The best vacuum sealers have a small footprint in your kitchen, last for many years, and, most importantly, keep your food fresh for months.

Our pick for the best vacuum sealer you can buy is the FoodSaver V4840 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System with Starter Kit because it ticks all the boxes and helps you preserve any kind of food.

One of the cardinal rules of frugal grocery shopping is to buy in bulk. However, all of the savings you experience from buying in large quantities is lost if your food spoils before you have a chance to eat it. This is where a quality vacuum sealer can save the day.

Commonly referred to as vacuum packers, vacuum sealers have grown in popularity in recent years because of their affordability, ability to keep your food fresh for up to five times longer, and use in sous vide cooking.

There are two main types of vacuum sealers: external and chamber sealers. Chamber sealers feature an enclosure into which you put the entire container you are hoping to seal. These devices cost much more than external sealers. We focus on external sealers in this guide because we believe they give you the best value for your money.

We looked closely at the ratings and reviews of thousands of people who purchased vacuum sealers along with experts who tested them out. We used this information to craft an in-depth buying guide to help you determine which vacuum packers offer consistent performance over time, are worth the price, and live up to the marketing claims. Read on to learn about our top picks.

Here are the best vacuum sealers you can buy:

Updated 10/28/2019 by Owen Burke: Replaced the out-of-production FoodSaver GameSaver Deluxe with the Big Game. Our top budget pick, the Gourmia GVS425 is also no longer available; we’re currently researching and testing the Nesco VS-02 as a potential replacement.

The best vacuum sealer overall

source FoodSaver

The FoodSaver V4840 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit has automatic bag identification, can vacuum seal any container, and it’s easy to use.

With its professional, stainless steel look, the FoodSaver V4840 not only keeps your food fresher for longer, but it complements just about any kitchen décor, which is a must for an appliance that will live on your counter.

The V4840 includes both a standard vacuum sealer with fully automatic operation and a retractable handheld sealer that can be used for canisters, containers, and zipper bags. When not in use, the built-in retractable sealer has a storage spot on top of the unit. Another fun function available with the V4840 is the rapid marinate mode, which allows you to marinate your food in minutes instead of hours.

FoodSaver claims its devices work best with the bags and rolls the company sells, but you can get away with using less expensive alternatives. Regardless of which bags you use, this vacuum sealer will keep your food fresh longer. Vacuum sealed foods also avoid freezer burn better than your standard Ziploc freezer bags.

Expert reviews of the V4840 are almost uniformly positive. Your Vacuum Sealer gives it high marks because it can be used to seal non-edible products. Cooking Hacks gives a detailed comparison of how the V4840 stacks up against other FoodSaver products and notes that this product is superior because it corrects the problems of older models. In its review, Super-Kitchen focuses on how the V4840 compares to the V4880 and concludes the V4840 is better because it is easier to use.

Users say they appreciate that the vacuum sealer gives them the freedom to choose how much air is removed from the food. This is important for when you want to seal soft items – like rolls or chips – without crushing them in the process. The V4840 can also package liquids without sucking them up into the vacuum. That’s important because previous models malfunctioned when liquid got into the vacuum.

Pros: Able to vacuum seal jars, zip bags, and other containers

Cons: The automatic bag identification feature leaves little room for improvisation

The best vacuum sealer for hunters and fishers

source Amazon

The FoodSaver GameSaver Big Game Vacuum Sealing Kit is designed to simplify the storage and preservation of large cuts of wild game, including venison and fish.

FoodSaver created the GameSaver line to handle more difficult sealing jobs. What sets the GameSaver Big Game apart is its large fan, powerful motor, and the 10-year limited warranty. There are two vacuum speeds and two seal levels. These features are important for avoiding crushing soft foods. It also comes with 10 pre-cut pouches, two bag rolls, a dishwasher-safe drip tray, and an accessory port with an included hose.

