Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon / Business Insider

Smoothies made the right way don’t separate or oxidize over time.

A good vacuum blender will help you make the best smoothies by removing excess air from your concoctions.

The Tribest Dynapro not only has plenty of vacuum suction to remove excess air for delicious smoothies and other frozen beverages, its powerful operation allows it to handle even the toughest bits of ice and frozen fruits with ease.

There’s no denying that homemade smoothies taste delicious. However, they have a tendency to separate and oxidize, especially if you’re trying to save the leftovers. Not only does this make the smoothie look much less appealing, it can also alter the taste and texture.

Running the blender again could solve the problem, but the real solution lies in the form of a vacuum blender. This innovative type of blender hasn’t been around long, but smoothie drinkers may want to check vacuum blenders out.

Vacuum blenders don’t look much different than your average household blender. In fact, depending on the vacuum mechanism, there’s virtually no difference between the two aside from a vacuum attachment that can be placed on top of the blender jar to suction out air.

Vacuum blending involves a manual or electric vacuum pump accessory that removes excess air from the finished product. A tightly formed seal helps prevent any extra air from leaking out.

We’ve rounded up the best vacuum blenders at a variety of price points. Some of them are best for smoothies while others can make everything from soups to juices.

Here are the best vacuum blenders you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best vacuum blender overall

source Tribest

Why you’ll love it: The Tribest Dynapro is a powerful commercial blender that distances itself from competitors with its robust motor, large carafe, and generous warranty.

Don’t be fooled by its designation as a commercial vacuum blender – the Tribest Dynapro can be used at home as well. While its powerful motor, large container, and noteworthy vacuum blending technology makes the the blender a top choice for commercial use, it works just as well for getting the job done at home.

The robust 2.5 HP motor (1,865 watts) has plenty of power to get through ice, leafy greens, frozen fruits and vegetables, and more. This vacuum blender also comes with an integrated blade to chop up veggies, ice, and fruit as quickly and efficiently as possible. The container holds 64 ounces of liquid, making it a solid choice if you’re trying to make enough for a family or crowd.

Its vacuum blending technology is what really helps distance this Tribest blender from competitors. The blender comes with a vacuum pump, which removes extra air from inside the blending container and ultimately prevents oxidation. The pump runs on batteries and simply connects to the top of the container. Just push the button to suction out extra air.

If you’re concerned about the temperature of the food or beverage you’re whipping up, you’ll probably find the raw temperature indicator quite useful. The indicator is comprised of a star, which turns blue when the temperature inside the container is lower than 118 degrees Fahrenheit. When the temperature gets above that mark, the star will turn white.

You can also pay attention to the changing colors if you simply need to know whether the temperature is outside of the raw range. You’ll need to pay attention to the temperature if you’re trying to avoid going outside of the raw range, though, because there isn’t a built-in indicator.

Many shoppers consider not only the price tag, but also the features and overall size. This commercial grade blender isn’t the smallest on the market. According to the Tribest website, the measurements are 9.7 inches wide, 10.6 inches deep, and 17.9 inches high.

Another Dynapro owner finds the wider carafe easier to clean than smaller ones. The larger top opening is another perk, as you can easily add ingredients without spilling. If height may be a factor in your kitchen, it’s worth noting that the vacuum pump adds extra height when it’s inserted into the top of the blender base.

Pros: Powerful, commercial grade construction, generous 15-year warranty for home use

Cons: A bit loud, bulky design, pricey

The best value vacuum blender

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: From its powerful operation to its user-friendly design, the Ninja Smart Screen Blender has a lot to offer for about $200.

One of the main reasons why this particular Ninja blender stands out in terms of overall value is that it’s more than just a blender. In addition to a blender, you’re also getting a food processor. For the blender, you can choose between a 72-ounce vacuum pitcher and a 20-ounce cup that’s ideal for single servings.

Both the pitcher and cup have Ninja’s innovative FreshVac technology, which removes air before blending to create a smoother texture, richer taste, and less foam.

Having enough blending power can make the difference between delicious, creamy results and ones that aren’t quite there, no matter what you do. If you’re searching for the best blender, you’ll want to invest in one that has at least 500 watts of power, according to Allrecipes. This Ninja blender has a maximum power output of 1,400 watts.

While it’s not as powerful as the Tribest Dynapro, there’s still plenty of power for most home blending needs. Whether you’re planning on making your favorite smoothie, sauce, dips or more, the vacuum blender delivers the necessary blending power for delicious results.

Ninja blenders generally stand out for their versatility and ease of use, and the Smart Screen blender is no exception. You’ll find several pre-set programs for tasks such as making pizza dough, milkshakes, salsa, and more. Each program has its own unique pattern for pulsing, pausing, and speeding up or slowing down when necessary.

Pros: Touchscreen display, 1,400 watts of blending power, including multiple pre-set programs

Cons: Blender attachment is very tall, very sharp blender blades, not the best for making dough

The best vacuum blender for smooth blending

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: If you prefer your frozen goods to be creamy and fluid, you’ll enjoy the OMorc Vacuum Blender.

