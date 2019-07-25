The 21 best-value colleges in the US, based on what students earn in the workforce years later

caption The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, pictured, is the second-best value college in the US, according to Kiplinger. source ying/Shutterstock

Kiplinger rounded up the best colleges by value, comparing costs of tuition and median salaries of past students.

The top colleges aren’t all Ivy League – public schools also made the list.

Going to college can be a big investment these days, so getting the best value is more important than ever.

Finance publication Kiplinger looked costs and future salaries for students at colleges and universities across the US, and came up with 500 colleges that are the best value.

And it turns out that Ivy League schools aren’t necessarily dominating the list – the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a public university, ranked above Harvard and Yale for value.

Future salary data is calculated as the median salary of workers who started at that college 10 years earlier, not considering whether they graduated or went on to graduate school. Total costs include estimated tuition, fees, room and board, and book costs. Data was sourced from the US Department of Education College Scorecard and Peterson’s Database.

Here are the top 21 colleges where students can get the best value from their college tuition dollar.

21. Grinnell College

caption Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. source Bruce Leighty

Admittance rate: 29%

Total cost per year: $68,546

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $49,100

20. Carleton College

caption Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. source Via Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 21%

Total cost per year: $69,697

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $54,200

19. California Institute of Technology

caption California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California. source Flickr/Dmitry Mitin

Admittance rate: 8%

Total cost per year: $69,697

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $85,900

18. Bowdoin College

caption Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. source Flickr/ Paul Asman and Jill Lenoble

Admittance rate: 10%

Total cost per year: $69,460

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $65,500

17. Vassar College

caption Vassar College in Dutchess County, New York. source Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 24%

Total cost per year: $72,270

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $54,600

16. Wesleyan University

caption Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. source Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 16%

Total cost per year: $70,904

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $54,700

15. Middlebury College

caption Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont. source Dogstarsail via Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 17%

Total cost per year: $70,980

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $58,200

14. Pomona College

caption Pomona College in Claremont, California. source Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 8%

Total cost per year: $70,496

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $58,100

13. Amherst College

caption Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts. source Mark Yarchoan/Shutterstock

Admittance rate: 13%

Total cost per year: $72,166

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $65,000

12. Harvard University

caption Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. source Pgiam/Getty

Admittance rate: 5%

Total cost per year: $68,580

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $89,700

11. Hamilton College

caption Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. source Via Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 24%

Total cost per year: $69,490

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $60,200

10. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

caption Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts. source David Wiley/Flickr

Admittance rate: 7%

Total cost per year: $68,142

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $104,700

9. Haverford College

caption Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania. source Via Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 20%

Total cost per year: $72,434

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $60,700

8. Duke University

caption Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. source Chadarat Saibhut/Shutterstock

Admittance rate: 10%

Total cost per year: $72,193

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $84,400

7. Davidson College

caption Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina. source Dacoslett/Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 20%

Total cost per year: $66,810

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $58,900

6. Washington and Lee University

caption Washington and Lee University in Lexington City, Virginia. source Shutterstock

Admittance rate: 22%

Total cost per year: $68,330

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $76,100

5. Princeton University

caption Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey. source Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

Admittance rate: 6%

Total cost per year: $63,800

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $74,700

4. Yale University

Admittance rate: 7%

Total cost per year: $70,570

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $83,200

3. Swarthmore College

caption Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. source Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 11%

Total cost per year: $69,661

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $56,700

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

caption University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. source ying/Shutterstock

Admittance rate: 24%

Total cost per year: $47,307

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $55,600

1. Thomas Aquinas College

caption Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, California. source Wikimedia Commons

Admittance rate: 72%

Total cost per year: $34,450

Median salary 10 years after graduation: $42,100