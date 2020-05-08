The best order to watch every ‘Star Wars’ movie for the ultimate marathon

caption The entire Skywalker Saga is finally available to stream on Disney Plus and there are a few ways you can watch it. source Lucasfilm Ltd.

There are 11 movies in the “Star Wars” franchise, with more films and shows on the way.

We’ve presented six different ways to watch the franchise with and without the addition of the animated series.

The three main ways to watch the “Star Wars” saga are in release order, chronological order, or the popular “machete” order.

If you’re not starting with “Episode I,” “Rogue One” is a good place to start.

“Rogue One” should be watched right before “Episode IV – A New Hope” because it leads right into the events of the film.

If you add in the animated series, “Rebels” is the most complicated show to watch in release order as seasons two through four came out in between some of the newer franchise films.

You should watch the last four episodes of “Clone Wars” alongside “Revenge of the Sith.”

We’ve included the original release order of the films and TV series if you prefer to watch in that order.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is finally available to stream on Disney Plus.

All nine films in the Skywalker Saga, “Solo,” and “Rogue One” are available to watch on the streaming service. But what’s the best way to enjoy them?

Depending on who you speak with, you may be told a few different ways to watch the saga. The easiest ways to watch are in release or episode order. That gets thrown out of wack a bit if you want to add “Solo” and “Rogue One.”

If you’re revisiting the franchise after several watches, you may prefer the popular “machete” order. And, if you’re a completist, you’ll want to add the animated “Star Wars” series and movie into the mix.

Here’s the chronological order to watch the “Star Wars” movies:

“Episode I – The Phantom Menace” “Episode II – Attack of the Clones” “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” “Episode IV – A New Hope” “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” “Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” “Episode VII – The Force Awakens” “Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” “Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”

This order is pretty simple and straight-forward. If you didn’t grow up with “Star Wars” when it first came out in the late ’70s, it’s likely you were introduced to the prequels first, followed by the original saga, and then the newest trilogy.

“Rogue One” takes place right before and leading up to the events of “A New Hope” seamlessly. So those are best watched back-to-back. “Solo,” meanwhile, takes place after “Revenge of the Sith,” but more than a decade before “A New Hope.”

What’s this ‘Machete’ order I’ve heard about? A preferred way to watch the saga.

caption The machete order makes the most of the Darth Vader reveal in “Empire Strikes Back.” source Lucasfilm

The chronological order, while easy, isn’t the way a lot of fans enjoy watching the franchise. The machete order begins with the original trilogy of film releases to preserve the surprise reveal about Vader. When Luke finds out Vader is his father in “Empire Strikes Back,” you pause and go back to the prequel trilogy to watch Anakin Skywalker’s rise and fall to the dark side as a flashback.

Fans like to cut out “The Phantom Menace” because of the introduction of Jar Jar Binks. If you’re curious at all about Anakin’s early beginnings or why Luke is such a good pilot, it’s worth a watch. Plus, it has the great “Duel of the Fates” fight scene with Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon, and Darth Maul.

This order also doesn’t include “Rogue One” and “Solo” as it solely focuses on the Skywalker story.

“A New Hope” “The Empire Strikes Back” (“The Phantom Menace” if you wish) “Attack of the Clones” “Revenge of the Sith” “Return of the Jedi” “The Force Awakens” “The Last Jedi” “The Rise of Skywalker”

Here’s how we’d recommend watching the ‘Star Wars’ saga with the new films included:

caption “Rogue One” takes place right before the events of “A New Hope” and leads into the movie’s start perfectly. If you don’t care for “Solo,” start your marathon with “Rogue One.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

If you wish to preserve the Vader reveal, but still want to watch the series in some sort of chronological order, you can start by watching the two spin-off movies first and then watching the films in the regular “machete” order.

Starting off the franchise with a young Han Solo is the only thing that may feel out of place here since Darth Maul makes an appearance late in the film and you won’t know the significance of the character.

