At-home waxing kits are an affordable and easy way to provide long-lasting hair removal in the comfort and privacy of your own home.

Our top pick is the GiGi Brazilian Waxing Kit because this all-in-one kit comes with everything you need to achieve smooth, hair-free skin on every area of your body.

When it comes to hair removal, it can be hard to find a happy balance between spending a ton of cash on long-lasting salon treatments or saving money by shaving your legs daily. Thankfully, an at-home waxing kit is the perfect balance as it’s one of the easiest ways to remove unwanted hair for weeks at a time without breaking the bank.

But while the thought of at-home waxing sounds appealing, the actual act could be downright terrifying if done incorrectly. Thankfully burning yourself or ripping off your skin while waxing at home is no longer a concern as most modern waxing kits are easy to use and wax formulas have gotten more gentle.

With so many at-home waxing kits on the market, finding the right one for you can feel overwhelming. So we did the research and trawled through hundreds of buyer and expert reviews to find the best at-home waxing kits.

Not only do these come with the wax and proper application tools needed but some also include numbing oils and cooling gels to help lessen pain, and prevent redness and irritation. Other kits feature waxes made from nourishing ingredients like olive oil and coconut oil to help soothe and hydrate the skin.

Here are the best at-home waxing kits you can buy:

The best waxing kit overall

The GiGi Brazilian Waxing Kit is an easy-to-use, professional grade, at-home waxing kit that works to help remove both coarse and fine hairs.

GiGi has been one of the leading hair removal brands in spas and salons since 1972. The brand’s at-home Brazilian Waxing Kit is an all-in-one waxing kit specially formulated to remove even the thickest hairs on your bikini line, while still being gentle enough to use on sensitive areas like your face and underarms.

Each waxing kit comes with a wax warmer, 14 ounces of hard wax, pre-epilation oil, post-wax cooling gel, 10 petite applicators, 10 small applicators, 10 large applicators, and yes, even an instructional DVD. There are no muslin cloth strips as this is a hard wax, so you just pull the strip of wax to remove hair.

The no-strip hair removal system is easy to use and provides a spa-quality wax every time. The hard wax’s main ingredients consist of soybean oil to help protect skin and olive oil to soothe and hydrate the skin throughout the hair removal process. After waxing, you’ll be hair-free for weeks, though that window depends on how fast your hair grows.

The brand also recommends exfoliating the skin 48 hours after using the product to help prevent ingrown hairs.

The kit has a 3.9 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,200 reviews. Some shoppers complained of the kit arriving damaged or with leaking wax – which is impossible to clean up – but others say their kits arrived just fine. Note that you’ll also have to wait around 30 minutes for the solid chunk of wax to melt down before application, though some people said they waited two hours.

One reviewer wrote, “This waxing kit has changed my life when it comes to removing body hair! It keeps the wax warm during the whole application and it comes with wooden spatulas and even a DVD. It can be messy for beginners but practice makes perfect, and this kit is worth a few trials! I highly recommend this kit if you want to get rid of your hair in the privacy of your house, at so little cost!”

When you run out of the wax, you can simply purchase a replacement container for $8.96 and continue to use the rest of the kit.

Pros: All-in-one kit, works on many skin and hair types, professional-grade hair removal

Cons: On the pricier side of at-home kits, can be messy, shoppers complained of damaged packaging

The best waxing kit with pre-made strips

Looking to try at-home waxing with little to no mess? You’ll want to pick up some Nair Wax Ready Strips.

Nair Wax Ready Strips are ready-to-use waxing strips that need no warming or rubbing to activate. Made with 100% natural rice bran oil, the waxing strips will help leave you hair-free – and with smooth and radiant looking skin too.

The product has been dermatologist tested and results can last for up to 8 weeks. It also helps minimize future hair growth. Each box comes with 40 strips. Simply apply one strip to the desired area and pull the strip off in the opposite direction of hair growth. The strips can be used several times each until they no longer stick to your skin.

The strips have a 3.4-star rating on Influenster with more than 1,200 reviews. One reviewer wrote, “Nair Wax Ready-Strips are a must for pesky hair removal! I have always been one to get a professional wax job but, these are great for all of those in-between times. They do the job but are not at all hard on the skin. I have not once had a red/sore spot when using them!”

Some buyers did note the strips can leave behind some wax on your skin but each box also comes with post-wax wipes to help remove any unwanted residue.

Pros: Affordable, no mess, all-natural, no warming or activation time needed

Cons: Can leave behind some residue

The best gentle waxing kit

The Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit is a safe, low-temp, no-strip waxing kit that will leave skin feeling soft with no irritation.

If you’re a fan of the iconic Bliss spa waxing services, give their at-home kit a try. The Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit comes with a microwavable cup and bright blue wax formula for precise, gentle application.

The wax is cruelty-free and made without parabens and phthalates. It’s formulated to shrink-wrap around hair follicles, making it easier to remove even the most stubborn hairs straight from the root. The chamomile oil in the wax is gentle enough for sensitive skin, while the apricot oil leaves skin moisturized.

The at-home kit is a fan favorite of customers and beauty editors alike. Refinery29 recommends it and it has a 4.3-star rating on Influenster with more than 200 reviews.

One reviewer wrote, “Love how easy this is! Comes with different size applicators that make it easy for different areas. Less painful to me than traditional waxing and the after waxing oil was so nice in soothing the area. Will definitely be repurchasing.”

Some buyers did complain that the wax dried quickly, so be sure to pay attention when heating up the wax to make sure it’s at the right consistency before you start applying. Pulling too-dry wax is a surefire way to break hair and irritate skin.

Pros: Affordable, spa quality, microwavable, free of paraben phthalate, and animal cruelty

Cons: Can dry quickly if not properly warmed up

The best waxing kit with wax beans

The Yeelan Hair Removal Hot Wax Warmer Kit is an all-in-one kit that has different scented wax beans to help you relax during the hair removal process.

Unlike other wax kits that have a large solid chunk of wax that you microwave for the right consistency, the Yeelan Hair Removal Hot Wax Warmer Kit uses wax beans so you can decide how much or how little to use each time. And like the GiGi one, it comes with a wax warmer that has an auto-shut-off function so that you have the ideal wax consistency every single time.

Each kit also comes with four bags of different scented wax beans in chamomile, chocolate, lavender, and “original,” though it’s not clear what that one smells like. There are also 10 wooden applicators, and the wax can be used on all types of skin and hair. Unlike the light honey color of the Gigi wax, this one is pink so it’s easier to see on all types of skin tones.

It has a 3.4-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,400 reviews. One customer wrote, “So amazing! I’m a first time DIY waxer, I’ve gone and gotten Brazilian bikini waxes only twice before. I did it myself last night and let me tell you, I am as smooth as a baby’s bottom! Haha. I love it. Super easy to use. Pour the beads in, heat it up. Put a thin layer on, breathe, and pull it off. Not painless, but what wax is? Overall so so so worth the money! Already paid for itself.”

Some customers did mention that the first few times using the no-strip wax can be messy but they got the hang of it after practicing a few times.

Pros: Different scents to choose from, wax warmer has auto-shut-off feature, removes various types of hair, pink-colored wax is easy to see on skin

Cons: Can be messy at first, not enough applicators for long term use