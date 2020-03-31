12 popular health and fitness Udemy courses you can take at home, from yoga and Pilates to nutrition and mental health

source Our living rooms are now our fitness studios.

Learning how to be healthy and fit can be a challenge and it often helps to have an expert teach you the best ways to achieve your personal goals.

Online classes are a great resource to take advantage of when you can’t enlist the services of a personal trainer, nutritionist, or therapist – and the fact they’re accessible via your home computer makes them a viable option for so many people.

One of the leading online learning platforms is Udemy, a site that offers more than 100,000 online classes, with many of them focusing on a variety of health and fitness topics.

To help get you started, we put together a list of our favorite health and fitness Udemy courses ranging from yoga and Pilates to mental health and nutrition.

For anyone who finds themselves spending more time around the house (with a bit of extra time on their hands), it’s naturally tempting to use that time to binge-watch your favorite Netflix shows. We’ve all done it – and we’ll all do it some more, too. But there are better ways to accomplish that, while also being more productive at the same time.

Exercise is a great way to reduce stress, for example, helping us to burn off any excess calories we’ve consumed while sedentary. But what can you do when you’re typical outlets (gyms, fitness studios, basketball courts) are either closed or inaccessible? That’s where Udemy comes in, offering up a wide range of online health and fitness courses designed specifically to keep you fit and teach you a few things along the way.

What is Udemy?

For those who don’t know, Udemy is a website that provides access to more than 100,000 online seminars covering a dizzying number of topics. Prices vary depending on the subject and length of the course, which is presented through instructional videos.

For instance, you could sign up to learn how to be a better iPhone photographer for $49.99 or take a beginner’s course in drawing for $149.99. There are classes that teach you how to speak French ($10.99), how to play the guitar ($199.99), and even how to become a web developer ($199.99). In short, if there’s something you want to learn, chances are Udemy has a course for it.

Breaking a mental sweat

Udemy’s vast library includes an entire section dedicated to health and fitness, too. This category includes dozens of different courses to choose from with options that focus on both your physical and mental wellbeing. There are videos on nutrition, meditation, sports, yoga, dieting, and more.

In fact, you could spend hours sorting through the various courses in an effort to find ones that appeal to you. But with so many to choose from, that can be an overwhelming task. To help make that process a bit easier, we’ve selected a few of our favorites that just might make your time indoors a little healthier and more well-balanced.

Here are the best health and fitness classes on Udemy:

Science-Based Bodyweight Workout: Build Muscle Without a Gym

If you’re looking for a simple, safe, and effective way to build muscle and lose weight, then the Science-Based Bodyweight Workout is for you. It provides instruction on how to improve your all-around fitness without using weights, a treadmill, or an exercise bike.

By doing push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, and other exercises that only use your own bodyweight for resistance, you’re able to burn calories, build lean muscle, and become stronger.

The course also offers advice on when to eat your meals for optimum efficiency and how to mix protein shakes into your routine. This is an excellent option for those who are stuck at home and don’t have gym equipment at their disposal.

14-Day Yoga Detox and Empowerment Course

source Lululemon on Flickr

Broken down into 14 chapters (one for each day) and spread out over 17-plus hours of video, this course provides students with the basic fundamentals they need to get started in yoga.

Beyond that, it also offers 20 tips on how incorporating yoga into your life can help with weight loss and body toning. The goal at the end of the 14 days is to feel more energetic, relaxed, and stronger while having the tools to continue to use yoga throughout your life moving forward.

Complete Stretching: 30+ Exercises for Flexibility & Posture

source Shutterstock

Designed to help you improve overall flexibility, the Complete Stretching course teaches you the difference between static and dynamic stretching. With more than 30 different exercises demonstrated in this one-hour video, you’ll learn how to stretch every muscle group, widening your range of motion, reducing tension, and improving performance in other sports and athletic activities.

Best of all, you’ll learn how to warm-up and stretch safely and properly, helping you to avoid injuries in the process. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or you’re working on becoming healthier in general, a proper stretching routine brings plenty of benefits to your life.

Thai Kickboxing Training Program: Best Kickboxing Techniques

source Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

This course provides students with the fundamentals of Muay Thai kickboxing, a sport that’s good for both self-defense and fitness. The one-hour video demonstrates the important basic techniques of kickboxing, including punching and kicking but also how to incorporate knee and elbow strikes.

