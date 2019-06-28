The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source S’well/Business Insider

A great refillable water bottle will help you stay hydrated while you’re on the go. Of all the water bottles we’ve tested and researched, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth is the best one you can buy with its rugged construction and great temperature retention.

Reusable water bottles are a must for anyone who wants to quench their thirst without leaving a trail of landfill-clogging plastic in their wake. But just like travel mugs, choosing a water bottle isn’t as simple as picking the prettiest option or the cheapest one. If your bottle is mostly going to sit on your desk at work, your needs will be very different than if you want a lightweight companion for an epic weekend hike or a leak-proof bottle that can rattle around in your gym bag without soaking everything inside.

Experts have conducted a lot of water-bottle tests, evaluating criteria including weight, design, ease of use, and durability. We read through the most recent tests, as well as thousands of owner reviews on major retail sites to make our picks. We’ve also used a few of these water bottles ourselves.

Our favorite water bottles include a versatile stainless-steel option for the majority of buyers, an inexpensive but reliable plastic bottle when budget is a concern, and a sturdy bottle for glass lovers. We also include picks for anyone who wants a bottle with high-end design and a collapsible water bottle for situations when weight and portability are paramount. You should also check out our guide for the best travel mugs you can buy.

Here are the best water bottles you can buy:

Updated on 06/28/2019 by Les Shu: Updated selections, prices, links, and formatting.

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best water bottle overall

source Hydroflask

The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle is durable, keeps water ice cold for hours on end, looks cool, and is easy to use.

Hydro Flask is a great choice if you hate gulping warm water in the summer. It also offers some much-appreciated versatility, with a wide opening that fits three lids depending on your needs: A flip lid with a loop, a flex cap with an even larger loop (included), and a straw lid for more convenient sipping. Users like having the option to switch out lids, and the wide mouth also makes it easy to load this bottle up with ice. You can choose between 18-, 32-, 40- and 64-ounce capacities and a number of fun colors.

During Outdoor Gear Lab’s testing, ice resisted melting for nearly a full 24 hours, and water was ice cold for more than a full day. Outside found that the bottle’s contents warmed one measly degree after 24 hours and noted that it kept a gin and tonic “ice freaking cold” after 14 hours in 90-degree heat. The insulated stainless steel also keeps drinks warm for several hours, so Hydro Flask can pull double-duty as a travel mug for coffee and tea.

This thing is seriously rugged, too. Like all stainless-steel water bottles, it can dent when dropped, but in Outside’s tests, it managed to survive being pelted with large rocks and getting backed over by a Toyota Camry and a Chevy Silverado. After all that punishment, it sustained a quarter-inch dent and one small scratch. It also has a loop on the lid that makes it easy to carry one-handed.

In our Insider Picks review, Owen Burke calls Hydro Flask water bottles “lightweight and nearly indestructible” (he tested the 24-ounce version). But he found the silicone loop on the lid to be “not the most durable thing in the world, and it will eventually break.” Nearly every member on the Insider Picks team uses a Hydro Flask. You can read about their experiences on why they like the company’s products.

What’s not to like? The Wirecutter notes that it’s heavier than other bottles (the 18-ounce version weighs in at 11.6 ounces, the 32-ounce closes in on 1 pound) so serious hikers looking to save on weight might want to consider lighter options.

Some Amazon customer complain that the flip top is prone to leaks, so consider sticking with the flex cap if you want to toss your bottle in a bag without worrying. A few also complain of a slight metallic taste. Finally, this bottle is hand-wash only – steer clear if you live and die by the dishwasher. – Saundra Latham

Pros: Very durable, great at keeping drinks cold or hot, easy to use, compatible with three kinds of lids, comes in high-capacity options

Cons: Heavy, expensive, flip top may leak, not dishwasher-safe

The best plastic water bottle

If you prioritize price or weight over temperature retention, consider the inexpensive and easy-to-use Camelbak Chute water bottle.

Stainless-steel water bottles like the Hydro Flask have a lot of pros, but they’re heavy. A plastic water bottle like the Camelbak Chute is cheaper and a lot lighter. In fact, the largest 50-ounce Chute weighs a measly 7.6 ounces. If you’re not quite that thirsty, no worries: There are 20-, 25-, and 34-ounce versions, too.

Like the Hydro Flask, the Chute has a wide mouth that The Wirecutter says makes it easy to fill and load up with ice, and the large spout means you can gulp until you’re content instead of dealing with a valve that restricts flow, which is common on other water bottles. It also has a loop on the cap, making it easy to clip to a backpack or hook around a finger or two.

Though the Chute may not be as tough as stainless steel, it’s still relatively rugged for a plastic water bottle. It’s made of BPA-free, dishwasher-safe Tritan plastic that is engineered to resist cracking. Several Amazon reviewers say it has been dropped repeatedly on concrete without shattering or showing any signs of wear. Even better, most say the bottle doesn’t impart any funky plastic taste to their water.

