The best watches for women that cost less than $200

Wristwatches are a fun fashion accessory, and the choices are nearly endless.

Keeping in mind style, durability, and size, we did the research and rounded up the best under-$200 options on the internet.

The Fossil Jacqueline watch is our top pick because the look of it makes it a great everyday accessory that will add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe for a budget-friendly friendly price.

Smartwatches and high-tech fitness trackers are gaining in popularity, but there’s something to be said about the humble analog watch. Truth be told, there are plenty of traditional watches out there that aren’t all that humble in terms of price or style.

Whether you want a timeless and understated look or you want to make a statement, there are plenty of watches to choose from – and that’s where the challenge arises.

There is an overwhelming number of women’s watches to choose from in terms of both style and brand. We realize time is of the essence (both literally and figuratively) so we’ve scoured the reviews and done the research for you to find five different watches that look good, but won’t have you maxing out your credit card.

All our picks for this guide come in at $150 or less, but even though they are budget-friendly, you won’t be sacrificing quality with these watches.

The best watch overall

The Fossil Jacqueline watch is a classic go-to for everyday wear that can be dressed up or down.

The Fossil Jacqueline watch has a classic Roman numeral watch face, a simple yet comfortable leather band, and a variety of neutral color combos to choose from making it the best watch for everyday wear. The dial of the watch face is subtly textured and keeps time with three hands and Roman numerals. A small window on the bottom of the dial will also tell you what day of the month it is.

The medium case measures 36mm, but the slim band keeps it from looking overly bulky, so it’s an ideal watch no matter your wrist size. It also comes in a wide range of colors, including silver and black, rose gold and navy, silver with pink, silver with brown, or rose gold with pink, so you can match it to the type of jewelry you wear and the colors you like best.

Though this watch is described as having a classic style, in this case, the word “classic” shouldn’t be misunderstood as “old-fashioned.” The Jacqueline has been designed with a modern aesthetic kept in mind. If you want a watch that you can wear almost daily because it is versatile enough to be dressed up or down, this watch won’t fail you.

I personally own this watch and find myself reaching for it often – especially when I want to pull together an outfit. It stands out just enough to get a compliment here and there, but it isn’t trying to win any trend-setting awards. While there’s certainly a place for fashion-forward accessories, it’s also nice to have the daily wardrobe staples. Think of this watch as the little black dress of your accessory collection. It’s a classic piece that won’t be going out of style anytime soon, and it’s almost always guaranteed to look good.

Durability and comfort are especially important in the watch you wear every day. Fossil is known for producing affordable, high-quality watches and other accessories, so have no fear about this watch’s durability. It keeps time accurately with a quartz movement. The leather strap is comfortable, and it’s compatible with any other 14 mm strap from Fossil if you want to switch it out.

It’s also rated at 3 ATM for water resistance, so it will withstand splashes and brief submersion in water. It gave me some peace of mind that if I were to accidentally splash water on it while washing my hands, it wouldn’t mean the end of this timepiece.

Overall, the Jacqueline has received positive reviews from buyers. Many dubbed it the “perfect every day watch” and say that “it looks elegant without being bulky” thanks to the slim band that accompanies the larger face.

Some buyers with smaller wrists (including myself) did notice that the watch has a tendency to slip around. A slightly shorter band option for this would be ideal, but I found that when I have the strap adjusted to its smallest circumference, it minimizes most of the slippage. For me, this wasn’t inconvenient enough to take away from the many positives the Jacqueline has to offer. Its classic look and modern charm make it an accessory piece you’ll be able to count on, even as style trends come and go.

Pros: Versatile enough to dress up and down, comfortable band, durable construction, comes in multiple color options, displays the day of the month

Cons: Tends to slip around on smaller wrists

The best fashion statement watch

The cute details of the Kate Spade New York 5 O’Clock Metro watch will add a touch of whimsy to any outfit.

Fashion watches come in all sorts of styles, but Kate Spade has mastered the art of creating a watch that makes just enough of a fashion statement without being too over the top. The thoughtful little details present in the 5 O’clock Metro watch are a perfect example of that design aesthetic.

The watch takes inspiration from New York City because Kate Spade has its roots in the city that never sleeps. Whether you’re the type who looks forward to happy hour with your friends and co-workers, or you prefer to unwind with your pajama pants and a glass of wine, you’ll still be able to appreciate the “It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere” sentiment of this watch.

The charming details of the 5 O’Clock Metro watch make it a great accessory if you’re looking for a little something extra to add to your outfit. The face has “somewhere…” in script, and a martini glass is cleverly placed at the 5 o’clock mark. The spade symbol, which is synonymous with the Kate Spade brand, is at the 12 o’clock mark. As a final touch, the second hand is covered with a striped design in some models.

