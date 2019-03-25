We tried 3 waffle mixes and the winner tasted homemade

caption These are the three brands I tried. source Rachel Murphy

I tried three popular waffles mixes to find out which one tastes the best.

Hungry Jack, Bisquick, and Aunt Jemima are the three brands I reviewed.

The waffle mixes I taste tested are available at grocery stores nationwide.

The winner tasted homemade and was easy to make.

Waffles are a popular – and versatile – breakfast item. You can top them with berry compotes, fried chicken, chocolate, and more. In fact, waffles are so popular that Waffle House serves up an average of 145 waffles a minute. If you’re looking for a way to whip up the best waffles at home, you may be wondering which mass-produced waffle mix reigns supreme.

To discover which store-bought waffle mix takes the cake, I sampled three different kinds as part of INSIDER’s taste test series. The series rates and ranks foods like chocolate chips, microwave dinners, and maple syrup.

I purchased the waffle mixes at a SuperTarget store in Orlando, Florida, and spent less than $3 per box

However, prices will vary depending on where you live and where you shop. All three of the brands I tried are available nationwide. Here’s what I sampled:

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, $2.89

Hungry Jack Complete Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, $2.09

Bisquick Complete Simply Buttermilk with Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix, $2.99

Each box of buttermilk waffle mix was prepared using the Oster Titanium Infused DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker. Since these are dual purposes mixes, all three brands have separate instructions for waffles printed on the back and sides of the boxes. I rated the waffles based on taste, flavor balance, texture, and how easy each one is to make.

Keep reading to find out which one I determined is the obvious choice the next time you host brunch.

I started with Hungry Jack. The front of the box says, ‘Just add water!’ HoIver, more ingredients are required to actually make waffles

caption I needed more ingredients than I thought. source Rachel Murphy

Like most waffle mixes you’ll find in the grocery aisle, this one is a dual purpose dry mix for both pancakes and waffles. To make pancakes, all you need to do is add water. But, I made waffles and the instructions all for three additional ingredients: vegetable oil, one egg, and two cups of mix.

I found this one fairly easy to make, but I Ire a bit off-put by the “just add water” slogan on the front of the box.

To make Hungry Jack pancakes, combine all of the ingredients together in a bowl. It took us about 40 seconds to whisk the batter until it was nice and smooth. I poured it into the hot waffle maker and waited about two minutes until the “ready” light on the front of the waffle maker lit up in green.

The Hungry Jack waffle was slightly crisp on the outside, but the inside was a different story

caption My first waffle. source Rachel Murphy

The Hungry Jack waffle was all around very dense, in my opinion. The inside of the waffle was soft and squishy, but not necessarily to my liking. I didn’t add any syrup or butter to the waffle during this particular taste test, but I imagine the Hungry Jack waffle would absorb it well.

As for the flavor, it was a mix of salty and sweet. This waffle didn’t wow me, but it didn’t make us turn up our nose, either. Hungry Jack’s Complete Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix gets the job done.

Then, I tried out Aunt Jemima.

caption Aunt Jemima was next. source Rachel Murphy

Aunt Jemima’s Waffle Mix is much saltier in taste than Hungry Jack or Bisquick. I prefer a sweeter waffle and this one just didn’t deliver on the flavor for me, but would be good if you’re looking to top the waffle with savory options or use it as a base for say, a breakfast taco.

The texture of the waffle was disappointing, in my opinion, too

Overall, I found this waffle fairly soggy and didn’t have a much structure. I cooked all three waffle mixes on the same heat setting, but the Aunt Jemima waffle batter never even got close to crisp.

Another downside to Aunt Jemima was the prep time. Unlike Hungry Jack and Bisquick, this batter needs to sit for four to five minutes before you can pour it in your waffle maker. The directions are pretty simple and printed on the side of the box, but the added wait time was definitely a downside for me.

caption It was more savory than sweet. source Rachel Murphy

Upon opening each of the waffle mixes, I noticed that Aunt Jemima was the only waffle mix that didn’t come inside of a plastic bag. I wasn’t prepared for this, so a little bit of the mix flew out as I popped open the top of the paper box. Just a head’s up if you buy this brand: both the Hungry Jack and Bisquick waffles mix’s come inside of a sealed plastic bag that’s placed in the paper packaging.

Finally, I whipped up Bisquick’s Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

This one delivers a restaurant-quality texture and requires the least amount of ingredients.

caption This was my favorite. source Rachel Murphy

Bisquick’s Waffle Mix was the clear winner for us for several reasons. First, the texture was on point. The exterior shell of the waffle has a nice golden color like you might find at your favorite local diner. It’s crispy and crunchy without tasting overcooked.

The inside of the Bisquick waffle is a little slice of heaven – and the flavor is a total crowd pleaser

As I sliced into the waffle, I could already tell I was in for a treat before it hit my mouth. The interior texture is smooth and soft. Unlike Hungry Jack, this one doesn’t have a sponge-like texture when you bite into it. The initial bite has a nice firmness that’s followed by a light and fluffy interior.

caption It tasted like homemade. source Rachel Murphy

Now for the flavor: It’s got a faintly sweet taste and there’s overly nothing salty about this waffle. Bisquick’s Buttermilk Waffle Mix strikes the perfect balance of rich and savory. I enlisted the help of my husband and my 6-year-old daughter. Both agreed that Bisquick was the resounding winner of this taste test.

The Bisquick mix also required the fewest number of ingredients as compared to the other two mixes

This is a win-win in my book, because the prep time was fast and I didn’t have to dig through my kitchen to find extra ingredients like eggs and milk. I usually have eggs on hand, but not always milk. Aside from two cups of Bisquick mix, this recipe only needs water and two tablespoons of vegetable oil. This waffle was quick and easy to make.

caption The winner was the easiest to make. source Rachel Murphy

Bisquick was the standout of the three I tested. It’s also made with whole grains, which, as INSIDER reported, can be high in fiber and full of nutrients. It was simple to make and it delivered on tasting homemade without the headache.