A few minor issues: Testers with Your Best Digs say it can be tricky to lock the cap down onto the lid while drinking, though they still appreciate having the option to keep the cap from springing back and bonking them in the nose. Of course, plastic isn’t great at regulating temperatures, so if you need to keep drinks hot or want to keep them cold for longer, take a look at the pricier stainless-steel Chute. – Saundra Latham

Pros: Lightweight, inexpensive, durable, easy to carry, gulp-friendly spout, dishwasher-safe, comes in high-capacity options

Cons: Lid is tricky to lock down, won’t keep your water cold for long, may “sweat” with condensation on a hot day

The best glass water bottle

source Lifefactory

The Lifefactory Glass Water Bottle is a better choice for the most discerning palates and a more eco-friendly choice for anyone concerned with green living.

If you hate that metallic or plasticy taste you get with other water bottles, you’ll love the Lifefactory Glass Water Bottle, which testers say keeps water fresh and untainted, even after a full day sitting in the bottle. You don’t get the aftertaste that seems to impart on metal or plastic.

The Lifefactory is also a good option if you’re worried about the chemicals in plastic and want something that is more readily recyclable.

No, glass bottles won’t survive as many drops as stainless steel or shatter-resistant plastic, but he Lifefactory is protected by its substantial silicone sleeve. Several Amazon reviewers confirm that they’ve dropped this bottle without incident, even on hard surfaces. The sleeve also provides a grippier surface for holding the bottle. Since glass “sweats” more than other materials, this is a feature most users should appreciate.

You have a few lid options with Lifefactory water bottles: A silicone flip cap (included), a straw cap and a leak-proof classic cap meant for those who want to toss the bottle in a bag without worrying. Other testers have said the wide mouth makes it easy to fill, though they do note it can be easy to misthread the cap, raising your risk of leaks. The bottle is dishwasher-safe, even with the silicone sleeve on.

Other issues are minimal: The flip cap can pop off and doesn’t regulate flow well enough for users who may just want a sip. Of course, like all glass bottles, the Lifefactory is heavy – the 22-ounce bottle is just over a pound – so it isn’t the best pick when weight is a big concern. – Saundra Latham

Pros: Glass won’t alter taste of water, more recyclable than other options, silicone sleeve provides good grip and protection from bumps and drops, compatible with three kinds of lids, dishwasher-safe

Cons: Heavy, glass is less durable than plastic or stainless steel, flip top may not regulate flow well enough for sippers, may “sweat” with condensation on a hot day

The best water bottle for design lovers

source S’well

S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottles are a great blend of form and function, keep your water cold, and look amazing doing it.

S’well has become something of a phenomenon in a few short years, thanks in part to powerful backers like Oprah and massive retail partners like Starbucks and Target. Stainless-steel S’well bottles are always a standout on store shelves thanks to their eye-catching designs, whether you like wood grain, marble, metallic, animal print, or more.

Business Insider’s Guides Editor Malarie Gokey loves her stone-style S’well bottle for its slick design, ability to keep drinks cold, and its trusty lid. There are three sizes – 9, 17 and 25 ounces – and the smaller two bottles can fit in standard cup holders.

It’s easy to get wrapped up in the design of a S’well bottle, but its triple-walled body means it’s just as good as the Hydro Flask and similar bottles at keeping drinks cold or hot – up to 24 or 12 hours, respectively. Users note that the bottle doesn’t sweat, keeping their hands dry. S’well bottles should stand up to a good amount of abuse, but reviewers note that like any steel bottles, they can sustain dents and dings if dropped.

S’well features a simple twist cap that receives high marks for its ease of use, and Hydration Anywhere says that it really is leak-proof. Though there is no wide-mouth lid (or any other cap) compatible with S’well bottles, many reviewers say they’re still able to fit standard ice cubes inside. If a straw lid or a flip top is more appealing, S’well won’t be an option. You’ll also want to hand-wash these bottles, a common recommendation for stainless steel.

These aren’t the lightest water bottles around – the 25-ounce bottle weighs in at a pound, similar to the 32-ounce Hydro Flask. You can’t ignore the fact that S’well bottles are on the pricier side compared with others. Target offers the less budget-busting Sip by S’well bottle, which also gets great reviews. – Saundra Latham

Pros: Wide range of beautiful designs, great at keeping drinks cold or hot, relatively durable, doesn’t “sweat”

Cons: Heavy, expensive, narrow mouth won’t accept anything other than original lid, not dishwasher-safe

The best collapsible water bottle

source Vapur

The collapsible Vapur Element weighs just one ounce unfilled, so you may even forget it’s in your bag.

“Water bottle” may not be the best way to describe the Vapur Element. In fact, Vapur bills the Element as an “anti-bottle,” which does sound a lot cooler than “water pouch.” Made of a flexible BPA-free plastic, the Vapur can be squished, folded and rolled up when empty. Best of all, it weighs only about an ounce. There are two sizes: 24 and 34 ounces, though Vapur makes similar anti-bottles that are smaller and larger.

