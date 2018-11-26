12 tips for a more organized fridge, according to professionals

caption Organizing your fridge doesn’t have to be difficult. source francois schnell/Flickr

Organizing your fridge can save you time and money.

Some tips for organizing your fridge include using clear storage boxes and labels.

Ultimately, you need to figure out what you need most often from your fridge to decide how you’d like to organize it.

A disorganized fridge can make it hard to find what you need while also making it extra easy for your food to go to waste. But according to professional organizers, Lisa Zaslow and Julie Morgenstern, organizing your fridge can take less than an hour and you can reap the benefits every day.

Here are some expert tips for organizing your fridge, whether you live alone or with multiple people.

Make a plan.

caption Think about how you use the refrigerator. source iStock

Do you want to keep everything to make lunches together in one spot or would you prefer the fridge be organized by food group? “For any organizing project, you want to think about storing different things in places that make sense,” Zaslow told INSIDER. “You’ll always know the top shelf is for leftovers, for example.”

Decide where you’d like items to be once everything is cleaned out.

Remove everything from the fridge.

caption If it’s wilted, toss it. source iStock

Morgenstern suggests grabbing a trash bag and recycling bin and being prepared to throw things away. She said to toss any food you don’t feel safe eating, even if you paid a lot of money for it. You’ll also want to check expiration dates.

Place everything you plan to keep on the counter, grouping items together according to your new organization plan.

Wipe the fridge down with a cloth and a mixture of baking soda and water.

caption It’ll remove built-up gunk. source iStock

To keep things moving swiftly, Morgenstern recommends creating a simple cleaner with just baking soda and water. Do a quick wipe down of the shelves and walls of the fridge. You won’t need to scrub, but the cleaner will still any built-up gunk.

Remove features you don’t need.

caption You may not actually use your egg shelf. source iStock

The shelves in most refrigerators can be adjusted or removed. If you have an egg insert in the door or a cheese drawer that you just won’t use, take them out.

“Adjust the shelves in your fridge. If you buy a lot of things in tall bottles, move the shelves around to make room,” Zaslow told INSIDER. “And read your manual! There might be cool features you aren’t aware of.”

Keep items that need to stay cold on the shelves.

caption Milk shouldn’t be stored in the shelf on the door. source Guy Montag/Flickr

Temperature-sensitive items, such as eggs and milk, should find a home on the shelves, where the temperature remains colder and more stable than in a place like the door.

Place meats on the lowest shelf.

caption It’ll make it easier to clean your fridge when the packaging drips. source Getty Images/William Thomas Cain

There’s nothing worse than placing meat in the fridge only to find it leaked all over the shelves below it a few hours later.

“Think about gravity,” Zaslow told INSIDER. “Store raw meat on the lowest shelf in case it drips and to prevent contaminating things. The bottom shelves are the coolest shelves, so that is proper place to store [meat].”

Put items that can withstand varied temperatures in the door.

caption Condiments can be stored in the door. source Shutterstock

Every time you open the refrigerator door, the temperature of the ingredients in the door starts rising. These temperature fluctuations are not good for dairy or eggs, but it is a great storage space for condiments.

“You want to store things that don’t need to be kept super cool – like condiments, bottled water, jams, and jellies – in the door,” Zaslow told INSIDER.

Healthy snacks, fresh produce, and leftovers that need to be used should be kept at eye level.

caption Try to put healthy snacks at eye level. source Glenn Price/Shutterstock

Morgenstern suggests keeping healthy snacks at eye level so you’ll be more likely to reach for them. It’s also more likely that you will use up leftovers if they are easy to see.

Create labels for different segments in the fridge.

caption It can help a crowded fridge feel more organized. source Shutterstock

When it comes to keeping the fridge organized, especially in a multi-person household, labels are key.

Both professional organizers say that you might organize the fridge to meet the system in your mind, but your family or housemates might not understand it. Labels can guide everyone to where each item goes, keeping your fridge organized for longer.

Try using clear refrigerator bins to keep items organized.

caption It makes it easier to see which foods you have. source iStock

Morgenstern and Zaslow are both fans of using clear storage containers to organize a fridge.

“They come in many different shapes, so you can use them to subdivide stuff in the fridge,” Morgenstern told INSIDER. “Lunch fixings could all go into a fridge bin and the whole bin can come out when it is time to make lunches.”

Use a wipe-off board to keep track of what is in the fridge.

caption You can write down foods that will expire soon. source Zach Welty/Flickr

A simple wipe-off board and some magnetic markers are a great addition to the front of a fridge, said Zaslow and Morgenstern. When you put leftovers or fresh produce in the fridge, write down what the food is and the date you added it to the fridge.

When you use something, simply wipe it off the board. This way, you can easily see which food is the oldest and should be used first.

Focus on keeping it organized each time you go grocery shopping.

caption It’s all about developing good organizational habits. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Before each grocery shopping trip, take a moment to clean out the fridge and quickly place anything that is in the wrong spot in its correct home.

Morgenstern advises cleaning the fridge each time you shop for groceries. Toss items that have spoiled and give the shelves a quick wipe down before purchasing more food.