If you always order your steak rare, you could be making a big mistake according to experts

caption Rare may not be the best way to order your steak. source Shutterstock

To order the perfect steak, it’s important to know the difference between cuts.

Ask for leaner cuts to be cooked rare and order fattier cuts more well-done.

Chefs say to skip the sauce to enjoy your meat’s real flavor.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

There’s nothing quite like a juicy, perfectly seared steak. Unfortunately, ordering one from a restaurant can feel like a minefield of confusing terms, cooking options, and potential culinary missteps.

INSIDER consulted with top chefs to figure out the best way to order a steak at a restaurant, as well as some common steak mistakes that could spoil your meal.

Despite what you think, the best steak isn’t always cooked rare

It’s a well-known fact that you should never order a steak cooked above medium-rare, right? Not quite. Chef Robert Tobin of Boston’s Seaport Hotel told INSIDER that ordering a steak rare doesn’t always mean you’re getting the best flavor.

“Ordering steak and how it will be cooked is primarily about personal preference. I wouldn’t suggest ordering a steak rare or at the opposite end, well-done unless you particularly like it that way,” said Tobin.

One good reason for turning up the heat is that leaner cuts of meat may actually taste less flavorful when cooked at lower temperatures. Rare steaks are also sometimes served cooler on the inside due to the shorter cooking time, which can make the meat less palatable.

Consider ordering lean cuts rarer and fattier cuts more thoroughly cooked

It turns out that ordering the perfect steak is all about matching the cooking temperature to the cut. Executive chef Mike DeCamp of P.S. Steak in Minneapolis told INSIDER that it’s important to consider how much fat is in your meat before choosing a temperature.

“Generally, I tell guests to order leaner cuts more rare or medium-rare. With less cook time, these lean cuts stay tender. Cooking them well-done can cause the steak to toughen up,” said DeCamp. “For more marbled cuts such as ribeye and the Denver steak, medium tends to taste best.”

The longer cooking time of a medium temperature allows the fat in the meat to render and add flavor to the steak. Ordering a more marbled cut cooked rare means missing out on the flavor that comes with all that rendered fat.

caption Some cuts should be cooked more thoroughly. source Anna Hoychuk/Shutterstock

The key to ordering a good steak is knowing the difference between cuts

Of course, deploying this tip depends on having a solid knowledge of the different cuts of steak. Steak cuts are a way of distinguishing from which part of the cow the steak has come.

“All cuts are different, even though they come from the same animal. The difference comes down to how some muscles are worked harder than others,” executive chef Jacques Qualin of J&G Steakhouse in Scottsdale told INSIDER.

“That’s also why different cuts are used for different types of cooking, like grilling and roasting versus stewing and braising,” he added.

Leaner cuts tend to come from body parts where the muscle is more developed, such as the shoulder or shank. Fattier cuts originate from less muscular areas like the loin.

Generally, you can expect tenderloin, flat iron, flank, strip, filet mignon, and hanger cuts will be leaner. Ribeye, Denver, and top loin trips tend to be more marbled. Porterhouse steaks often fall somewhere in the middle.

You might want to skip the sauce

When you order a steak from a restaurant, the chef usually intends for that steak to be delicious enough to devour the moment it hits your table. Smothering a perfectly cooked steak in heavy sauces can make some foodies cringe.

“In my opinion, you shouldn’t have any sauces with your steak so that you can appreciate the full flavors and taste of the meat,” said Qualin. “This is why chefs spend so much time researching and sourcing their steaks, from using different breeds and grades to experimenting with aging and cooking techniques.”

caption Try ordering your steak without sauce. source Shutterstock

Try dressing up your steak with a simple dusting of salt and pepper, or ask for a ramekin of melted butter to add richness to your meat. If you aren’t sure about skipping the sauce, ask for it on the side that you can try your meat with and without enhancement.

If you use sauce, choose according to the type of steak

Though some chefs may not believe in smothering a steak with sauce, others encourage using sauces to boost the flavor profile of the meat. Executive chef Josef Jungwirth of Sandals and Beaches resorts told INSIDER that diners should think about the cut of their steak before ordering sauce.

“A leaner cut, like a filet mignon, might need the flavor enhancement of a sauce, whereas a more marbled cut, like a ribeye, might not,” said Jungwirth. “Personally, I enjoy adding a sauce to my steaks – a nice chimichurri, peppercorn, or Bordelaise sauce are always my go-to choices.”

You can also use sauces to improve the flavor of less expensive cuts of meat, such as hanger or flank steaks, or to rescue a steak that has been cooked beyond your preference by reintroducing some moisture and fat into the meat.

Avoid ‘super-rare’ or ‘blue’ steaks

There are five standard temperatures that diners and chefs use for cooking steak. Those are rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well, and well-done. Some steakhouse also allow diners to order their steaks cooked to the absolute minimum safe temperature, known as “super-rare” or “blue.”

“My recommendation is to stay away from super-rare or blue steaks, as they tend to be cold and often difficult to chew,” advised Jungwirth.

Beyond the potential flavor problems, choosing to order your meat purposefully undercooked may leave you more at risk of exposure to harmful germs that cause food poisoning. Whole beef products such as steak should be cooked at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure food safety. Ground beef items, such as burgers, should be cooked to an internal temperature of least 165 degrees.