If you prefer your blended goods without chunks of frozen fruit or ice, you’ll want to go with a blender that has enough power and performance to ensure smooth end results. With an 800-watt motor and speeds of 21,000 RPMs, this OMorc blender isn’t the most powerful or fastest on the list. However, it’s powerful enough to blend up frozen fruits and veggies for smooth results.

If you’re a fan of comparisons, 800 watts falls just below the average 875 watts of your typical garage door opener, which is still pretty powerful. Six stainless steel blades get to work chopping up leftover bits so you can enjoy creamy and smooth beverages and snacks.

The blender is especially well suited for making juice thanks to its vacuum technology. Not only is extra oxygen removed from the ingredients during the blending process, you can store the leftovers in a vacuum up to a day after to preserve essential nutrients. According to the product listing, this vacuum blender releases over three times the antioxidant polyphenols and 2.5 times the amount of vitamin C compared with traditional food machines.

A combination of power and vacuum technology creates smooth juice that doesn’t have any bubbles or oxidation. One blender owner comments that the slightly lower amount of power might mean paying a bit of extra attention to where ingredients are placed, especially if you’re making a smoothie or a beverage with ice. “Layering ingredients so that softer, creamier ingredients meet the blade first helps a lot.”

This OMorc Vacuum Blender is an all-around workhorse that can handle a wide range of tasks. A few others note that larger chunks of ice and frozen fruit may need to be chopped up a bit if you’re looking for completely smooth results.

Pros: Compact design, ideal for smooth blending, affordable alternative to some more expensive blenders

Cons: Not as powerful as some competitors, can get loud, some wish it handled ice better

The best vacuum blender for sous vide blending

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Optimum Vacuum Blender delivers smooth results with no oxidation thanks to its sous vide-style blending.

The Optimum Vacuum Blender mimics sous vide cooking, as it not only removes air prior to blending ingredients, it also results in zero oxidation, according to the manufacturer. Taste and nutrition are also preserved, which helps keep food fresh for longer.

To put it simply, this innovative blending technology is known to yield smoother results with less bubbles or foam. However, many vacuum blender fans remain unsure whether nutrients and flavors are better preserved using this blending method.

If you’ve previously tried to make a smoothie, soup, or similar food in a regular blender, you’ve probably noticed a bit of separation, foam, or a texture that’s not exactly silky. The Optimum blender delivers end results without foam or separation, not to mention smoother blends thanks to its distinctive blending technology.

As with the other vacuum blenders on this list, the Optimum blender removes air before ingredients are blended together. Not only does this step keep foam and separation at bay, it also means smoothies and other types of food retain their nutrients. In fact, oxidation removes any Vitamin C found in the finished product, according to the Froothie website.

If you’re really into smoothies with a silky texture, it’s worth looking at this blender, according to several satisfied users. One Optimum fan says, “when you put in fresh, whole raspberries, all the seeds will be blended,” whereas the same seeds might be “left in the bottom of the carafe” of a blender that’s not vacuum sealed.

In terms of power, this blender has a maximum 2,238-watt motor power for efficient blending. There’s also a two-liter jug for making larger quantities of your favorite beverages. A six-blade assembly, made in Japan, cuts through frozen pieces of fruit, veggies, and ice.

Pros: Powerful motor, smooth sous vide-style results, foam-free end product

Cons: Doesn’t have a removable blade, a bit bulky, container only comes in one size

The best vacuum blender for making juice

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: With its unique blade system and dependable vacuum seal technology, the PADO Ozen 500 stands out for its ability to make great-tasting juice.

All vacuum blenders are designed to uniformly chop up ingredients to make smoothies, milkshakes, and other goodies. However, if you’re planning on using your blender to make juice, the Ozen 500 by PADO stands out among the rest for a few reasons.

For starters, it’s outfitted with a hexa blade system to systematically chop up ingredients. The blade is also designed to blend ingredients without reducing nutrients, leaving you with a smooth and healthy end result. An additional vacuum storage container is included if you want to safely secure your smoothies and other food.

Since the blending is so even, air bubbles that can lead to separation and discoloration are virtually eliminated, which results in smoother and tastier smoothies, juice, and other beverages.

In fact, if you’re really into making juice, you’ll want to check out this article from NPR. According to the article, a 2012 study conducted by food scientists at Texas A&M University revealed that juice from a blender contained higher amounts of phytonutrients than juice made via electric and hand juicers. The researchers also discovered higher amounts of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in the juice from blenders.

While the blender is particularly well suited for making juice, it’s just as handy for making smoothies, milkshakes, and other frozen foods. The blender’s innovative seal technology cuts down on oxidation and bubbles to create a smooth beverage.

Pros: Ideal for making juice, unique hexa blade system, smooth blending

Cons: A bit pricey, struggles a bit with ice, not very quiet