18 moments that went viral and dominated the internet this year

caption Nancy Pelosi went viral this year. source Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

This year, the internet was filled with viral moments and challenges.

In 2019, people participated in the 10-year challenge, the bottle cap challenge, and the Storm Area 51 event.

Celebrities helped create viral memes, like Kylie Jenner’s “rise and shine” song and Keke Palmer’s “sorry to this man” Vanity Fair video.

2019 was another busy year for the internet.

From celebrity social media challenges to the shocking “Game of Thrones” blooper that no one could believe, there was no way to avoid this year’s most viral moments.

As 2019 comes to a close, Insider looked back at some of the most talked-about moments on social media. Keep reading to find our favorite viral moments from this past year.

A picture of an egg became the most-liked photo on Instagram, breaking Kylie Jenner’s record.

caption The famous egg. source Chesnot / Getty

In early January, the Instagram account @world_record_egg posted a picture of an egg and set out to get more “likes” than the most popular post on the social media app, a picture of Kylie Jenner. Ten days later, the goal was achieved, earning more than 53 million likes.

The man behind the egg, Chris Godfrey, said the real purpose of the gag was to raise awareness for mental health issues.

Celebrities battled each other with the bottle cap challenge.

caption John Mayer doing the bottle cap challenge. source John Mayer USA/ YouTube

This summer, UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway challenged singer John Mayer to the bottle cap challenge. In the challenge, the celebrities unscrewed a bottle cap halfway and then attempted to completely unscrew the cap with a roundhouse kick.

Along with John Mayer, other celebrities including Diplo, Jason Statham, Shawn Mendes, and Justin and Hailey Bieber completed the challenge successfully. Kendall Jenner used a jet ski to complete hers, while Mariah Carey simply used the power of her voice.

A woman who tried kombucha for the first time went viral for her extreme facial expressions.

caption Kombucha girl. source Lauren Sun/ YouTube

This summer, Brittany Tomlinson recorded herself trying kombucha for the first time and uploaded it to TikTok. The video starts with Tomlinson saying, “It really smells like a public restroom,” and then she bursts into laughter.

Eventually, she sips the drink and her face goes on a roller coaster of emotions. At first, she hates it, and then loves it, and then she is unsure about it.

The video went viral, and people started making memes of her facial expressions.

“Have you ever looked at your face for too long? That’s what it’s like,” Tomlinson told the New York Times about going viral. “I’m sick of seeing my face.”

A coffee cup was spotted in a scene from the last season of “Game of Thrones,” and social media blew up with jokes.

caption “Game of Thrones” and the coffee cup. source HBO

While “Game of Thrones” is known for creating a fantasy world that looks and feels as real as possible, fans noticed a big mistake in the final season. In May, fans on social media noticed a coffee cup in one of the scenes of the fourth episode of season eight.

When the news went viral, people started tweeting out jokes. One user wrote, “Imagine HBO spending millions on every single episode and being done over by a single coffee cup. Guess Dany didn’t get the memo about reusable chalices.”

The show’s creators finally came forward and admitted their fault, saying the incident was an “embarrassment” but eventually thought it was “kind of funny.”

Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to Trump’s State of the Union Speech became a meme.

caption Nancy Pelosi applauding Trump. source Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

In February, President Trump gave his State of the Union Address and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not seem impressed. For most of the speech, she can be seen politely smiling. But when the president said it’s time to end the “politics of revenge,” she stood up and applauded. The image of the moment immediately went viral, sparking memes all over social media.

A Facebook event encouraged people to storm Area 51.

In June, a Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of US” encouraged people to break into the classified Air Force facility in Nevada on September 20. The facility is shrouded in mystery, leading many to believe it’s hiding evidence of extraterrestrial life. Even though the organizer said the whole thing was a joke, more than 2 million people responded to the event, saying they were going to invade Area 51.

On the date of the event, only 150 people showed up, and they did not, in fact, storm the facility.

An Arkansas father’s tweet about “30-50 feral hogs” went viral.

caption Feral hogs. source Patrick Lamont/Shutterstock

In August, people called for the ban of assault weapons after deadly shootings in Ohio and Texas. But William McNabb, a father from Arkansas, tried to defend the weapons on Twitter. He wrote, “Legit question for rural Americans. How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

The tweet prompted several memes and jokes on social media. One person tweeted, “Sorry boss can’t come in. 30-50 feral hogs came running into my yard again. yeah. about 3-5 mins. where my children play. yeah. see you tomorrow.”

A woman holding Fiji Water on the red carpet at the Golden Globes quickly stole the internet’s attention.

caption Fiji Water Girl. source Stefanie Keenan/ Getty

At this year’s Golden Globe’s pre-show, a woman was handing out Fiji Water on the red carpet. People on the internet noticed that she was in the back of almost all of the celebrity photos, expertly posing. She quickly stole the attention of the celebrities and became known as the “Fiji Water Girl” on the internet.

One person tweeted, “Have decided that 2019 is already the year of #FijiWaterGirl,” while another wrote, “Gotta give the #FijiWaterGirl credit. She knows how to find the camera.”

Everyone talked about the rise of the VSCO girl this year.

caption Emma Chamberlain doesn’t think she’s a VSCO girl. source David Livingston/ Getty

This year media outlets like Buzzfeed and The New York Times commented on the rise of the VSCO girl. The stereotype is named after a photo-editing app and describes a girl who is typically is rich, white, and skinny. She is a cross between a ’90s kid and a surfer girl. Other attributes include ponytails, no makeup, tanned skin, scrunchies, pastel fingernails, crop tops, and over-sized graphic T shirts.

YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, pictured, has been dubbed the “ultimate VSCO girl” – but she told Refinery29 she doesn’t think she is.

“I didn’t even know what a VSCO girl was until literally two weeks ago and apparently now I’m one of them. I literally I can’t keep up. It’s actually hilarious though. I don’t mind,” she said.

When a man went on a rant about dating apps in a Long Island bagel store, the internet quickly heard about it.

caption The Bagel Boss guy. source VersaceBoyEnt3/ YouTube

In July, a video surfaced online of a man yelling inside a Long Island bagel shop. In the video, you can hear him shouting about dating apps, women, and his height.

“Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh you’re 5 feet’ on dating sites – ‘you should be dead.’ That’s OK?” he said in the video.

When the video went viral, the internet nicknamed him Bagel Boss Guy, but he was later identified as Chris Morgan. He then enjoyed internet fame for several weeks.

Morgan went on “Dr. Oz” to talk about his anger issues and explained that he “just snapped.”

The internet freaked out when CCTV footage showed a figure resembling a “Harry Potter” character.

caption “Dobby” in the driveway. source Vivian Gomez/ Facebook

Vivian Gomez was shocked to find strange footage on her security camera at her home in Colorado. She noticed a small figure in her driveway that appeared to be Dobby from the “Harry Potter” franchise. When Gomez posted the video on Facebook, it instantly went viral and people thought it was fake. Gomez insists it’s real and undoctored. Others said it must just be a small child, but Gomez said it was late at night and her son was not outside.

“I don’t know if it ever will be solved,” she told Inside Edition.

Social media was flooded with hyperrealistic images of what people are going to look like when they’re older.

caption FaceApp. source NurPhoto/ Getty

This year, 13 million people downloaded FaceApp to see what they would look like as an elderly person. The app uses photo editing to add wrinkles, sunspots, and grey hair to your best selfies. People posted the results all over social media, starting an internet craze.

There were questions whether Russians were storing users’ data and information because the app is owned by a Russian company, but that didn’t stop millions of people from using the popular app.

Keke Palmer went viral after she did not recognize Dick Cheney in a Vanity Fair video.

caption Keke Palmer in the Vanity Fair video. source Vanity Fair/YouTube

“Hustlers” actress Keke Palmer appeared in a video for Vanity Fair in September and was shown a picture of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Unfortunately, she did not recognize him.

She said, “I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street [and] I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

The internet created memes of the moment, and the actress even created merchandise that read, “Sorry to this man.”

When Kylie Jenner sang “rise and shine” in a video, the internet turned it into a meme.

caption Kylie Jenner. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

In October, Kylie Jenner posted a video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office. In the video, she wakes up her daughter, Stormi, from a nap by singing the phrase, “rise and shine.” The internet quickly latched onto the song, with many creating remixes and memes.

A few weeks later, it was reported that the reality star and businesswoman tried to trademark the phrase “rise and shine.”

Fans of “The Bachelor” waited all season for Colton to jump the fence and turned to social media with their frustration.

caption Colton jumping the fence. source ABC

“The Bachelor” teased the fact that Colton, this year’s bachelor, would jump a fence all season. Every episode fans would turn to social media to discuss the potential fence jump. In fact, someone created a Twitter account titled “Did Colton Jump Over the Fence?” and its bio read, “Did he do it?”

In March, it finally happened. Colton scaled a fence after a harsh breakup, and he needed to get away from the cameras. Rightfully, social media was ablaze with excitement.

One person tweeted, “#TheBachelor has jumped the fence. I repeat, he has jumped the fence.” Another fan joked, “And the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series goes to…the fence.”

When the trailer for “Cats” was released, social media’s claws came out.

caption “Cats” trailer. source Universal Pictures

The “Cats” trailer was released in July – and people were terrified. Social media was filled with comments about how scary and unsettling the cats looked in the preview. Some were confused over why they looked so much like humans, while others were concerned about the CGI.

One person tweeted, “It’s even more terrible than I could have dreamed!!! Why are their faces floating on the CGI cat bodies?”

Soccer star Alex Morgan went viral when she pretended to sip tea after scoring a winning goal against England during the Women’s World Cup.

caption Alex Morgan. source Geert van Erven/ Soccrates/ Getty Images

In July, the women’s US national team won the semifinals against England thanks to Alex Morgan. She scored the winning goal on her birthday, and she celebrated by pretending to sip tea on the field. The moment went viral, with many praising the player for her display of excitement. However, others turned to social media to complain, calling Morgan arrogant.

“You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is,” Morgan told Time. “When I look at sipping a cup of tea, I’m a little taken aback and kind of-you have to laugh about it to see all the criticism.”

With the decade coming to a close, people participated in the 10-year challenge.

caption Ariana Grande 10 years apart. source Jon Kopaloff and Angela Weiss/ Getty

In January, people participated in the 10-year challenge, which required you to post a picture of yourself from 2009 and a picture of yourself today. The purpose was to show how much you changed physically in the past decade.

The challenge was resurrected again in November as the year and decade come to a close. Social media feeds were once again filled with side-by-side photos of people from 2009 and 2019.