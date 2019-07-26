The best waterproof mascara you can buy

Waterproof mascara is a must if you’re pencil-diving into the pool, sweating it out on a packed subway, or just sobbing to Pam and Jim’s wedding for the 1,458th time.

There are a lot of waterproof mascara formulas out there, each with its own unique properties and wear.

But after putting a ton of popular picks through workout classes, rom-coms, and the stresses of daily life, Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara is our top pick for the best waterproof mascara for its natural look and easy-to-remove formula.

As the last thing standing between you and raccoon eyes, waterproof mascara has earned its place as the champion of summer beauty items right next to sunscreen. But when the sun sets and happy hour starts winding down, it’s important to find a formula that will also be easy to remove without needing to scrub off half your lashes along the way.

With a range of tints, formulas, and newer tubing technologies that wrap polymer around each lash (rather than the traditional formulas that coat them with pigment), waterproof mascara is evolving and there are more options to achieve a range of volumes and looks than ever. Ultimately, the effects of mascara are entirely subjective to your lash length, width, and desired look, but we’ve found a few all-stars that consistently stand above the rest as favorites.

The key ingredients in these mascaras are largely wax based, which keeps out moisture that could break down the formula, and we found that coconut oil is a great natural way to remove even the most stubborn of waterproof mascaras at the end of the day.

We’ve tested and surfed through countless reviews to find the best options to take you from pilates to the Pacific.

The best waterproof mascara overall

Too Faced’s Better Than Sex waterproof mascara is the best with its natural lengthening effect, wide brush application, and easy-off formula.

If there was one item most beauty pros would take to a desert island, it would be mascara for its eye opening and instantly more put-together effect. And if that scenario ever comes true, Too Faced’s Better Than Sex waterproof mascara is the tube we’d want to have in our bag.

The waterproof version of Too Faced’s top-selling mascara swaps the acacia senegal tree extract in the non-waterproof formula for more conditioning porcelain flower and omega oils, which help lashes feel like your own even after multiple layers.

After three applications throughout the day, the mascara remained clump-free and brought out individual lashes, and didn’t flake or end up under my eyes. The look was much more natural than bombshell, but for the beach or a pool party, it gives the right amount of impact while stopping short of anime eyes.

A wear through a full shower did leave a little bit of under eye smudging – probably from the three layers – but removal was surprisingly easy and all my eyelashes were still connected to my eyes after two cotton pads’ worth of micellar water.

Still need more proof? According to Marie Claire, this is the mascara that kept Bachelorette Becca Kufrin streak-free during her sob fest breakup with Arie, so it’s safe to say it’s been stress-tested pretty seriously.

Pros: Long lasting length, clump-free application, and moderate price-point

Cons: Might be too natural for people looking for more volume

The best waterproof tubing mascara

Tubing mascara will wrap around rather than coat your lashes for even-longer wear, and Blinc is the Internet’s favorite.

Tubing mascaras became popular a few years ago and Blinc’s mascara is the OG. A different formulation than traditional mascaras, tubing mascaras wrap each lash in a perfectly encased tube like a form-fitting raincoat.

Ruby Buddemeyer at StyleCaster explained the technology in an article, writing “whereas traditional mascaras coat your eyelashes in layers of oil-infused pigment, tubing mascaras use flexible polymers to literally wrap each individual eyelash in a protective, smudge-proof casing, like a tiny cone.” This means that even if you rub your eyes in disbelief, the mascara will still be perfectly intact.

According to Blinc, the mascara takes about two minutes to set and you’ll need to add any additional layers quickly before the mascara dries to avoid clumping. So if you’re someone who likes to add multiple coats or half-watch an episode of whatever is on Netflix while getting ready, this mascara might not be your friend.

The good news is that if you forget our advice above and mess up, the formula is easy to remove with a combination of warm water and a washcloth. The polymer tubes slide off easily so no remover is required to fix any first-time mistakes.

Blinc has even earned a spot as one of the top-selling mascaras on Sephora with almost 4,000 reviews, 10,000 loves, and a 4.1 out of 5-star rating. Many buyers with oily skin and more shallow-set eyes seem to especially love the product for staying on eyes instead of eyelids, and having a great range of colors like dark blue, green, brown, purple for ombré looks and more.

It’s worth noting that there’s a small percentage of reviewers across Sephora and Amazon who do mention that their applicators broke, so it might be best using this one at home instead of when traveling.

Overall though, great reviews across the board prove that Blinc’s tubing mascara is a perfect option for people who have given up on traditional waterproof formulas or are taking on more hardcore water activities.

