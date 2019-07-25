The 21 best-value colleges in the US, based on what students earn in the workforce years later

- source
- Kiplinger rounded up the best colleges by value, comparing costs of tuition and median salaries of past students.
- The top colleges aren’t all Ivy League – public schools also made the list.
Going to college can be a big investment these days, so getting the best value is more important than ever.
Finance publication Kiplinger looked costs and future salaries for students at colleges and universities across the US, and came up with 500 colleges that are the best value.
And it turns out that Ivy League schools aren’t necessarily dominating the list – the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a public university, ranked above Harvard and Yale for value.
Future salary data is calculated as the median salary of workers who started at that college 10 years earlier, not considering whether they graduated or went on to graduate school. Total costs include estimated tuition, fees, room and board, and book costs. Data was sourced from the US Department of Education College Scorecard and Peterson’s Database.
Here are the top 21 colleges where students can get the best value from their college tuition dollar.
21. Grinnell College
Admittance rate: 29%
Total cost per year: $68,546
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $49,100
20. Carleton College
Admittance rate: 21%
Total cost per year: $69,697
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $54,200
19. California Institute of Technology
Admittance rate: 8%
Total cost per year: $69,697
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $85,900
18. Bowdoin College
Admittance rate: 10%
Total cost per year: $69,460
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $65,500
17. Vassar College
Admittance rate: 24%
Total cost per year: $72,270
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $54,600
16. Wesleyan University
Admittance rate: 16%
Total cost per year: $70,904
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $54,700
15. Middlebury College
Admittance rate: 17%
Total cost per year: $70,980
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $58,200
14. Pomona College
Admittance rate: 8%
Total cost per year: $70,496
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $58,100
13. Amherst College
Admittance rate: 13%
Total cost per year: $72,166
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $65,000
12. Harvard University
Admittance rate: 5%
Total cost per year: $68,580
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $89,700
11. Hamilton College
Admittance rate: 24%
Total cost per year: $69,490
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $60,200
10. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Admittance rate: 7%
Total cost per year: $68,142
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $104,700
9. Haverford College
Admittance rate: 20%
Total cost per year: $72,434
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $60,700
8. Duke University
Admittance rate: 10%
Total cost per year: $72,193
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $84,400
7. Davidson College
Admittance rate: 20%
Total cost per year: $66,810
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $58,900
6. Washington and Lee University
Admittance rate: 22%
Total cost per year: $68,330
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $76,100
5. Princeton University
Admittance rate: 6%
Total cost per year: $63,800
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $74,700
4. Yale University
Admittance rate: 7%
Total cost per year: $70,570
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $83,200
3. Swarthmore College
Admittance rate: 11%
Total cost per year: $69,661
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $56,700
2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Admittance rate: 24%
Total cost per year: $47,307
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $55,600
1. Thomas Aquinas College
Admittance rate: 72%
Total cost per year: $34,450
Median salary 10 years after graduation: $42,100