8 of the best vegan ice creams you can buy at the grocery store

caption Ben & Jerry’s has a vegan option. source Flickr/Marco Verch

Vegan ice cream options can be hard to come by.

We rounded up some of the best.

Ben & Jerry’s boasts a vegan option.

So does Breyers.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

If you’ve never given vegan ice cream a chance, you may be put off by it. But made with the right ingredients, a vegan ice cream can taste exactly like its dairy-filled counterpart: smooth, creamy, and oh, so good.

While there seems to be an influx in vegan ice cream options hitting the frozen aisle in grocery stores across the country, not every pint of non-dairy ice cream is worth the money. Below are eight vegan ice creams that get rave reviews from consumers.

Note: Although we tried to highlight non-dairy ice creams that are certified vegan, some links may lead you to non-dairy, non-vegan options. No matter which option you choose, it’s always best to check the label before you buy.

Magnum Non-Dairy ice cream bars come in two flavors.

caption They’re new. source Magnum

Magnum’s new certified vegan ice cream bars are getting rave reviews. With the option of almond and classic flavors, these crunchy bars come three to a pack and offer consumers a vegan ice cream without strange aftertastes or questionable textures.

Van Leeuwen vegan pints are scrumptious.

caption They have a whole line of vegan pints. source Van Leeuwen

Shipping nationwide, Van Leeuwen offers the vegan consumer a plethora of creamy non-dairy pints to choose from. With flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Sicilian Pistachio, you have a lot of options. As an added bonus, Van Leeuwen’s vegan chocolate pints are made without soy lecithin and uses organic raw cacao to perfect their signature chocolate flavor.

So Delicious dairy-free pints offer a variety of nut-milk options.

caption You can take your pick. source Instagram/So_Delicious

While some vegan ice cream products stick to a traditional coconut or almond milk-base, So Delicious offers consumers a range of non-dairy ice cream bases, many of which are certified vegan and made with organic ingredients. Currently, the brand offers cashew milk, oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk, and soy milk-based pints of ice cream with an assortment of flavors.

Ben & Jerry’s doesn’t forget its vegan fan-base.

caption Ben & Jerry’s is on the vegan train. source Flickr/Marco Verch

With a total of 11 vegan flavors to date, legacy ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has crafted non-dairy versions of their classic flavors. According to reviews, the top non-dairy pints from the brand are Coconut Seven Layer Bar and P.B. & Cookies, each ranked at 4.8 stars.

Halo Top is has a low-cal vegan option.

caption It’s lower calorie and dairy-free. source Halo Top

The ice cream is best known for its low-cal, high-protein creations also makes vegan ice cream with coconut milk. The dairy-free, soy-free frozen desserts currently come in 17 different flavors, although it seems the non-dairy peanut butter and jelly flavor is the only one not certified vegan. Each pint of ice cream has between 280 and 360 calories and 12 grams of protein.

Breyers non-dairy ice cream is worth the hype.

caption Some of the brand’s traditional flavors get a dairy-free twist. source Breyers

Although they only have two non-dairy products currently available, popular ice cream brand Breyers offers vegans an almond milk-based creamy creation with plenty of add-ins. To make things even better, Breyers teamed up with Oreo to create a vegan cookies and cream ice cream worthy of consumption.

Haägen-Dazs non-dairy flavors are as creamy as the original.

caption Haägen-Dazs bars are also an option. source Haägen-Dazs

An alternative to dairy-filled Haägen-Dazs products, the legacy ice cream brand provides lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers plenty of options. With flavors like Chocolate Salted Fudge Truffle Non-Dairy and Mocha Chocolate Cookie Non-Dairy, the brand has crafted at least a dozen different pints, including four sorbets and two different ice cream bars, that are all vegan and all great, according to consumers.

NadaMoo! has a killer vegan rocky road.

caption Some of these can be tricky to craft. source Nadamoo

Crafted with organic, certified non-GMO ingredients, NadaMoo! is seemed to have perfected their coconut-based vegan ice creams. With over a dozen different flavors to choose from, the most impressive might be their non-dairy rocky road – a flavor that can be hard to come by in vegan form.