6 apps to help you make last-minute voting decisions for the midterm elections

The polls for the 2018 Midterm Elections will open as early as 6 a.m. Tuesday in some states, so it’s officially crunch time for making your final decisions.

So whether you have no idea who’s running for your district’s congressional seats, or you need a quick brush up on the issues heading into the polling booth, there are some quick and easy ways to check what will be on that ballot. If you’ve been living under a rock and are just realizing that Tuesday is Election Day, you may be in luck – more than a dozen states allow you to register the day of.

Here are six smartphone apps you can use to get last-minute information before heading to the polls:

Vote With Me

source Vote With Me

Vote With Me goes through your contacts to pull their voter registration information and voting histories. The app says the purpose is so you can message your friends (directly through the app) to encourage them to vote, but it has been criticized for its capabilities feeling a bit invasive. However, the information it presents has always been public, the app just provides a more efficient way to look it up.

The app also provides a trove of personal relevant voter information – when polls open, background on the issues at stake, and who is running in your district.

Countable

source Countable

Countable is one of the best apps if you’re looking for a comprehensive round-up of nationwide races and issues that are at stake for the election. The app is useful all year long in staying updated on congressional bills and how your representatives vote on them.

For the Midterm Elections, Countable has a “voter center” section with simplified step-by-step guides to getting to the polls and planning who to check off on your ballot.

Outvote

source Outvote

Outvote is similar to Vote With Me in its ability to sort through your contacts to find out their voting history. This app gamifies your community outreach, as you can level up and rack up points by posting on social media and reaching out to your friends via text and Facebook.

One advantage this app has over Vote With Me is that it sorts your contacts by districts they’re registered to vote in. Outvote also includes a slew of more emojis next to each contact that not only show their registered political party and whether they’re registered in a district where there’s a contentious voting race, but whether your contact has a history of actually showing up to vote or not.

We Vote

source We Vote

We Vote is a beneficial app if you’re looking for outside opinions on who you should actually choose to vote for. You can choose to follow certain organizations, celebrities, and media outlets – such as Planned Parenthood, Taylor Swift, and the New York Post – to see what candidate they’re backing in your district.

You can also choose the political issues that you care about and the app will show which candidates back your personal stances.

Say Yay

source Say Yay

Say Yay relies on gathering your stances on relevant issues (criminal justice, immigration, healthcare, civil liberties) to determine which candidates best align with your opinions.

This app is useful year-round as well, as you can sort through your elected officials on the federal, state, and local levels to acquire information on their histories.

Votedash

source Votedash

Votedash does provide information on your relevant elections, but the best feature is probably that it shows you the location of nearby polling sites. The app uses your current location – or one that you input – to show where the nearing voting station is located, and the hours that it’s open.

So if you need to leave work today quickly to vote, Votedash is going to be the most helpful for you.