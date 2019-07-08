What 11 vegetarian dishes look like across the world

caption Vegetables aren’t just good for you — they’re tasty, too. source Jirakan/Getty Images

Vegetarian dishes around the world use a variety of fresh ingredients, interesting spices and unique cooking methods to achieve delightfully meat-free meal options.

Dal bhat is the national dish of Nepal, and the popular phrase “dal bhat power, 24 hours” illustrates how important it is to the culture.

Malfouf are delicious stuffed cabbage leaves popular in Palestinian cuisine.

Sicilian caponata is a cooked summer vegetable symphony that will keep forever in your fridge, according to Lidia Bastianich.

Eating vegetarian or even just trying to cut out meat can seem like a daunting task to those of us who aren’t familiar with the wide array of vegetarian cuisine available to us.

INSIDER has compiled 11 of the best, easy-to-make vegetarian dishes from across the globe. If you’re unfamiliar with some of these recipes, give them a try – they will surprise and delight your taste buds whether you’re a vegetarian or not.

​Dal bhat tarkari is a delicious, filling, and well-balanced meal in Nepal.

caption There’s no single recipe for dal bhat tarkari — different regions and households all have different ways of making it. source Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

This dish is a national dish that consists of lentils, rice, and vegetables with some pickles.

The thing that makes it unique is that there’s no single recipe for dal bhat tarkari – different regions and households all have different ways of making it. Even though the main ingredients are the same, seasonings and seasonal vegetables in the tarkari part can mean a unique experience each time you make it.

Korea’s soondubu jjigae might make you rethink what you know about tofu.

caption This spicy tofu stew makes use of super-smooth extra-soft tofu to give this dish a pleasing, creamy texture and comforting mouthfeel when the weather is freezing outside. source Alex Yoon/Getty Images

This spicy tofu stew makes use of super-smooth extra-soft tofu to give this dish a pleasing, creamy texture and comforting mouthfeel when the weather is freezing outside.

Best of all, it’s completely adaptable; you’ll see that everyone has a different recipe. Some might be vegetarian, some might involve seafood, and some might involve meat – but it’s really all about preference.

If you love caramelized onions and smoky lentils, Lebanon’s mujaddara is for you.

caption Caramelizing the onions adds incredible depth to this Lebanese vegetarian dish. source Carlos Bohorquez Nassar/Getty Images

This is another dish that showcases just how important cooking technique can be.

Caramelizing the onions adds incredible depth to this Lebanese rice and lentil dish. The more patience you have in caramelizing the onions, the tastier your results will be.

It’s considered a comfort food, a staple and is the kind of recipe that gets passed down within families from generation to generation. It might be served alone or with side dishes – including some that involve meat, but it’s a delicious and nutritionally dense meal on its own.

Chana masala — a Punjabi staple — is a symphony of flavor depending on the spice blend you use.

caption Many well-stocked Indian grocery stores will offer a variety of pre-mixed chana masala spice blends that you can buy. source Andrey Zhuravlev/Getty Images

A northern Indian vegetarian favorite, chana masala – also called chole – is a chickpea stew made with tomatoes and ample spices that are warming, savory, and soothing at the same time.

Many well-stocked Indian grocery stores will offer a variety of pre-mixed chana masala spice blends that you can buy – or you can toast your own and keep your favorite spice blend handy if you make this dish a lot. As you might expect since many recipes call for dried chickpeas, there are plenty of Instant Pot variations around as well.

Ethiopia and Eritrea’s shiro wat served with injera is a vegan staple dish that is delicious, comforting, and best served with plenty of berbere​.

caption Shiro wat is a protein-rich, chickpea or bean-based spread typically served with injera. source MagicBones/Getty Images

Shiro wat is a protein-rich, chickpea or bean-based spread typically served with injera – the fermented, gluten-free national flatbread of both Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Injera is a sourdough flatbread recipe – though it’s quite different than wheat-based sourdough recipes that many Americans may be used to. It’s made with teff flour, or sometimes a mix of teff and other flours – and is flat, spongy, and also serves as an eating utensil for whatever dishes it accompanies.