It may be cute, but this watch is still functional and durable, featuring a leather band. The rest of the dial is marked with Arabic numerals and is easy to read, and the time stays accurate thanks to the quartz movement. This watch is water-resistant to withstand splashes and brief submersion, but you won’t want to swim or bathe with it.

Along with the whimsical details on the watch face, the thoughtful design continues with other color themes and designs, like the gold with white model available on Amazon and the blue and rose gold available on Nordstrom, so you can find something that best suits your personal style and your wardrobe. The case measures 34mm across, putting it in the medium-sized category.

Overall, buyers love the whimsical details and were happy with both the quality and the functionality. Some reviewers did complain that the leather strap felt a bit rough and stiff at first but loved everything else about the watch. Though this watch may not be as versatile as some, it makes just enough of a fashion statement and will add some fun to your everyday ensemble at a far more affordable price than most luxury fashion watches. Cheers to that!

Pros: Fun details, accurate timekeeping, durable design, water-resistant

Cons: Some reviewers thought the band was too stiff

The best boyfriend-style watch

Wristology adds feminine appeal to a boyfriend watch that can be dressed up or down and offers style and functionality for an extremely affordable price.

The Olivia Rose Gold Scalloped Boyfriend watch is all about style. While some boyfriend watches go the tomboy route with bulky features and a sportier look, the Olivia does the opposite. It features scalloped detailing on the outside of a watch face that has no numbers or indices which give it a sleek, modern appeal.

Unlike many fashion watches, this watch also comes in under $50 – an affordable price for a watch that looks more expensive than it is thanks to the thoughtful design. Versatility is another winning point here that will allow you to make the most of an already affordable timepiece. This is the type of watch that can be dressed up or down, going from casual weekend wear to the office or a night out.

It should be noted that if you have an especially petite wrist, you may find the 38mm case a little on the large side. However, if you want an accessory that will make a statement, and you want your watch to be one of the main focuses of your outfit, you won’t be disappointed with the Olivia.

Since the dial of the watch doesn’t feature any time indicators, some may find it a little trickier to quickly read this watch. The scalloped pattern does correspond with where the numbers would be to make it possible to still read the time, which is kept with quartz movement for accuracy.

The Olivia doesn’t skimp on durability either, which is a plus since this is meant to be a watch you can wear daily. The watch band is made of leather (some styles come with a patent leather band) for added durability, and the band can also be easily switched out for any other Wristology 18mm band, adding to its versatile nature. The Olivia also comes in multiple color options to go along with the rose gold case, including rose gold and gray, rose gold with black, rose gold with wine.

It’s rated at 3 ATM for water resistance, meaning it can withstand splashes and brief submersion in water. However, like the other watches on this list, it isn’t meant to be worn while swimming or bathing. If anything does happen to your watch, it comes with a two-year warranty.

Most buyers were happy with their purchase of this watch, but some did note that the ticking was louder than they’d prefer, and some buyers with petite wrists wished the band were smaller. Otherwise, most loved its versatility, the clean and simple design, and its reasonable price.

If you want to add a stylish accessory to your collection without going over budget, or you plan on having more than one watch in your collection, this is an affordable way to give yourself options. The Olivia makes a fashion statement, but won’t make you cringe the next time you look at your bank statement. You can also check out Wristology’s other watches.

Pros: Feminine design, durable construction, can be dressed up or down, interchangeable watch band, water resistant, affordable

Cons: Lack of indices or numbers could make it harder to tell the time, some with petite wrists may find it too bulky, some reviewers thought the ticking was too loud

The best watch for a modern look

The Mondaine Classic watch takes its inspiration from the Official Swiss Railways Clock, with its accurate timekeeping and distinct red second hand.

Mondaine is a Swiss watch company known for its expertly designed, high-quality watches. The inspiration comes from the Official Swiss Railways Clock, designed by Swiss engineer and designer Hans Hilfiker in 1944. This clock became the icon of the Federal Swiss Railways, which were known for their punctuality.

In 1986, the Mondaine Watch Company took the blueprint from the clock, and applied it to its watch collection. The Mondaine Classic watch showcases the simplicity of the Swiss Railways Clock, but also has a modern look and feel that translates well into everyday wear.

The iconic red paddle style second hand gives it a fun pop of color, as does the red underside of the black leather band. If you’re looking for a unique timepiece to add to your accessories collection that will still go with most your wardrobe, the Mondaine Classic is a good choice.

Those with petite wrists will appreciate the 30mm case diameter. The dial features black indices to mark the time, and the two bold minute and hour hands are complemented by the red second hand. All of this is set against a white background for easy reading. The stainless-steel case, durable mineral crystal used to cover the watch face, and the leather band make for a watch that’s meant to stand the test of time.