It’s the perfect water bottle for backpackers and anyone who’s always on the go. Business Insider’s Guides Editor Malarie Gokey brings the Vapur with her every time she travels because it’s so easy to carry. It’s often in her bag during the weekend, too.

As if weighing next to nothing and flattening for easy packing isn’t enough, the Vapur has a few more tricks up its sleeve. It’s freezable, which means your water stays colder longer, but Your Best Digs notes that the mouth is also wide enough to accommodate ice cubes. Despite its flexibility, it’s still designed to stand up on its own. The cap has an integrated carabiner that can be used to clip the bottle onto a backpack or belt, or keep it neatly rolled up when it’s empty.

Speaking of the Vapur’s cap, Amazon reviewers give it high marks for staying tightly shut. Your Best Digs also likes the flip-top design, which it says “closes securely with an audible click and will not pop off accidentally in your bag.” The mouth is also large enough to allow a brush inside, and the bottle is dishwasher-safe.

As for cons, most have to do with durability and cleaning. Other reviewers noted that it leaked from its seams when it was twisted during testing, and some Amazon reviewers also report leaks forming near seams. Some reviewers say it’s also difficult for the Element to thoroughly dry out between uses. While the lining is antimicrobial, germophobes may want to look elsewhere. – Saundra Latham

Pros: Very lightweight, inexpensive, freezable, can be rolled up when empty, integrated carabiner makes for easy carrying, easy-to-use flip-top design

Cons: Slow to dry out, may spring a leak after extended or heavy-duty use

The best rugged water bottle for adventures

source Bear Grylls

The Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle is extra durable, keeps water ice cold, doesn’t weigh much, and is easy to use.

It can be difficult to call one water bottle better than another these days, what with the sheer volume of bottles available. But when a water bottle is good enough for Bear Grylls, known best for his escapades in the popular series “Man vs. Wild,” chances are it’s hardier, longer-lasting, larger, and just all-around better than most. The Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle can keep beverages hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours, and this isn’t just a claim – it’s absolutely a promise.

The bottle’s three walls really do their job. Constructed with stainless steel and food-grade materials, this water bottle is BPA-free and won’t retain odors or flavors from whatever you kept in it before.

The water bottle is part of Grylls’ Bear Gear line, so it’s “built tough so that you can explore further.” And “tough” isn’t a word that Grylls throws around lightly. He’s a former British Special Forces soldier, as well as a high-altitude mountaineer, and most famously, a survival expert. So when he puts his name on a water bottle, you can bet that it’s one that’ll last.

My favorite aspect of the bottle is how lightweight it is. When you’re on a backpacking trip or looking to hike the Appalachian Trail, you don’t need to carry around any more weight than necessary. The Bear Grylls bottle will only add 9.6 ounces to your pack. Moreover, the outside of the bottle is scratch-resistant, and thanks to its no-sweat powder-coated exterior, you can keep a grip on your beverage even in the sweatiest, hottest situations.

To ensure that this really is a bottle that you’ll use for the rest of your life, the Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s available in a wide range of colors, including aqua teal, midnight black, lavender, and stainless steel in both 20- and 32-ounce sizes. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Very effective at keeping beverages’ temperatures, no-slip grip, lifetime warranty, durable

Cons: While customers seem universally aligned on the bottle itself, there are some complaints about the construction of the lid

The best collapsible water bottle for travel

If you feel like you spend much of your life on the road or on a plane, the Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle is the travel essential you can’t go without.

Not all collapsible water bottles are bottles. Some are pouches, some are basically water bags, but none of these are quite as cool as the Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle. It’s cylindrical, maintains its shape even as you empty it of liquid, and has a lid with a sippy top. But once you’re done drinking or need to get through TSA, you can collapse the Hydaway into a flat disc that won’t take up a huge amount of space in your bag.

Rather than toting about a bulky bottle that has nothing in it, you can simply compress the Hydaway and, as the name suggests, hide it away. Even though the water bottle can be collapsed to take up no space at all, when it’s full, it can actually contain up to 20 ounces of water. So don’t think that you’re cheating yourself of much-needed hydration simply by choosing a bottle that’s super portable.

The Hydaway is made with food-grade silicone and plastic, which have both been tested by third-parties and certified safe. The bottle is also BPA-free and dishwasher safe for added convenience. Thanks to its watertight seals throughout, you won’t have to deal with any leakage from this bottle, and there’s a carry handle that easily fits your finger or a carabiner so you can attach the Hydaway to a backpack or piece of luggage.

While some silicone leaves its contents with a rather plasticky taste or odor, I didn’t have this problem at all when I tested out the Hydaway. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Lightweight, collapsible, great for travel or for folks on the go, easy to carry

Cons: Some customers have noted that it’s difficult to “un-collapse” the bottle after being collapsed