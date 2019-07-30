We compared the top 5 wedding registries in the country including Amazon, Zola, and Target — here are all the pros and cons

caption One study of 35,000 couples recently found that Amazon is now the most popular wedding registry site in the US. source Joy

Amazon is the country’s most popular wedding registry site, thanks to its huge selection of items, convenient and efficient delivery system, and top-notch customer service.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Crate & Barrel, and Zola are also popular places to start wedding registries.

We compared the pros and cons of each of these sites below. Important factors to consider include return and exchange policies, availability of physical locations and in-store consultants, and group gifting policies.

When most of us think of wedding registries, we probably still associate them with the big, traditional department stores. However, according to one source, the soon-to-be-wed have definitely moved past the Macy’s and JCPenneys of yore in favor of other sources.

Joy, a free wedding planning website and app that brings the many parts of wedding planning into one simple interface, recently found that Amazon is now the most popular wedding registry site in the country.

To reach this conclusion, Joy randomly selected a sample size of 35,000 weddings from its user base and analyzed the registry usage by both couples and guests. The results were surprising and show some interesting geographic patterns – Amazon dominates the coasts, Target the Midwest, Bed Bath & Beyond the South, Zola the Northeast, and Crate & Barrel in its home state of Illinois.

With so many wedding registry options to consider, Joy’s team of wedding experts helped us compile some pros and cons of each of these most popular registries, so you can decide which one works best for you.

See how the top wedding registries in the US stack up.

Amazon is the top wedding registry in 24 states.

Pros

The most options: You won’t be relegated to one category (e.g. home, bath), and you’ll have the opportunity to select from a variety of brands and price points. This is especially relevant because as couples continue to live together years before getting married, the “traditional” registry items make less and less sense. Amazon allows you to think outside the box and avoid unnecessary doubles of items you already own.

You won’t be relegated to one category (e.g. home, bath), and you’ll have the opportunity to select from a variety of brands and price points. This is especially relevant because as couples continue to live together years before getting married, the “traditional” registry items make less and less sense. Amazon allows you to think outside the box and avoid unnecessary doubles of items you already own. Strong customer service: The customer service team is adept at processing returns and accommodating requests. This means that, should the lucky couple want to exchange anything, they won’t run into any issues.

The customer service team is adept at processing returns and accommodating requests. This means that, should the lucky couple want to exchange anything, they won’t run into any issues. Convenience and efficiency: Unlike many brands, which have a couple national warehouses, Amazon has 140 fulfillment centers in over 29 states. No matter where you are, you’ll likely be able to get your gift delivered in two days or less.

Unlike many brands, which have a couple national warehouses, Amazon has 140 fulfillment centers in over 29 states. No matter where you are, you’ll likely be able to get your gift delivered in two days or less. List maintenance: Amazon maintains a list of who purchased which gift from your registry, so you can easily send out thank you messages afterwards.

Amazon maintains a list of who purchased which gift from your registry, so you can easily send out thank you messages afterwards. Familiarity and recognition: Your friends and family already know how to use the site and may already be Amazon Prime members, so they won’t go through the typical wedding registry learning curve and won’t be worried about entering credit card info.

Your friends and family already know how to use the site and may already be Amazon Prime members, so they won’t go through the typical wedding registry learning curve and won’t be worried about entering credit card info. Personal notes: Add pictures, notes and highlights on the items you love so that your guests will know why you picked something.

Add pictures, notes and highlights on the items you love so that your guests will know why you picked something. Reviews: You can see reviews on the products you are picking.

Cons

Inability to view your gift in person prior to purchasing.

Return policy of 180 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond is the top wedding registry in 12 states.

Pros

Number of physical locations: The chain has an impressive 1,550 physical locations, which means that for most people, it’s fairly easy to make it into a location nearby and view your gift in person before deciding to buy.

The chain has an impressive 1,550 physical locations, which means that for most people, it’s fairly easy to make it into a location nearby and view your gift in person before deciding to buy. In-store consultations: Expert consultants can help you build your registry so you or your guests can hone in on the perfect gift.

Expert consultants can help you build your registry so you or your guests can hone in on the perfect gift. Return policy: You have a whole year to make all returns, both in store and online.

Cons

Smaller selection.

Less efficient delivery.

The online shopping experience isn’t quite as quick and seamless as other options.

Target is the top wedding registry in 10 states.

Pros

Number of physical locations: Similar to Bed Bath & Beyond, Target has a far-reaching 1,844 physical locations. Most people will have fairly convenient access to a nearby Target.

Similar to Bed Bath & Beyond, Target has a far-reaching 1,844 physical locations. Most people will have fairly convenient access to a nearby Target. Easy returns: If you print the registry at the store, you don’t need to bring a receipt.

