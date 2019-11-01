The best women’s wallets

A good wallet should be simple and stylish in a way that doesn’t impede function.

The Kate Spade Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet, with its generous number of card slots and soft yet durable leather finish, is our favorite.

Is there anything more personal than wallet shopping? Okay, yes. But the sentiment stands. We all want something different in a wallet. Maybe you’re a minimalist who wants to carry the bare essentials or maybe you’re someone who simply can’t pass up a loyalty card. Either way, the “right” wallet is out there, waiting for you to find it.

I’m a purse-switcher, which means I sometimes need to switch wallets, too. Some of my bags are roomy enough to hold my maximum capacity, no-card-left-behind wallet, and others require a pared-down approach. If that sounds familiar, my hope is that you’ll find all your dream cash-and-card receptacles on this list.

No matter your priorities, the key to a good wallet is storage space. Are there enough pockets, nooks, and crannies to meet your needs, no matter what they are? Wallets get a lot of use, so you also want to look for something that can withstand some wear-and-tear and hold all your necessities.

The best wallet overall

Kate Spade’s Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet holds up to 12 cards, plus all your cash and other necessities, and it’s the perfect size for tossing in your work bag.

If my bag can accommodate it, I prefer a larger wallet. They’re harder to overstuff and they typically come with extra compartments that make organization simple. Take the Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet by Kate Spade, for example.

It has 12 slots that hold everything from credit cards to the punch cards from your local coffee shop, an interior zippered pocket that makes a solid change purse, two sections for cash, and an outside pocket to hold essentials that you need close at hand. The 7.67″ x 4.33″ x 0.98″ wallet is large enough to store phones up to the size of an iPhone XS Max.

This is a great pick if you’re a Kate Spade fan who doesn’t want to splurge on one of the brand’s quirkier designs. The Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet has a timeless one- or two-color body adorned with the Kate Spade logo. You can choose from classic neutrals like black and dark blue or brighter colors like mint and red. The interior style is subtle as well, with a floral jacquard lining.

Its Saffiano leather construction is notable for being both pliable and durable against scratches, so you don’t have to be particularly careful when you’re throwing it in your bag. However, you’d never think it’s this practical and functional when you look at its sleek, composed design. Overall, it’s a safe but reliable choice for a wallet you can carry in most day bags.

Pros: 12 card slots, multiple pockets, roomy, quality design

Cons: Might be too bulky for smaller purses, pricey

The best wallet for holding cards

Do you never, ever turn down a loyalty card? The Travelambo RFID Blocking Bi-Fold Wallet is about to be your new best friend.

We’ve all had that moment. You’re in a coffee shop or a big-box retailer or a restaurant. The person assisting you says these eight words: “Do you want to join our loyalty program?” Even though you know the chances of ever stepping back into the store are slim, you nod. And next thing you know, there’s another mostly useless card taking up precious real estate in your wallet.

If this sounds like you, consider the Travelambo RFID Blocking Bi-Fold Wallet. It has 16 card slots, a clear slot to hold an ID card, plus two cash compartments that zip shut. This wallet also comes equipped with RFID-blocking technology. As Wirecutter reports, “you’re far more likely to be affected by a card skimmer at an ATM, or a breach of a major retailer” than by someone trying to scan your cards while they’re in your wallet. Still, it is a cool feature if you’re into doubling down on security.

The Travelambo RFID Blocking Bi-Fold Wallet is made of real leather and comes in 33 colors, including a fun metallic rose gold. You’re sure to find one that suits your vibe.

BuzzFeed called it one of the “Best Wallets You Can Get On Amazon,” and buyers seem to agree. It has a 4.5-star rating based on 1,600 Amazon reviews. One fan loves it because it “securely holds all of the things that I need to fulfill most daily errands,” including her checkbook and keys.

Another buyer writes, “I just received this, but I had to review because I LOVE this thing! Especially for the price. I desperately needed a wallet with a lot of card holders and this definitely delivers.”

Pros: 16 card slots, multiple zipper pockets, RFID-blocking feature, comes in many colors, great deal for the price

Cons: Reviewers noted the card slots are stiff

The best wallet clutch

If you prefer not to carry a large purse but still want room for essentials, you’ll love the spacious and thoughtfully designed Bellroy Leather Clutch.

Carry Bellroy’s slim Leather Clutch when you want to travel light. It’s a simple clutch that’s the easy, practical choice for days spent running errands, nights dining out and dancing, and anything in between.

