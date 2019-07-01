9 of the best veggie burgers to get at the grocery store

caption There are a lot of veggie burgers you can cook at home. source Lia Ryerson

Whether you follow a meat-free diet or not, there are a lot of vegetarian burgers out there that are worth trying.

Sold at many grocery-store chains, the Beyond Burger is extremely popular and is known for having a meat-like taste and texture.

Boca Burgers and Amy’s All American Veggie Burgers are also popular veggie-burger options you can find at many grocery stores.

Here are some of the best vegetarian burgers you can find at the grocery store.

The Beyond Burger is known for resembling the texture and taste of meat pretty well.

caption The burgers are soy-free. source Beyond Meat

For years, the Beyond Burger has been gaining buzz for emulating the texture and taste of beef. Made with ingredients like pea protein and coconut oil, Beyond Burgers pack 20 grams of protein and 250 calories per 4-ounce patty. These plant-based patties are also soy-free and gluten-free.

The burgers have dozens of five-star reviews on Amazon, with many calling them the “best vegan burgers [they’ve] ever tried” and others writing, “This is the one to get if you are truly retrying to replicate the taste of a beef burger.”

The patties are also such a hit that even major restaurant chains like Carl’s Jr. and TGI Fridays have begun selling them at select locations.

Hilary’s World’s Best Veggie Burgers are also a popular choice.

caption The veggie burgers contain sweet potatoes. source Hilary’s World’s Best Veggie Burger

The World’s Best Veggie Burger from Hilary’s contains no wheat, gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, corn, or nuts. Sold in packs of two, each patty is 160 calories and is made from a blend of ingredients like whole-grain millet, greens, sweet potatoes, and ground flax seed.

Over a dozen shoppers on Amazon gave these burgers a five-star review, with some calling them “the closest thing to homemade” and the “best vegan burgers ever.”

Five Star Foodie’s Original Artichoke Burger is soy-free and gluten-free.

caption The patties are packed with flavor. source Foodie’s

Known for their original artichoke flavor, Five Star Foodie’s burgers are soy-free and gluten-free. They’re also vegan and come in a variety of flavors like French herb and Indian tandoori. One 71-gram patty has 220 calories.

Over the past few years, many vegan bloggers and lifestyle bloggers have praised these patties and their variety of flavors, calling them “so unbelievably delicious” and “tasty.”

Gardein’s Ultimate Beefless Burger is made from soy and ancient grains.

caption You can find these in the freezer section at certain grocery stores. source Gardein

The Ultimate Beefless Burger from Gardein has a soy-protein base blended with ancient grains like amaranth and quinoa. One 85-gram patty has just 140 calories.

The patties have dozens of five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, “Best veggie burger I’ve ever tried and the ONLY one that actually tastes and feels like you are eating a hamburger.”

Dr. Praeger’s All American Veggie Burgers feature a pea-protein base.

caption These veggie burgers are gluten-free. source Dr. Praeger’s

Dr. Praeger’s offers a series of plant-protein burgers, including All American Veggie Burgers. Made with avocado oil, these 113-gram soy-free patties contain 240 calories and a whopping 28 grams of protein.

The patties ranked in the top five of Today’s 2018 veggie-burger taste test and the publication applauded the burger’s “stellar carb to fiber ratio” and protein-heavy recipe.

Amy’s All American Veggie Burgers are free from lactose and dairy.

caption The burgers are made with organic veggies. source Amy’s

Amy’s All American Veggie Burgers combine soy protein, wheat gluten, and walnuts into a hearty meat substitute. One serving, a 71-gram patty, contains 130 calories.

The brand has been offering meat-free alternatives for decades and has plenty of fans. Multiple reviewers on Fooducate gave this patty a 4.6 out of five stars and some wrote that these veggie burgers are even tasty without a bun.

Boca Burgers can be found in plenty of grocery stores.

caption These have been in stores for years. source Boca

Boca Burgers, one of the first brands of mainstream meat-free patties, have been around since the ’90s. Just one of the popular 71-gram patties is 100 calories and contains 13 grams of protein.

The All American Veggie Burgers have 4.8 out of five stars on Walmart with multiple reviewers writing that these burgers are quick to prepare and a great option for even the pickiest of eaters.

The Trader Joe’s Hi-Protein Veggie Burger is made with pea protein and brown rice flour.

caption It is also vegan. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s frozen section is loaded with heat-and-eat products and this veggie burger is a protein-packed choice.

True to its name, the grocery chain’s Hi-Protein Veggie Burger contains 260 calories and 26 grams of protein per 113-gram patty. It’s made with a pea-protein blend and brown rice flour.

As Jenny Sugar wrote for Popsugar Fitness in 2017, these patties are a great source of iron and “are not only an easy way to get a hefty dose of protein, but they also taste great.”

Morningstar Farms Meat Lovers Vegan Burgers contain wheat and soy protein.

caption This burger is vegan-friendly, too. source Morningstar Farms

Similar to the Beyond Burger, the Meat Lovers Vegan Burger from Morningstar Farms is billed as tasting like beef. Featuring wheat and soy protein, the 113-gram patties come out to 280 calories per serving.

The patties currently have four out of five stars on Amazon, with shoppers writing the burgers are “very juicy and flavorful” and an “awesome replacement if you’re looking for a tasty alternative to meat burgers.”

