft material to protect against injury. We also like the ability to adjust the angle.

Battery power isn’t available, but its USB connection means you could hook this thing up to a power bank and use it wherever you please. It also comes with a wall adapter.

Despite the premium look, the fan costs only $19.99. If the dark tones aren’t your thing, this fan is also available in a lighter wood and white fan casing.

Pros: Elegant design, quiet fan operation, affordable style, simple controls

Cons: No battery power, limited fan speed options

The best for walking around

source Amazon

Strap O2COOL’s fan around your neck and you’ll get hands-free comfort all day long.

While many other fans on this list blow air forward, O2COOL’s necklace fan sends its stream upward. Also unlike other fans on this list, it’s not designed to go on a desk or clamped to a stroller – this one hangs around your neck.

This design gives you a hands-free fan solution that’s perfect for walking through an amusement park, working out, or doing work around the house. It’s a little larger than other fans of this type (120mm tall, 90mm wide, and 36mm thick), but that also comes with the added benefit of providing a significant flow of cool air even on the lowest setting.

There are three speed settings to choose from, and the fan holds up for four to five hours on a full charge. Battery dead? It continues to work while it’s plugged in, so you can have it hooked up to your PC while sitting at your desk and unplug it when it’s fully recharged.

A common complaint among Amazon customers is that battery life needs improving. But, it’s just $10, so it’s still an affordable, fun, and useful gadget with some minor shortcomings.

Pros: Hands-free air makes it handy for travel, fan operation is quiet, affordable

Cons: Only blows air in one direction