“Solo” “Rogue One” “A New Hope” “The Empire Strikes Back” (“The Phantom Menace” if you wish) “Attack of the Clones” “Revenge of the Sith” “Return of the Jedi” “The Force Awakens” “The Last Jedi” “The Rise of Skywalker”

What about all of the animated series and shows? When should I watch those?

caption “Star Wars: Clone Wars.” source Lucasfilm/Disney+

There are two animated series, “Clone Wars,” and “Rebels.” Both were proceeded by 2008’s animated movie, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

The shows fit pretty neatly within the “Star Wars” universe. The majority of “Clone Wars” takes place between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” The final four-episode arc, which you should watch even if you aren’t caught up with the animated series, takes place adjacent to “Episode III.”

“Rebels” takes place after “Revenge of the Sith,” but before “A New Hope.” If you’re a fan of “Rogue One,” you’ll get a kick out of “Rebels” since it introduces Saw Gerrera. Then there’s Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which introduced us all to Baby Yoda. That takes place after “Return of the Jedi.”

You can combine them with the machete order from above.

“Solo” “Star Wars: Rebels” seasons 1-4 “Rogue One” “A New Hope” “The Empire Strikes Back” (“The Phantom Menace” if you wish) “Attack of the Clones” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (movie) “Star Wars: Clone Wars” seasons 1-7 through season seven, episode 8 “Revenge of the Sith” “Clone Wars” season 7, episodes 9 through 12 “Return of the Jedi” “The Mandalorian” “The Force Awakens” “The Last Jedi” “The Rise of Skywalker”

Honestly, this isn’t the most ideal way to watch because it takes you two movies and an entire show to be introduced to the main franchise characters like Luke Skywalker. Though you’re introduced to fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, you may be confused about who she is since she’s introduced during “Clone Wars” as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan.

The ultimate chronological viewing order for the ultimate ‘Star Wars’ marathon

caption Don’t mess with the order of the newest “Star Wars” trilogy. source Lucasfilm

With all of the above in mind, here’s how you can watch the entire franchise with “Solo” and the animated series feeling like pretty natural fits.

“Episode I – The Phantom Menace” “Episode II – Attack of the Clones” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (movie) “Star Wars: Clone Wars” seasons 1-7 through season seven, episode 8 “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” “Clone Wars” season 7, episodes 9 through 12 “Solo” “Star Wars: Rebels” seasons 1-4 “Rogue One” “Episode IV – A New Hope” “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” “Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” “The Mandalorian” “Episode VII – The Force Awakens” “Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” “Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”

Can I just watch the films and shows in release order?

caption Maybe you just want to watch the series in the way it was released. But even the extended chronological order gets a bit complicated when you add in “Star Wars: Rebels.” source Lucasfilm Ltd.

You got it. This is how some people prefer to watch the saga anyway. The “Star Wars: Clone Wars” release is broken up across a span of more than a decade. “Star Wars: Rebels” is unexpectedly the most complicated series to note here since it was being released during the same time as films in the new trilogy.

We’ve also included the difficult-to-find “Star Wars” holiday special that only aired once along with two Ewok specials that ABC aired back in the ’80s in the event you have those on hand.

Original Trilogy + forgotten ABC TV specials

“Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977) Star Wars Holiday Special (1978) “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) “Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983) “The Ewok Adventure” (1984) “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor” (1985)

Prequel Trilogy and animated series

“Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999) “Episode II – Attack of the Clones” (2002) “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” (2005) “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008) “Star Wars: Clone Wars” seasons 1-6 (2008-2014) “Star Wars: Rebels” shorts (four preview episodes that aren’t necessary viewing) “Star Wars: Rebels” season 1 (2014-2015)

The new trilogy and spin-off films and series

“Star Wars: Rebels” season 2, episodes 1-11 (2015) “Episode VII – The Force Awakens” (2015) “Star Wars: Rebels” season 2, episodes 12-22 and season 3, episodes 1-11 (2016) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (December 2016) “Star Wars: Rebels” season 3, episodes 12-22 and season 4, episodes 1-9 (2017) “Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” (2017) “Star Wars: Rebels” season 4, episodes 10-16 (2018) “Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) “The Mandalorian” season 1 (2019) “Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (2019) “Star Wars: Clone Wars” season 7 (2020) Forthcoming “The Mandalorian” season 2 (2020)

There’s no right or wrong way to really watch the saga. The animated series are massive undertakings, but will greatly add to your appreciation and understanding of the franchise if you decide to watch.