Shiro wat, meanwhile, is protein-packed, smooth, spicy – depending on how much you like the traditional berbere spice blend, which you can adjust to taste. It is especially popular during both Lent and Ramadan, according to Chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Variations on locro — a hearty and delicious Andean stew — are served all over South America.

caption Peruvian and Ecuadorian recipes are more often vegetarian, but Argentine variations usually consider meat a necessity. source HannLeonPhoto/Getty Images

No matter who’s serving this South American vegetable stew, there’s one major requirement: it must have potatoes. Beyond that, variations might add corn, beans, pumpkin, quinoa, and cheese, while non-vegetarians often add meat.

Peruvian and Ecuadorian recipes are more often vegetarian, but Argentine variations usually consider meat, like beef and pork, a necessity. In any case, you can keep eating locro variations and learning more about this delicious stew with each mouthful.

Malfouf are savory Palestinian stuffed cabbage rolls featuring rice and sometimes made with lentils or chickpeas.

caption The further you read about Middle Eastern food traditions, the more stuffed vegetable recipes you’ll see — and cabbage is no exception. source Marton Hadi /EyeEm/Getty Images

The further you read about Middle Eastern food traditions, the more stuffed vegetable recipes you’ll see – and cabbage is no exception.

Many recipes for malfouf call for a mixture of lamb and rice – but in Yasmin Khan’s book “Zaitoun: Recipes from the Palestinian Kitchen,” her delicious version involves lentils, and is also gluten-free if that’s a concern in your kitchen.

Other interpretations may call for chickpeas – but any way you stuff it, malfouf are delicious.

While fish sauce and shrimp paste are important parts of Thai cooking, it’s easy to make a vegan red curry that tastes amazing.

caption Palm sugar and Golden Mountain seasoning sauce are common for many Thai dishes. source Jirakan/Getty Images

It’s easy to talk about fish sauce, chilies, and shrimp paste as essential parts of Thai cuisine – but palm sugar and Golden Mountain seasoning sauce are also common ingredients for many Thai dishes.

Spain’s tortilla de patatas — also sometimes called a Spanish omelet​ — is a delightful vegetarian snack or meal.

caption If you’ve made frittatas before, the method used for tortillas de patatas will look very familiar. source Cris Cantón Photography/Getty Images

If you’ve made frittatas before, the method used for tortillas de patatas will look very familiar. Onions and pieces of peeled, cut potatoes are first cooked before they’re mixed with the eggs and seasonings to create a delicious, fluffy omelet that gets sliced into wedges before serving.

Caponata is a Sicilian specialty that makes the most of summer eggplant and tomatoes — and makes a wonderful side or main vegetarian dish.

caption This sweet and sour summer vegetable classic isn’t difficult to make at home. source VeselovaElena/Getty Images

As Eleonora Baldwin wrote for Gambero Rosso, traditional Italian recipes might involve animal proteins – but it’s also common for them not to do so.

This sweet and sour summer vegetable classic isn’t difficult to make at home, especially if you follow this very thorough video from Lidia Bastianich. Serve with plenty of delicious fresh bread and enjoy. The plate consists of eggplants, celery, and other delectable vegetables that are simmered until tender and finally served over bread.

Macaroni and cheese is a classic two-ingredient American dish and a ​delicious vegetarian option.

caption An iconic and mouth-watering vegetarian dish from the United States is none-other than macaroni and cheese. source Crave Kitchen and Cocktails/Facebook

An iconic and mouth-watering vegetarian dish from the United States is none-other than macaroni and cheese. This warm and ooey-gooey noodle dish consists of melted cheese and pasta. Aside from the two essential ingredients that make up this classic – plus likely some milk and butter – people can mix and match as they please.