If you only have one sportsman in the house, that doesn’t mean no one else gets to use the vacuum sealer. The GameSaver Big Game can also be used to vacuum pack and store your surplus garden vegetables, seal cheese to keep it from molding, and reseal crackers, chips, and other crunchy snacks that tend to go stale otherwise.

We looked at several expert reviews of the FoodSaver GameSaver Big Game, and the overall verdict is that this sealer is a good value for its price. The review site Ratingle liked the GameSaver Deluxe because it was able to handle larger workloads while not being too loud. The Healthy Kitchen Shop appreciated the appliance’s intuitive interface and the built-in bag cutter. And, the GameSaver earned points from Your Vacuum Sealer for its small footprint and strong sealing powers.

Owners like that the sealer can handle larger items and that it has some weight to it – it weighs 8 pounds – so it doesn’t slide around when you use it. One buyer feedback we found, said you should be careful when vacuum packing liquids because the moisture may get sucked up into the nozzle and cause the machine to malfunction. Instead, consider freezing liquids in a silicone pan before you seal them.

Pros: Quality customer service, 10-year warranty, user-friendly interface

Cons: Susceptible to overheating

The best vacuum sealer for wet foods

source FoodSaver

The FoodSaver V4440 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System is a great cost-saving vacuum packer that’s almost as fancy as our top pick.

The FoodSaver V4440 is similar to our top choice, the V4840. The biggest differences are that the V4840 is significantly more expensive, and it has a pulse mode. Why is the pulse mode important? It makes it easier for you to seal chips, lettuce, bread, and other soft foods without destroying them. The V4840 is also able to detect wet and dry foods. However, the V4440 lets you input this information, and it has a sleeker design. So, if you do not plan on sealing soft foods and don’t mind inputting info manually, you can save some money with the V4440.

What are the experts saying about the V4440? Cooking Hacks gave it the highest rating for a vacuum sealer because of its flexible, simple-to-operate functions, and streamlined countertop design. Healthy Cooking Corner also appreciated the versatility of the V4440 and felt the lower price made it easy to live without the added capabilities of the V4840. Lastly, Vacuum Mania, a site that specializes in all vacuum-based appliances, liked how affordable the V4440 is, but noted that it does not seem to be the best unit for heavy-duty work.

Buyers like that the seals are wide, at about 3/16 of an inch. They also like that you can indicate whether you are sealing wet or dry foods. The biggest negative we found was that the retractable vacuum hose may not retract properly. The vacuum works fine, but you may have to patiently work the hose back into the cabinet.

Pros: Handles wet items well, detects and seals bags automatically, features retractable hand sealer

Cons: Doesn’t have a pulse mode, seals bags slowly

The best vacuum sealer for commercial use

source Weston Pro

With its hefty, durable construction, the Weston Pro-2300 Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer can handle all your biggest vacuum sealing projects.

The Weston Pro-2300 is about twice as expensive as the second priciest vacuum packer on our list. That’s because it is designed to last, and with its wide sealing area, it can take on big jobs. With some sealers, you need to allow the machine to cool down after you seal a few bags, but this model has internal cooling fans that keep it from overheating after extended use. Also, the manual controls let you process delicate items without crushing them.

Many of the expert review sites have taken the Weston Pro-2300 for a test drive. Top Ten Reviews liked its durability, superior suction power, and quality design, but pointed out that its size and lack of a bag cutter were inconvenient. The Healthy Kitchen Shop was impressed with the sturdy, stainless steel construction and the variety of control options. Vacuum Sealer Digest rated it one of the best vacuum sealer designs since it has a large mouth that seals bags up to 15 inches wide.

For the most part, buyers reported that the added suction power did not justify the high price. And, many found the unit to be unwieldy with its 22-pound weight and 15.3 by 23 by 9-inch sprawl.

Pros: Wide mouth, 28 Hg pressure suction

Cons: Takes up a lot of space, doesn’t have built-in bag cutter