Pros: Easy to remove, great color options, longer wear

Cons: Some reported packaging issues and not as newbie friendly

The best affordable waterproof mascara

For a wallet-friendly option that will leave you with more budget for beachside margaritas, Maybelline’s Total Temptation Washable Mascara is the best drugstore option in the aisle.

I’ve worn Maybelline’s Great Lash for most of my life, but when it comes to the water, I’m a total convert to the brand’s Total Temptation mascara. With millennial-pink packaging and a full and rounded wand, this formula came on the market in 2017 and beat out my Great Lash love with coconut extract and a more “whipped consistency” that, despite sounding like a marketing claim, actually did go on more smoothly.

The Total Temptation mascara gives a voluminous look that can be layered, even over false lashes. It has been the choice of editors and beauty-lovers alike as a great luxury dupe. According to Allure, Jourdan Dunn even wore it to the MET in 2018.

The Senior Beauty Editor at Glamour gave it a glowing review, saying that “Never has an affordable option packed so much product on a brush without it going on goopy or clumpy. All you get are the thickest, fattest lashes with a capital L.”

It’s also worth noting that not only does the mascara have coconut extract, but it actually smells like coconuts as well. It’s not likely that anyone will be sniffing around your eye sockets, but it’s a notably fun addition to an incumbent beauty product that tends to have less variation.

In testing, I loved the fluffy brush and clump-free application. My double layers made it through a Barry’s Bootcamp workout class full of sweaty cardio, with only some minor under-eye smudges by the end of the hour, and it came off easily with coconut oil and cotton pads.

Overall, at less than $9, it achieves a similar look to the luxury brands without the stress of possibly losing it on vacation and is a fun update to a summer beauty routine.

Pros: Affordable with a luxury look for less, a light coconut scent that I found pleasant

Cons: Flakes off a bit throughout the day, minor smudging, scent might not be for everyone

The best updated waterproof formula

Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara is a cry-proof and melt-proof update on its classic Perversion mascara – it held its own even through 90-degree heat.

I only use waterproof mascara because traditional ones give me racoon eyes before I finish my first cup of coffee. I’ve tried drugstore and fancy department store versions, but most still make me look ultra-tired and I’m constantly rubbing my lower lash lines to clean up smudges.

So when I decided to give the Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara a try in 90-degree heat in Savannah, Georgia, I honestly didn’t have high hopes. I was so wrong.

The mascara lasted through the heat and 80% humidity, and anytime I asked someone how my eyes look, they didn’t notice any smudging or melting. It washed off easily and cleanly too – it didn’t leave behind any reside around my lower lashlines.

The brush is a traditional straight bristle brush and I have small, almond shaped eyes, so some mascara does get onto my lids as I apply, but I wipe it off with micellar water, or just leave it and pretend it’s intentional. The brush also deposits and de-clumps at the same time; I’ve never had an issue with spidery lashes even though I use a few coats at once. – Jada Wong

Pros: Waterproof version of a classic formula, lasted through high heat and humidity, doesn’t clump up

Cons: Brush might deposit mascara onto eyelids during application

The best voluminous waterproof mascara

If you have deep-set eyes, you’ll love Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Mascara, which keeps mascara on the eyelashes and not smeared across your upper lid.

One of the downfalls of deep-set eyes is that even the most formidable mascara formulas have a way not only ending up smudged under eyes, but also above them on the brow bone.

But with a wider application brush and longwearing 24-hour formula, the Monsieur Big Mascara comes in at a very close second to the top-ranked Too Faced mascara because it can help you avoid looking like a hungover Carrie.

Buyers have been huge fans of the luxury feel without the sticker shock, and it’s earned more than 3,000 loves on Sephora, which is more positive feedback than the original non-waterproof version received. Multiple commenters said that the formula helps to keep an eyelash curl with the easy-to-use round brush, a benefit for waterproof formulas that tend to be heavier and can weigh down lashes.

Others loved that even after a few applications, their eyelashes felt like their own instead of tarantula legs. Victoria Secret Angel Taylor Hill told Elle that it “is the best mascara I’ve used in my entire life. [Makeup artist] Lisa Eldridge developed it, and she made sure that it’s perfect.”

A number of people who have been fans of the original non-waterproof version complained that the waterproof does require more layers to achieve the same look. But as long as you have time in your routine to apply two or three coats, this is a great wallet-friendly way to achieve a luxe look for less than two Cosmos.

Pros: Perfect for people with oilier skin or who are planning to be out all day

Cons: Needs multiple layers to achieve high impact look

source Shutterstock

