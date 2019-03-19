The best places to buy vegan leather shoes

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Vegan leather shoes are looking better than ever these days, thanks to innovative materials and design-focused brands hitting mainstream retailers.

Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, Free People, and Spring offer decent selections of vegan leather shoes from some of the most stylish brands on the market.

Vegan leather has come a long way. It’s now possible to find shoes in various leather-look materials that truly resemble the real thing. This is great news if you’re transitioning away from using any animal products in your wardrobe or even if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives to leather.

According to Forbes, most vegan leather goods are “made with polyvinyl chloride or polyurethane,” although, “vegan leathers, synthetic leathers, or leather alternatives include everything from apple peels to lab-grown spider silk.” Real leather shoes have historically been considered more durable, comfortable, and long-lasting than faux alternatives, but that’s starting to change, thanks to a few quality-focused brands.

And better yet? Well-done vegan leather is officially going mainstream, with some of the top retailers offering a wide selection of styles. You don’t have to hunt far and wide for beautiful vegan leather shoes suitable for every occasion.

Here are the best vegan leather shoes and where to buy them:

Best vegan leather shoes overall: Amazon

Best trendy vegan leather shoes: Free People

Best affordable vegan leather shoes: ModCloth

Best casual vegan leather shoes: Zappos

Best designer vegan leather shoes: Spring

The best vegan leather shoes overall

You really can buy everything on Amazon, can’t you? The online retailer has been upping its game in terms of fashion offerings, and it’s proving to be a major boon to vegan shoe lovers.

Amazon carries a huge range of faux leather kicks from a variety of brands, including some that are harder to find. This is the place to go if you want a wide selection of just about every style under the sun, from chunky combat boots to sleek high heels.

Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe, a service available to Prime members, allows you to try before you buy, which is always a plus when dealing with footwear.

Matt & Nat, BC Footwear, Will’s Vegan Shoes, Native Shoes, Beyond Skin, Novacas, and Doc Martens are among the top-rated brands with offerings available on Amazon.

I’m partial to the styles from Matt & Nat, which include work appropriate pumps and fashion-forward ankle boots.

Prices vary widely depending on the brands, but most of the brands are affordable to mid-range.

Pros: Wide selection, various price points and styles, Prime Wardrobe

Cons: Some size ranges are limited

The best trendy vegan leather shoes

Why you’ll love it: Free People is known for a bohemian aesthetic that translates beautifully to a full range of hip faux leather boots and sandals.

If you’re looking for trendy vegan footwear, Free People has a surprisingly large selection of styles, including clogs and ankle boots. All offerings are in line with the store’s boho, Instagram-model aesthetic and make a very convincing play at looking like real leather. No one but you will be the wiser.

Free People stocks a variety of the hippest vegan shoe brands, including BC Footwear, Farylrobin, Matisse, and Sydney Brown. The selection is constantly changing to keep up with current styles, so there’s always something new. While vegan doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, most of the imitation leather shoes currently available are under $100, with prices topping out at $350 for a very cool pair of iridescent clogs from Sydney Brown.

If you’re unhappy with your purchase, the Free People return policy offers a full refund within 30 days or a gift card for the amount paid after the 30 days are up. Free shipping is available for orders of $100 or more.

Pros: Trendy styles, up-to-date offerings that are always changing, gift card available for returns after 30 days

Cons: Some styles are expensive

The best affordable vegan leather shoes

Why you’ll love it: ModCloth is known for cute, quirky pieces, and it just so happens to offer a wide selection of inexpensive, yet convincing vegan leather shoes.

I’ve been a ModCloth fan for a number of years. The site carries a fun selection of over-the-top quirky clothing and accessories, at prices that won’t break the bank too badly. We’re not talking Forever 21 levels of cheap, but you can find a great deal, especially if you shop the sales.

In the footwear category you’ll find saddle shoes, knee-high boots, and cutesy flats. Not all the faux leather styles are explicitly labeled vegan, but if you do a quick search you can find a variety of convincing imitation shoes that come close to looking like the real thing.

If you’re having trouble figuring out whether a style is made of real leather, look for the label “Man-Made Materials” in the Details section of the product description.

ModCloth carries labels like BC Footwear, B.A.I.T. Footwear, and Rocket Dog, in addition to in-house designs. Most faux-leather options are priced under $100, with some ringing in under $50 as well.

Pros: Affordable, quirky designs from well-known brands

Cons: Not designer quality, limited selection

The best casual vegan leather shoes

Why you’ll love it: Zappos is the best place to stock up on vegan leather sneakers, flats, and ankle boots that you’ll wear every single day.

For casual, everyday shoes, you can’t beat Zappos. The shoe retailer carries some of the most popular imitation leather styles on the market from beloved brands like Native Shoes and Doc Martens.

This is a great place to search for vegan sneakers, ankle boots, or snow boots. The Jefferson by Native Shoes is a popular slip-on sneaker pick with a breathable upper made of EVA and a cushioned sole. For more convincing leather alternatives, check out JBU and Doc Martens. Not all the Doc Martens styles are vegan, so make sure you read the product description before ordering.

Zappos does free shipping on all orders and an excellent return policy that gives you a full year to send back any shoes you don’t love. There’s also a fairly extensive measurement guide to help you get your perfect fit.

Pros: Wide selection of affordable shoes, excellent return policy, no minimum on free shipping

Cons: Fewer fashion-forward options

The best designer vegan leather shoes

Why you’ll love it: Spring is a one-stop destination for stylish goods from brands at all different price points, including designer labels.

Looking to step up your shoe game? Spring has high-end vegan shoes for those looking to invest. Not all of the options are super pricey – for example, the Matisse Lila boot is currently available for $90 – but this is a great place to hunt for a splurge.

Stella McCartney is probably the most well-known high-end vegan brand, and plenty of her shoes are for sale via Spring.

Choose from vegan patent pumps, multi-texture sneakers, and ’90s runway monogrammed mules, among other fashionable styles.

While not entirely vegan, Thursday Boot Company does have synthetic versions of some of its most popular shoes like the Duchess and the Uptown.

Spring offers free shipping and free returns and regularly updates the selection and catalog of brands, so new styles are added all the time.

Pros: Designer and high-end vegan shoes, free shipping and returns

Cons: Limited selection