When it comes to actually telling the time, you can count on the Mondaine for accuracy as well, thanks to the Swiss Quartz movement. The Mondaine is also water-resistant, so it will withstand splashes of water and it will be safe if you get caught in the rain, but it isn’t meant to be submerged in water for any length of time. In the case of any manufacturing defects, Mondaine offers a 2-year warranty.

The minimalistic design and elegance of the Mondaine Classic, as well as its accurate timekeeping is a hit with most buyers. Reviewer Liz loved the versatility it offers as well, commenting that the red color on the underside of the band “makes the watch very unique to the wearer, but also very conservative and suitable for all occasions and outfits.”

The only caveat that could be found while reading the reviews was some buyers didn’t care for having the Mondaine logo on the front of the watch. This could be considered a downside, especially since the highlight of this watch is the thoughtfully designed watch face, but it’s also not uncommon – most watches do feature their logo here.

If you’re looking for a unique timepiece with an equally interesting backstory that is versatile enough to go with most of your outfits, the Mondaine Classic is for you.

Pros: Unique watch face design, accurate timekeeping, durable, water-resistant, can be dressed up or down

Cons: Some reviewers didn’t like having the logo on the watch face

The best bracelet-style watch

For the times when you need an accessory to dress up with, the bracelet-style Fossil Virginia stainless steel watch won’t let you down.

While an everyday watch that you can dress up or down is a great wardrobe staple to have, sometimes you need something specific to go with that little black dress. The Fossil Virginia watch is made for special occasions and will add some eye-catching sparkle to any outfit thanks to its crystal-set bezel, the crystal detailing on the band, and the crystal hour markers.

The Virginia comes in both rose gold and silver tones, so you’ll be able to match it to the rest of your jewelry ensemble for a put-together look, and the 30mm case looks flattering on a wide range of wrist sizes.

There’s more to this watch than just sparkle. It’s an accurate timekeeper with quartz movement and an analog display. Roman numerals mark the 12, 3, 6, and 9 hour points and the rest are marked by the stacked crystal hour markers. This combo, along with the three-hand design, make for easy time reading.

There is no connecting leather band here as this is a bracelet style watch, but it’s made of durable stainless steel with a closure to keep it securely on your wrist. This Adjust-O-Matic closure allows for self-adjustment by link removal so you’ll be able to fit it to your wrist size. The Virginia is rated at 5 ATM for water resistance, so it will withstand short periods of submersion in shallow water, but it isn’t meant for driving or snorkeling.

It should be noted that some buyers did have trouble finding their perfect fit with the link removable band, as they were between sizes. Others felt that the band enclosure was hard to open. Despite the challenges that some had with the band, others found the links easy to remove and adjust, and liked that the watch face didn’t look too bulky on their wrists.

Its elegance and shine, high quality at an affordable price, and ability to dress up an outfit make the Virginia a chic addition to any outfit. Whether you’ve got a big client meeting, a formal event to attend, or it’s date night with your other half – a little extra sparkle never hurts.

Pros: Elegant design, crystal detailing to dress up an outfit, durable and adjustable band, water-resistant

Cons: Some reviewers had trouble with adjusting and opening and closing the band

The best minimalist watch

MVMT makes gorgeous minimalist watches for far less than most other companies, and the Hermosa is our favorite.

If you like the look of minimalist design, you’ll love MVMT’s watches. The company was founded in 2013 by Jake Kassan and Kramer LaPlante, and quickly reached its crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo. Since then, it’s been a favorite among budget watch buyers.

The Insider Picks team has loved MVMT watches since the start and has tested several of the brand’s most popular styles. The Hermosa watch is one of our favorites with its simple all metal look and 38mm case. It has a mesh metal band that never snags on your arm hair or clothes, and its super slim profile makes it light and comfortable to wear all day.

As a former tech journalist, the only watches I’ve worn for the past few years have been chunky smartwatches and hybrid models. I had forgotten how slim and pretty women’s watches could be until I swapped my semi-smart hybrid watch for the MVMT Hermosa watch.

It’s so slim, light, and elegant that I almost forget I’m wearing it. The rose gold coloring goes with everything, and I love the mesh metal strap. The minimalist watch face design is appealing and easy to read, too.

The vast majority of the 227 reviews on MVMT’s site are positive, and most are five stars. The only negative comments centered around the clasp, with some buyers saying it broke. In our experience, the clasp does take some getting used to, but it hasn’t broke on us after nearly a year of wear.

Overall, the MVMT Hermosa watch is a great pick for people who like the all metal look and its fine mesh metal bracelet band. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Affordable, attractive, minimalist, stainless steel mesh band, comfortable to wear, slim

Cons: Not as cheap as some other options