If you print the registry at the store, you don’t need to bring a receipt. Return policy: Similar to Bed Bath & Beyond, Target also has a one year return window, making returns, a huge sticking point for many, a bit easier.

Similar to Bed Bath & Beyond, Target also has a one year return window, making returns, a huge sticking point for many, a bit easier. Familiarity and recognition: Your guests can kill multiple birds with one stone because they’re already shopping at Target anyways, whether in-store or online.

Your guests can kill multiple birds with one stone because they’re already shopping at Target anyways, whether in-store or online. Group gifting: Any item over $100 automatically qualifies. Otherwise, you can manually change the price settings. When a group gift is funded, you will receive a Target eGiftCard in the amount funded to use to buy anything on the site.

Cons

Option variety is not quite as wide as Amazon’s selection, making it slightly less appealing, especially for couples who are seeking more eclectic gifts.

Does not have Amazon Prime delivery and logistics.

The new household goods selection is stronger in Bed Bath and Beyond.

No in-store consultations or registry experts.

Crate & Barrel is the top wedding registry in two states.

Pros

Number of physical locations: While nowhere near the reach of Bed Bath & Beyond or Target, Crate & Barrel does have 90 physical locations nationwide.

While nowhere near the reach of Bed Bath & Beyond or Target, Crate & Barrel does have 90 physical locations nationwide. Exclusive products: Crate & Barrel’s collection of housewares and furniture comes from worldwide collaborations with top artists, designers and local artisans. The items that you can find in C&B are most likely not available on any other registry.

Crate & Barrel’s collection of housewares and furniture comes from worldwide collaborations with top artists, designers and local artisans. The items that you can find in C&B are most likely not available on any other registry. List maintenance: Like Amazon, the store maintains a list of who purchased which gift from your registry, so you can easily send out thank you messages afterwards.

Like Amazon, the store maintains a list of who purchased which gift from your registry, so you can easily send out thank you messages afterwards. In-store registry events: Stores host frequent exclusive, in-store registry events with food and drinks where you can tour the store and meet with registry experts.

Cons

While 90 physical locations isn’t nothing, it’s not guaranteed that your town will have a location nearby – a downside for those who prefer to shop in person.

Short 90 day return window.

You only can receive free shipping if your order is over $100.

Returns also only convert into Crate & Barrel credits, which locks you into choosing your next item from Crate & Barrel (and limits the ability to get gifts back as cash, which couples are increasingly fond of doing).

Zola is the top wedding registry in two states.

Pros

Add gifts from any website, not only Zola: Install the ‘Add to Zola’ extension in your browser for easy one-click shopping from your favorite stores like West Elm or Nordstrom.

Install the ‘Add to Zola’ extension in your browser for easy one-click shopping from your favorite stores like West Elm or Nordstrom. User interface and aesthetics: The design of the website makes for a pleasant shopping experience.

The design of the website makes for a pleasant shopping experience. Delivery time selection: So you’re not overwhelmed by the constant packages arriving at your door, receive real-time notifications of when a gift has been purchased and decide whether you want that gift right away or if you’d rather wait.

So you’re not overwhelmed by the constant packages arriving at your door, receive real-time notifications of when a gift has been purchased and decide whether you want that gift right away or if you’d rather wait. List maintenance: Like Amazon and Crate & Barrel, the store maintains a list of who purchased which gift from your registry, so you can easily send out thank you messages afterwards.

Like Amazon and Crate & Barrel, the store maintains a list of who purchased which gift from your registry, so you can easily send out thank you messages afterwards. Gift exchange policy: You can decide to keep the gift and have it shipped, or exchange it for something else. This way, you never receive an item you don’t want, and you don’t have to deal with physical returns.

You can decide to keep the gift and have it shipped, or exchange it for something else. This way, you never receive an item you don’t want, and you don’t have to deal with physical returns. Ask for experiences and cash: Outside of products, you can request services like a Blue Apron subscription, Airbnb gift card, or location-specific experiences. You can also create cash funds for anything – your honeymoon, airfare, house down payment, even parts of the wedding itself like the cake.

Outside of products, you can request services like a Blue Apron subscription, Airbnb gift card, or location-specific experiences. You can also create cash funds for anything – your honeymoon, airfare, house down payment, even parts of the wedding itself like the cake. Group gifting: Enable this feature on any product and let guests contribute any amount or choose price increments. If the gift isn’t 100% funded, receive whatever amount has been gifted to you.

Enable this feature on any product and let guests contribute any amount or choose price increments. If the gift isn’t 100% funded, receive whatever amount has been gifted to you. Free wedding website: Zola’s service includes a free website, which integrates your registry. It offers more than 270 templates to customize.

Cons