The 13 hottest games to help you stay cool all summer long

The sun is trying to kill us all. Let’s just be honest.

caption Just look at that scowl! source Nintendo

Instead of spending your summer dashing between shaded spots, why not play some great new video games?

Here are the 13 best games coming out this summer:

1. “OnRush”

source Codemasters/Deep Silver

If “Overwatch” were a car-based game, it would be “OnRush.”

It’s a class-based, multiplayer-only racing game that’s focused on completing objectives rather than finishing in first place. There are actually no “races” in the traditional sense – all the game modes are based on completing team-based objectives. Much of the time, the best way to complete those objectives is by running the opposing team off the road.

It’s a thrilling, underrated game that only gets better with time.

Release Date: June 5

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Check out “OnRush” in action right here:

2. “Jurassic World Evolution”

source Frontier Developments

“Jurassic World Evolution” is “Sim City,” but with dinosaurs. It’s not quite as complex as some “Sim City” games, and it’s focused on building a theme park instead of a functioning metropolis, but it’s very familiar territory if you’ve ever spent any time with a management game.

The game checks all the “Jurassic Park” boxes, and even has Jeff Goldblum (as Dr. Ian Malcolm) hosting the whole thing. Even if you haven’t played “Sim City” in years (or any game, for that matter), “Jurassic Park Evolution” is extremely forgiving – much more interested in pleasing fans than creating an overly complex management simulation. It’s a great way to spend a few dozen hours.

Release Date: June 12

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Check out “Jurassic World Evolution” in action right here:

3. “Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion”

source Nintendo

Nintendo’s first major paid expansion to “Splatoon 2” is available now – it’s called the “Octo Expansion,” and it adds “a hefty new single-player mode.”

The new mode has players controlling Agent 8, an “Octoling,” through 80 new single-player missions. The new “Splatoon 2” expansion goes into more depth on major characters from the series, and adds a ton more game to enjoy.

Frankly speaking, it looks rad. Beware: You must own a copy of “Splatoon 2” already to play this expansion.

Release Date: June 13

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Check out the Octo Expansion for “Splatoon 2” in action right here:

4. “Mario Tennis Aces”

source Nintendo

Nintendo’s latest game for the Switch, “Mario Tennis Aces,” is a delightful twist on classic video game tennis.

It plays more like a fighting game than a tennis match, with a focus on outwitting opponents through a variety of means – not just landing the ball out of reach. Players can break each other’s rackets, thus resulting in an immediate loss, and leap all over the court with Mario-esque flourish. Like so many Nintendo games before it, “Mario Tennis Aces” is easy to begin and extremely difficult to master.

The game also stars a large cast of other Mushroom Kingdom favorites, like Luigi and Wario, and this new entry even has a story mode of sorts in addition to local and online multiplayer.

Release Date: June 22

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Check out “Mario Tennis Aces” in action right here:

5. “The Crew 2”

source Ubisoft

Jonesin’ for a racing game and can’t wait for “Forza Horizon 4” this fall? “The Crew 2” is your holdover: an open-world racing game with a focus on fun over realism.

Think of it kind of like “Grand Theft Auto”: You’ve got a massive open world full of missions to tackle. Unlike “GTA” though, “The Crew 2” is focused on climbing the competitive ladder to become the best racer in the USA.

What’s that? Not into cars? Good news: “The Crew 2” adds motorcycles, boats, and airplanes into the mix as well.

Release Date: June 29

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Check out “The Crew 2” in action right here:

6. “Octopath Traveler”

source Square Enix

“Octopath Traveler” is the much-anticipated new role-playing game from Square Enix that’s exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

That name is super literal: “Octopath Traveler” is a pixel art-style role-playing game where you can play as one of eight different characters, each with their own ability. Those abilities enable you to get past challenges in a variety of different ways. The game adopts an adorable art style that’s reminiscent of classes Super Nintendo-era role-playing games, but takes plenty of liberties.

There’s a lengthy demo of the game available right now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, which is free.

Release Date: July 13

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Check out “Octopath Traveler” in action right here:

7. “Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker”

source Nintendo

Nintendo’s last console, the Wii U, was a flop. But just because the console didn’t sell well doesn’t mean it didn’t have great games – it absolutely did, and “Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker” was among its best.