It has three card slots, which sit side by side instead of stacked on top of each other, so your cards won’t get stuck together. There’s also a pocket for cash and two roomy main compartments where you can store makeup and other small accessories.

One of my favorite features of the clutch is the central divider that has a magnetic closure. I store my tiny apartment key in here for extra peace of mind, but you can also use it for any valuables or spare change.

To keep both hands free, slip the wrist strap on. This wristlet wallet is comfortable to carry and the strap ensures your valuables won’t go flying in case someone bumps into you.

It’s made from premium leather that’s been certified by the Leather Working Group, which maintains environmental standards for leather products. This leather ages well according to many Insider Picks members who have been carrying Bellroy’s wallets for years. In case you experience any defects with the clutch, Bellroy offers a reasonable three-year warranty. –Connie Chen

Pros: Comes with a wrist strap, slim design, has a compartment with magnetic closure, made from durable leather

Cons: Limited color options

The best wallet for minimalists

The Madewell Leather Card Case is the perfect choice for anyone who hates clutter and loves a streamlined wallet.

I’ve always wanted to be one of those people with a perfectly organized wallet that somehow never gets stuffed with two-year-old Starbucks receipts and euros from that one time they went on vacation. I’m not one of those people, but perhaps the answer is simple: less space.

This Leather Card Case from Madewell doesn’t leave much room for clutter. It has a few card slots big enough to hold the absolute most important essentials – credit card, ID, maybe a $20 bill or two. The card case will come in handy any time you feel like carrying a really tiny purse. Or no purse at all – It’s small and flat enough to comfortably slide into a tight pocket.

Although card cases are a dime a dozen, the Madewell version gets high marks for its quality leather and the fact that you can personalize it with a monogram.

“I have been looking for a minimalist, slim wallet,” reads one 5-star review, “It holds four cards (two on each side) and the center opens up slightly to stash some cash. I have never been a girl to carry a billion cards, coins, cash, etc, (or even a purse!) so this was a perfect option.”

Pros: Sturdy leather, fits multiple cards and cash, fits in clutch bags or pockets

Cons: Leather takes some breaking in, very small so it’s just for the basics, colors may vary due to natural dyes (according to the brand)

The best wallet for travel

The Cuyana Classic Passport Case is an attractive, functional, expert-approved wallet that won’t cramp your style when you’re jet-setting.

I always wonder how bloggers and celebrities look so put together when they travel. My vacation style, no matter the destination, tends to be slightly disheveled. Maybe I just need the right travel wallet, like Cuyana’s Classic Passport Case. It keeps all your important documents and money safe without ruining your outfit.

A 9 inches long and 4 inches wide, this case holds your passport, ID, credit cards, even airplane boarding passes. Considering those always wind up crumpled into a ball under my seat on long flights, that’s a major plus.

The Insider Picks team loves the Cuyana Classic Passport Case so much that we’ve featured it twice, in a dedicated review and on our list of the best travel wallets. “I’ve rarely been so glad so frequently for any item while traveling,” writes Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton.

Choose from four classic colors in pebbled leather – stone, black, red, or navy – or a metallic champagne leather.

Pros: Fits all your travel essentials (including passport and airplane tickets), quality leather, sleek design, monogram option available

Cons: On the pricey side for something you may only use when traveling

The best accordion card case wallet

The Dagne Dover Accordion Card Case holds more cards than you’d expect it to, but it’s small enough to carry anywhere.

If you hate big wallets as much as I do, but you want something that’s more secure than a normal card case, Dagne Dover has the wallet for you. The Accordion Card Case has three card slots inside and one on the outside.

You can fit multiple cards in each interior slot, and the slot on the outside is perfect for your go-to credit card, metro pass, or anything else you need quick access to. All your cards are secured inside the wallet, thanks to the top flap that covers them and closes magnetically on the front.

Dagne Dover uses high-quality leather that’s strong and well made. It comes in beautiful colors, too, so you’re sure to find one you like.

I’ve been using the card case daily as my main wallet for nearly a year now, and it’s excellent. It keeps my cards organized, takes up almost no space in my bag, and prevents any accumulation of receipts and other non-essential items. The only downside is the price, but this is a card case that will last for decades – It’s just that well made.

Dagne Dover also makes a wonderful traditional wallet that’s much larger and has many more card slots. It’s called the Slim Wallet, because it has a very svelte profile compared to other wallets with the same amount of storage. -Malarie Gokey

Pros: Easy to carry, holds more cards than expected, high-quality leather, durable

Cons: Small, expensive