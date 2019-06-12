Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Wave sprays are a quick and easy way to achieve textured beachy hair without having to head to the shore.

Our top pick is Ouai Wave Spray because it gives you effortlessly tousled waves, uses rice protein instead of drying salt, and smells great too.

Wave sprays not only give you piece-y, mussed waves just like a dip in the ocean would, but they often add volume and texture to your hair too. Some feature ingredients that offer UV protection for your locks, while others help restore moisture to dry and damaged strands.

To help you find the right wave spray for you, we’ve done the research and trawled through hundreds of buyer and expert reviews to find the best option. Whether your hair is fine, thick, frizzy, or damaged, these products will give you the beach waves of your dreams.

Here are the best wave sprays you can buy:

The best wave spray overall

The Ouai Wave Spray is a lightweight spray that gives you tousled texture and smells delightful.

The Ouai Wave Spray is one of the best-selling items from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s hair-care line. The weightless spray is specially formulated to create beachy waves while enhancing texture and volume.

Traditional wave sprays feature sea salt, but those can dry out your hair. Ouai’s wave spray uses rice protein instead, so it’s safe to use on all hair types including both color-treated and keratin-treated hair. It’s also made without any parabens and sulfates, and isn’t tested on animals.

Not only is it an Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner, but the magazine’s Deputy Beauty Director also said it was the only spray that “gave my hair a cool, messy texture that lasted all day.”

The spray has more than 40,000 likes on Sephora with a 3.6-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews. One shopper wrote, “I have very thick straight hair that has just enough wave to make it impossible to let it air dry and go. I tried it with this spray and it dried beautifully with lots of volume and natural wave. I have been skeptical that a wave spray would work on my type hair but I loved this stuff. It is a bit pricey but would be great to have on hand if you are running late.”

A few reviewers said the spray can make your hair crunchy if you apply too much too closely, so they recommend spraying lightly from a distance until you see how your hair dries with it.

Pros: Lightweight, adds texture and volume, can be used on color-treated and keratin-treated hair

Cons: Can leave hair crunchy if you spray too much too closely

The best wave spray for fine hair

The IGK Beach Club Texture Spray gives voluminous waves to even the finest and thinnest hair.

If you have thin or fine hair, and have issues with waves lasting throughout the day or your strands lack volume, give the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray a try. The salt-free texturizing spray is extremely lightweight so it won’t weigh hair down.

The glycerin and gluten-free hydrolyzed wheat protein formula leaves you with textured waves and none of the stickiness. The aerosol spray delivers an even finish and can be used on both wet and dry hair, though we’d recommend dry hair because you can see more of your natural wave pattern.

It has a 4.4-star rating with more than 10,000 likes and 500 reviews on Sephora. One reviewer wrote, “I have fine hair with a hint of a natural wave that I’m always trying to draw out. I’ve tried a multitude of sea sprays, texturizing products, dry shampoos, and mousses. So far, this is my favorite.”

A few shoppers were put off by the high price, but you can buy a miniature size for $14 first to try it out before spending a lot on the full-size spray.

Pros: Great for volume and texture, lightweight spray, won’t leave hair sticky, gives you piece-y tousled waves

Cons: Pricey but comes in a test size to try first

The best wave spray for thick hair

The Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray is a texturizing wave spray that works great even on very thick hair.

The Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray is a two-in-one hairspray that will give you tousled waves as well textured and shiny strands. It’s a buildable aerosol spray so you can add as much as your hair needs, making it perfect for thick hair that tends to soak up products quickly.

The wave spray is formulated with kaempferia galanga root extract (a plant in the ginger family) that has natural UV protection, as well as safflower seed oil that works to soften and condition hair. It can be applied to both wet and dry hair, and won’t leave it grainy or sticky. If you’ll be out in the sun for hours, we’d recommend a UV spray for your hair.

The spray is much more expensive than the average wave spray on this list, but most users said it was well worth the cost.

It has 4 stars on Birchbox with nearly 25,000 reviews. Most shoppers can’t get enough of the fresh fruity smell, and one reviewer writes, “Didn’t think it would work with my thick hair but it really did! After I washed my hair, I used this after towel drying and my hair turned out great.”

Pros: Buildable spray, adds texture and shine, natural UV protection, softens and conditions hair

Cons: Very expensive

The best wave spray for frizzy hair

If you’re looking for a spray that helps coaxe out waves while fighting frizz, try the OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray.

The OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray is a weightless, texturizing spray that leaves you with effortlessly mussed-up waves minus the frizz.

The sea salt creates fullness and texture, while the Moroccan argan oil counteracts the drying elements from the salt, and adds shine, and helps fight frizz.

The company recommends spraying it on damp or dry hair and then scrunching to enhance your natural waves. You can then let it air dry or use a diffuser if you would like added volume, though we’re always on the side of air dry now that the weather’s getting too hot to deal with heat styling.

It’s been recommended by both Byrdie and Marie Claire, and has a 3.7-star rating on Amazon with almost 400 reviews.

One shopper wrote, “I love this product!! I have frizzy, curly, dry, color treated hair. I found this product effectively tames my frizz but gives me nice volume and texture. I’ve tried a couple of other sea salt sprays and none compare to this.”

While most reviewers loved the spray’s smell, a few people found it too strong for their liking.

Pros: Affordable, fights frizz, adds fullness and texture to waves, weightless spray

Cons: Strong smell not for everyone

The best wave spray for dry, damaged hair

The Herbivore Sea Mist Beach Wave Hair Mist is a natural texturizing spray that hydrates hair as it helps define waves.

The Herbivore Sea Mist Beach Wave Hair Mist uses natural ingredients for beachy hair but without the dryness and crunch.

Aloe water hydrates and balances out the sea salt, which adds texture and volume. The spray is also infused with vanilla and coconut oils for a delicious tropical smell. The product has a Clean at Sephora seal, which means it’s made without potentially toxic ingredients like parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and more.

The spray has been recommended by both W magazine and TotalBeauty.

The spray has more than 10,000 likes on Sephora with a 3.7-star rating. One reviewer wrote, “This is a very light, great-smelling hair mist! It has a nice coconut scent and isn’t heavy, or oily. It doesn’t give you a salty-crunchy feel to your hair, it’s a bit more moisturizing. If you are looking for a light, moisturizing, nice-smelling beach spray, this is it.”

A few shoppers with fine hair said that the spray weighed down their roots, but when they just applied it to the ends, it worked great.

Pros: Moisturizing, all-natural, has “Clean at Sephora” seal, smell nice, don’t dry out hair or leave it crunchy

Cons: Can weigh down roots if you have fine or thin hair