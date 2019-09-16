The best men’s waterproof shoes you can buy

Whether you live in a region that has long rainy seasons or the occasional storm, waterproof shoes can really come in handy.

Since most people aren’t looking to wear tall rubber rain boots all day, we rounded up six stylish alternatives.

Our top picks include shoes from Vessi, SeaVees, Columbia, L.L. Bean, On Running, and SWIMS.

If there’s a fate worse than braving the day with wet shoes (and wet socks), I don’t want to know about it. No matter how comfortable and dry the rest of me is, I simply can’t abide by wet feet. Between the clamminess, squelchiness, and the added weight of water-logged shoes, there’s no worse feeling – and if it’s cold outside, you can forget about your feet drying.

Whether you live in a region that has long rainy seasons or the occasional storm, waterproof shoes can really come in handy. As it turns out, there are, in fact, plenty of shoes made for the wettest of days that are not, strictly speaking, rain boots.

It may seem like an obvious consideration, but you’ll want to remember that boat shoes that can get wet are not the same things as water shoes that are meant to get wet. You’ll also likely want a pair of shoes that are quite light. Given that waterlogged shoes tend to weigh considerably more than their dry counterparts, the lighter the original shoe, the better.

Of course, you’ll also want to consider the type of activity you plan to be doing in your shoes. While some waterproof shoes are made specifically for running, others are better for casual strolls or outdoor adventures.

Similarly, it’ll be crucial to keep your own aesthetic preferences in mind. Whether you’re more interested in the boot or sneaker look, you’ll likely be able to find something that suits your style in our list.

Regardless of which of our favorite waterproof shoes for men you choose, we’re confident you’ll stay dry and comfortable in the styles listed below.

Here are the best waterproof shoes for men you can buy:

The best waterproof sneakers

source Vessi

A true waterproof sneaker didn’t exist for years, but Vessi finally made it happen with a shoe that can be fully submerged.

I didn’t believe that a true waterproof sneaker existed until I tried it for myself. The first time I donned a pair of Vessi sneakers, I forgot about their waterproof properties until I (accidentally) stepped in an enormous puddle. Bracing myself for that familiar cold, wet, seeping sensation in my feet, I thought momentarily that I had lost feeling in my extremities when I felt … nothing at all. It was then that I understood the true magic of Vessi.

Vessi sneakers have millions of tiny holes in the membrane layer of these shoes. Water is allowed to escape from your shoes (which makes them breathable) but is not allowed in. There’s no waterproof coating, which means that no matter how long you wear them, you won’t lose the waterproof feature. The upper knit of the shoe is made of polyester, while the midsole is comprised of lightweight EVA, and the outsole is made with vulcanized rubber. As for that waterproof membrane layer, that’s made of polyurethane.

Not only are these shoes incredibly effective at keeping water at bay, but they’re also supremely lightweight. I’ve often called Vessi‘s my perfect travel shoes, as they’re easy to pack away and to wear. And, because they’re ultimately sneakers, you can actually get into some pretty physical activity – I hiked a couple of mountains in New Zealand with my Vessi sneakers and lived to tell the tale.

Vessi offers three different men’s styles, but my favorite is the original Cityscape. Essentially your classic sneaker, these are sleek, can be work sockless, and are available in four different colors. If, on the other hand, you’re looking to avoid laces, you may be more interested in the Skyline; they’re still waterproof, but the slip-on style makes them even easier to wear. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Totally waterproof, extremely lightweight, allows for athletic activity, sock-free

Cons: Can be difficult to get on the first couple times

The best waterproof high-tops

source SeaVees

With waterproof suede and a handful of other features, the SeaVees Mariners Boot will keep your feet dry while still fitting into your day-to-day wardrobe.

Despite being labeled as a boot, the SeaVees Mariners look and fit more like sneakers, which makes them easier to style compared to a true rain boot.

But, don’t let the casual aesthetic fool you into thinking they’re not capable of withstanding water. The shoes feature a waterproof suede upper, sealed seams, gusseted tongues, and raised rubber foxing around the perimeter to keep water out.

The high-top design is casual and timeless, similar to that of a pair of Vans or Converse. With that said, the SeaVees Mariners Boot is definitely not the most interesting shoe choice if you’re looking for something that’s trendy or unique.

I’ve worn my SeaVees Mariners quite a few times in torrential downpours and made it to and from work with dry feet. The shoes have a decent amount of cushioning for comfort, but my personal pair is pretty snug. I ordered my true size, so I would recommend going a half-size up. Learn more about the SeaVees Mariners Boot in my full review. – Amir Ismael

Pros: classic design elements, can be worn when it’s not raining

Cons: Runs small (go a half size up), not unique if you’re looking for a trendy style

The best waterproof hiking shoes

source Columbia

Designed for the outdoors and styled for the streets, the Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid combines rugged waterproof durability with a modern sneaker-like flare.

To be completely honest, I had never tried or even considered wearing Columbia footwear until the SH/FT OutDry Mid was released – and that’s not a knock to the brand.

Columbia is known for its rugged outdoor gear, so as someone who isn’t regularly trekking through the wilderness or climbing up a mountain, it just wasn’t on my radar. The Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid, however, was created to appeal to people like myself who desire footwear that’s a bit more stylish and versatile.