The instructor demonstrates how to put strikes in combinations and how to mount an effective defense, as well. Taught by renowned martial artist Lee Mainprize, the approach here is straightforward and very practical, with a focus on teaching techniques that are simple to learn but require time and effort to master.

Fitness for Beginners

source Rhone

If you’re looking to get started with a well-rounded fitness program designed to teach you the basics of leading a healthier lifestyle, look no further than Fitness for Beginners. It features more than 100 individual exercises that are demonstrated in an easy to understand fashion for anyone.

Better yet, the instructor provides a good explanation of how those exercises contribute to your all-around health and build core strength, too. Because most of these workouts don’t require any equipment, you can easily do them at home. There are so many exercises to choose from here, that even experienced athletes will find plenty to like from this seminar.

Pilates: Mat Pilates Sequence Beginner to Advanced

source Shutterstock/fizkes

Pilates is another low-impact workout regimen you can do at home with a minimal amount of equipment or training. In fact, this seminar is designed with beginners in mind, taking them from neophyte status to advanced practitioners over the course of its 11.5-hour instructional videos.

The program is simple and easy to learn at first but adds more complexity and challenge over time. By the end, you’ll be an advanced pilates master, with improved mobility and flexibility, better core strength, and good posture. Pilates even has a positive impact on your mental and emotional health, making it a great choice for those looking for a more well-rounded workout routine.

Nutrition Masterclass: Build Your Perfect Diet & Meal Plan

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Exercise is an important part of living a healthy lifestyle but managing your diet and eating habits plays a central role, too. This course helps students understand the importance of a proper diet, which includes learning to balance calories, carbs, fat, and proteins.

It also discusses how to get the vitamins and minerals you need, while offering instruction on when and what you should be eating. You’ll learn how to build the perfect meal plan, with foods that have been specifically picked to match your individual needs.

First Aid

source Shutterstock

Acquiring basic first-aid skills is a goal everyone should have, and this seminar helps us achieve that. Not only will you learn how to create your own first-aid kit but you’ll also gain practical skills that could potentially save lives.

The course explores what to do in case of a breathing emergency, a sudden illness, or an injury to soft tissue. You’ll learn how to deal with broken bones and joints, while also taking on environmental illnesses such as frostbite, heat exhaustion, and so on. Great for complete beginners or those just looking to brush up on skills they haven’t used in a while, this class is well priced at just $20.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression, Anxiety, Phobias, and Panic

source NoSystem images/ Getty Images

Dealing with stress and anxiety is a significant challenge. Using cognitive behavioral therapy techniques, this course shows you how to more effectively handle depression and anxiety, helping you to avoid crippling panic attacks that can occur while under extreme duress.

The goal of this seminar is to teach you to become your own therapist, providing the tools you need to bring balance and stability to your mental wellbeing. That said, after completing the course, you’ll be eligible for full accreditation as a therapist that practices the CPD standards.

Self-Control Psychology and Weight Loss

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

If you find yourself eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly but still struggling to make progress toward your fitness goals, then perhaps your efforts are being sabotaged by a lack of self-control.

In this 1.5-hour video course, you’ll gain valuable tools to help you more effectively deal with the temptation that comes with the high-calorie foods that routinely lead us astray. The instructor shows you how to focus more clearly on your long-term goals while providing techniques that assist you in making healthier food choices.

By better understanding the impact of the decisions we make when it comes to our diets, we are much more likely to stay on track while trying to lose weight and get fit.

Mindfulness Meditation for Real Life

source Shutterstock

Learning how to manage and let go of stress is often seen as a key to healthier and happier living. This course helps students achieve that by teaching them the Mindfulness approach to meditation.

This technique focuses on what’s happening around us in the here and now while letting go of the past and releasing our anxiety over the future. The idea is to introduce quiet meditation into our lives on a daily basis, allowing us to come to grips with the forces that consistently generate stress. When you can do that, you’ll find yourself better able to relax and embrace happiness.

Restoring Deep Sleep to Enhance Your Health

Getting a good night’s sleep is important for your overall health and wellbeing. Nonetheless, many of us still struggle when it comes to getting enough high-quality rest. In this online class, you’ll learn the causes and effects of sleep deprivation, as well as some important techniques to help you overcome those challenges.

By following the techniques presented in this program, you can learn to take control of your sleep habits and improve your energy levels, attention span, and fitness. You’ll receive tips for releasing stress and anxiety, which are often inhibitors to getting the deep, rejuvenating sleep we all need.