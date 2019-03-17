The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Business Insider

A sharp, well-designed vegetable peeler can make all the difference when it comes to efficient meal prep.

Our top pick, the Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler, is overwhelmingly the expert favorite for its easy-to-use shape and ultra-sharp carbon steel blade.

I’m a woman of many talents – accomplishing tasks while reading at the same time, sleeping for 12+ hours, finding new ways to waste time on the Internet. But cooking is not among them. The best I can really do is an elaborate salad and a veggie burger.

For a cooking novice like myself, vegetable prep can be one of the most intimidating aspects. Just looking at an unpeeled, unchopped carrot makes me break into a cold sweat. I’m sure my vegetable peeler is part of the problem. It’s unwieldy, old, and not very sharp.

The good news? An expert-approved vegetable peeler is not difficult to acquire. Most of them are inexpensive and available on Amazon. Maybe I’m just one Amazon Prime order away from getting over my fear of squash that hasn’t been pre-cut.

Here are the best vegetable peelers you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best vegetable peeler overall

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler looks like nothing special, but the carbon steel blade and Y-shaped design can cut through even the toughest veggie skins.

If one vegetable peeler can ever claim a cult following, it’s the Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler. This thing is basically the David Lynch of vegetable peelers, only instead of a midnight showing of “Eraserhead,” you get a carbon steel blade that slices through veggie skins with the best of ’em.

The brand claims its carbon steel blade “cuts better that most other peelers and stays sharp.” The Y-shaped design features a comfortable handle designed to be used left- or right-handed, and there’s a potato eye remover next to the blade. You can purchase one peeler for $5 or packs of two or three for only a few dollars more.

Countless experts recommend the Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler, including editors at The Wirecutter, Reviewed.com, Foodal, The Spruce Eats, Serious Eats, Best Products, The Strategist, and Bon Appetit.

Reviewers love the sharpness of the blades and their longevity, especially relative to the low price. One thing to note is that these peelers are not dishwasher safe and should be hand-washed and dried after each use to prevent rust build-up. With proper care, the Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler should last for years to come.

Pros: Affordable, available in multi-packs, carbon steel blade, potato eye remover

Cons: Hand wash only, rusting possible

The best swivel peeler

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The iconic OXO Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler is a staple in many a kitchen thanks to quality materials and easy of use.

Chances are you already have an OXO Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler, but if you don’t, well, what exactly are you waiting for? This peeler is downright iconic – Fast Company called it “the vegetable peeler that changed the world,” and countless other experts and shoppers sing its praises.

Swivel peelers feature blades that rotate, giving you maximum control over the angles. OXO’s signature non-slip, cushioned handle makes this an ergonomic choice. The top portion is made of die-cast zinc and extra-hardened stainless steel. An eye remover helps you pop out potato eyes or soft spots in a pinch.

This peeler is dishwasher safe and blades are sold separately so you don’t need to buy a new handle to replace a dull blade.

The OXO Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler has earned a 4.7 rating on Amazon based on 518 customer reviews and favorable mentions in The Wirecutter, Foodal, The Spruce Eats, Best Products, and The Kitchn.

Pros: Stainless steel, cushioned handle, eye remover, dishwasher safe, replaceable blade

Cons: None

The best electric vegetable peeler

source Starfrit

Why you’ll love it: The Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Peeler makes quick, easy work of peeling a ton of vegetables.

If you’re cooking a big meal and are worried about hand-fatigue, you need an electric peeler. The Starfrit Rotato Express is the most popular option. It sort of looks like a mad scientist’s invention, but it makes quick and easy work of peeling a variety of vegetables.

To use, secure the vegetable on the holders, adjust the height, and turn it on. The vegetable rotates as the flexible cutter arm peels the skin in one fell swoop. It turns off on its own when it reaches the bottom. The device claims to cut just the skin without wasting any of the good, nutritious stuff underneath.

This peeler has been recommended by The Spruce Eats. Amazon shoppers rate it 4.2 stars based on 2,111 reviews.

“I just peeled two bags of apples in mere minutes. With my arthritic hands that project normally takes an hour, but with this it took only five minutes. It does leave a little skin on the top and bottom, but not enough to complain about. Super easy to use and clean which is always a bonus,” writes one customer.

Pros: Hands-free peeler, peels veggies quickly, adjustable cutter arm, cuts down on waste

Cons: Some reviewers complained about the quality of the materials

The best julienne peeler

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Precision Kitchenware Julienne & Vegetable Peeler is a multi-use kitchen tool that takes your veggie prep game up a notch.

Take your meal prep game up a notch with the Precision Kitchenware Julienne & Vegetable Peeler. It’s a stainless steel device featuring dual blades. One side is your standard vegetable peeler to remove skin, the other features julienne blades that cut the veggies into small ribbons.

The Kitchn compares a julienne peeler to a “smaller, simpler alternative to a spiralizer.” You can use this to create garnishes for salads and sandwiches or veggie “noodles” as an alternative to pasta.

The Precision Kitchenware Julienne & Vegetable Peeler has a 4.3 Amazon rating based on 3,176 reviews. It’s also been recommended by Foodal.

One shopper says, “The Precision Kitchenware Julienne Peeler is one-step above the rest. It’s designed to be multi-functional, its blades are ultra-sharp, AND it has a 10-year guarantee which reflects high standards of manufacturing. It has a standard peeling blade, as well as a julienne blade. And, unlike some reviews I’ve seen, IT IS easy to clean!”

Pros: Multi-functional blades, stainless steel, 10-year warranty

Cons: Some reviewers

The best ceramic vegetable peeler

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Y-Peeler features a rust-proof, anti-corrosion blade that peels without influencing the look and taste of your fruits and vegetables.

If you’re wary of metal blades for fear of rust, try the Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Y-Peeler. As the name suggests, it has a unique ceramic blade rather than the more typical stainless steel option.

The ceramic blade is rust-proof and claims not to corrode over time. Eye corers are on either side of the blade. The handle also comes in a variety of fun, pop art-esque colors. Who would think your vegetable peeler could become the most fun part of your kitchen decor?

One Amazon reviewer writes, “Every friend that has come to my house has freaked out just as much as I did when I first used this peeler. It tilts, it swivels, it adjusts and … it peels! On top of all that its a ceramic blade so as long as u only use it on vegetables … it doesn’t dull or brown the vegetables!”

The peeler has an overall 4.3 Amazon rating based on 653 reviews and has been featured as a top pick by The Spruce Eats and Cook’n. The Kyocera ceramic knife was also mentioned by Today.

Pros: Rust-proof, corrosion-proof blade, different colors

Cons: Relatively pricey