The shoe features a 100% waterproof stretch-knit upper with full-grain leather overlays (both materials are surprisingly thick and durable), the brand’s own high-energy-return SH/FT cushioning technology on the midsoles, and rugged rubber outsoles.

Collectively, all of the performance features make for a solid hiking shoe, whether you’re going on a casual stroll in the woods or more of a serious outdoorsman. The soles have plenty of traction that can handle everything from basic dirt trails to rocky or wet terrain.

With a sock-like sneaker fit and plenty of cool colors available, you can wear these in urban environments – far away from any outdoor trail – and not look out of place. You can style these the same way you would runners from a traditional sportswear brand. Read my full review on the Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid to learn more. – Amir Ismael

Pros: Sneaker-like design and comfort, good colorways available, suitable for backcountry trails and city streets, heavy-duty material

Cons: no solid colorways available

The best waterproof boot

source L.L. Bean

Created in 1912 by avid fisherman and hunter Leon Leonwood Bean to keep feet warm and dry, the L.L. Bean Boots have always been about function. More than 100 years later, they’re still a popular go-to for wet weather.

As L.L. Bean’s standout product, the classic 8-inch Bean Boot is regarded by the brand as the “original antidote to wet feet.” It made our list for just that reason. Acting as a rain boot without looking like one, the Bean Boot can be worn easily with jeans, chinos, joggers, and everything in between.

In terms of utility, it has been and always will be a rough-weather staple. The boot features a high-traction rubber bottom, a protective rubber lower with sealed seams, a leather upper shaft, metal eyelets, and durable laces. You can wear these on a rainy day in the spring and fall – and with a thick pair of warm socks, they’re also suitable for cold and snowy winters.

L.L. Bean has been hand-making these for the last 108 years, so sometimes it can be hard for the brand to keep up with demand. If you’re interested in a pair don’t wait until the height of winter to buy them – they’ll likely be on backorder. – Amir Ismael

Pros: Time-tested design, multi-seasonal, periodically include in the brand’s sales, plenty of styles and colors

Cons: Regularly sells out during peak seasons (fall and winter)

The best waterproof running shoes

source On Running

For the outdoor runner who needs to stay dry, On Running makes great waterproof running shoes.

If you’re planning on adventuring in the great outdoors this summer, you’ll definitely want a pair of On Running shoes in your closet. The Swiss-based performance brand has engineered three different shoes designed for all conditions – and yes, that includes summer thunderstorms.

The Cloud, Cloudflyer, and Cloudventure all have full waterproof protection for a range of running environments. Whether you plan on being outside in the city or on an unkempt trail, these shoes have you covered. Thanks to the brand’s signature Cloudtec treads, you’ll have a firm grip on any surface, and won’t run the risk of slipping. Plus, the unique outsole is designed to absorb impact and offer a firm takeoff.

If you’re planning on doing a lot of running up and down mountains, the Cloudventure is a worthy companion. Thanks to the 11 individual pods on the shoe’s sole that stretch upon impact, you’ll offset the strain of running downhill, and, hopefully, give your knees a much-needed break. Plus, the fact that you can run through water means that you can travel with abandon.

All of On Running‘s shoes are extremely breathable but have managed to maintain their watertight elements. Like Vessi, the waterproof aspect of these shoes doesn’t come from a coating, but rather the specially engineered membrane. Not only does the shoe keep water out, it also keeps your feet safe from wind and other elements, resulting in a more comfortable experience. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Waterproof, great for running in both urban and rural environments, lightweight, unique technical design

Cons: Very limited colors

The best waterproof loafers

source Swims

SWIMS mixes form and function with its waterproof loafers, which not only look great, but work to keep water out, too.

Who says rain shoes can’t be fashion statements? Certainly not SWIMS, the company behind the waterproof loafer. The company first came to fame for its rubber galoshes but has since found better ways to keep rainwater (and water in general) away from your shoes.

Chief among them is the company’s now-iconic loafers. Appropriate for the office and the outdoors, SWIMS loafers are constructed with natural rubber and TPU, which means that they are, in fact, waterproof.

SWIMS loafers are extremely breathable, encouraging ventilation and dryness thanks to their specially designed fabric that is meant to allow sweat to dry while simultaneously keeping water out. Moreover, thanks to the outsole’s fabricated treads, you’ll have great grip and traction even on the slickest of surfaces. While you probably won’t need to machine wash your SWIMS (you could just take a sponge and dab away any dirt), these shoes are fabricated with materials that can be laundered at up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, SWIMS shoes feature a special drainage system, so that even if you do step in a puddle, water will be guided out and away with haste.

But SWIMS doesn’t stop at functionality – rather, the company’s loafers are also some of the most fun we’ve seen. Not only are they available in a wide range of styles, but there are also multiple color options. These aren’t your standard-issue brown leather loafers. You could get your SWIMS in shades of aqua, orange, or anything in between.

Of course, if you’re looking for a more standard waterproof shoe, you could also go with SWIMS’ classic galoshes or rain boots. Those will get the job done, too, but the loafers may just help you stand out a bit more. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Stylish and unique aesthetic, machine washable, breathable, lightweight

Cons: Relatively expensive for loafers (rain boots are a bit less expensive)