Thankfully, Nintendo’s bringing the game back to life on the Nintendo Switch this summer. In addition to the original game, which has the everyone’s favorite Mushroom Kingdom helper as its main playable character, the new Switch version is adding “new miniature courses based on various Kingdoms in the ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ game.” Great!

Release Date: July 13

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Check out “Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker” in action right here:

8. “No Man’s Sky”

source Hello Games

One of the biggest games of 2016 is coming back in 2018, and it’s headed to a new console: “No Man’s Sky” arrives on the Xbox One this summer, alongside a brand new expansion dubbed, “NEXT.”

The expansion adds multiplayer to the game – by far the most-requested feature since the game’s original launch on PlayStation 4 and PC.

The game has received several major updates since launching in September 2016. Those content additions – the Foundation, Pathfinder, and Atlas Rises expansions – will come included in the Xbox One version of the game. The “NEXT” expansion is also included in the Xbox One release, and will come to PlayStation 4 and PC at the same time for free.

Additionally, the game’s getting a graphical overhaul to take advantage of the Xbox One X’s 4K and HDR capabilities. “No Man’s Sky” was already gorgeous, but it’s going to look even better on Xbox One this summer.

Release Date: July 24

Platforms: Xbox One (content update arriving on PS4/PC the same day)

Take a look at “No Man’s Sky” in action on Xbox One right here:

9. “Madden NFL 19”

source EA Sports

Every year, another “Madden” game. 2018 is no different, with the latest entry in the football simulation series arriving this August.

A handful of changes are being made this time around, like every year, but let’s be honest: You’re not buying “Madden” because of changes. Is anyone? “Madden NFL 19” is simply the latest iteration of a formula that’s been working for over 25 years, which is exactly what it’s supposed to be.

Release Date: August 10

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Check out “Madden NFL 19” in action right here:

BONUS: For most of us, summer ends when September begins. But if we’re going by the actual seasons, there are several more great “summer” games this year.

source 20th Century Fox

10. “Destiny 2: Forsaken”

source Bungie

“Destiny 2” fans are getting a major expansion at the end of the summer: “Forsaken,” which promises a darker, grittier tone for the game about immortal beings fighting aliens that look like guinea pigs. Sure!

A new trailer for the expansion reveals the death of a major character, which we’ve embedded below, so beware if you’re trying to go in totally unspoiled. On the contrary, if you’d like even more information about the “Forsaken” expansion for “Destiny 2,” check out our walkthrough right here.

Release Date: September 4

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Check out the “Destiny 2: Forsaken” DLC in action right here:

11. “Spider-Man”

source Insomniac Games/Sony

This is the classic Peter Parker/Spider-Man you already know and love.

“Our Spider-Man features a 23-year-old Peter Parker who has become a masterful Spider-Man,” the game’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, said of the game. “While he may be more experienced, Peter and Spider-Man’s worlds continue to collide as he tries to juggle them.”

The new “Spider-Man” game features a massive New York City that you can swing around, with plenty of enemies to pummel along the way.

Release Date: September 7

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Check out “Spider-Man” in action right here:

12. “NBA 2K19”

source 2K Games

For the 20th anniversary of the NBA 2K series, Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James is gracing the cover – an unfortunate coincidence given the Cavaliers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA finals.

As per usual, “NBA 2K19” is a basketball simulation – the basketball equivalent of “Madden” for football. Little is known about changes coming to the game this year, but we expect them to be minimal. Fans are buying this one for its gorgeous and accurate depiction of basketball, and they’re going to get it. There’s no gameplay of the game out there just yet, so hang tight.

Release Date: September 11

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

13. “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

source Square Enix

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” the third game in the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise, once again stars Lara Croft as she traipses around the world discovering ancient ruins and leaving a wake of enemy corpses. It looks like a direct sequel to the excellent “Rise of the Tomb Raider.”

The new game is more brutal than ever, with a recent trailer showcasing Lara’s extreme survival skills. “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” is the last major blockbuster game of the summer before the flood of fall games begins.

Release Date: September 14

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Check out “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” in action right here: