Weighted blankets provide an evenly distributed amount of pressure and steady sensory input that help ease anxiety and stress, allowing you to sleep better.

Our top pick is the Gravity Blanket because it is a premium-grade, therapeutic weighted blanket that helps improve sleep and reduce anxiety.

If you’ve spent countless sleepless nights tossing and turning, it might be time to try a weighted blanket. These cozy therapeutic blankets may look and feel like a normal comforter, but instead of being filled with lightweight down feathers or cotton, they are stuffed with anywhere from 5 to 25 pounds of glass beads or plastic pellets.

The constant pressure provided by the weights helps produce a hug-like sensation that stimulates the production of serotonin and dopamine, the naturally occurring chemicals our bodies use to feel calm, relaxed, and happy. Your body then converts these chemicals into melatonin, which makes you sleepy.

Studies have shown the soothing effect caused by weighted blankets can help both children and adults that suffer from anxiety, depression, insomnia, autism, and ADHD. But they are just as useful for anyone who just wants to fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night.

The benefits of a weighted blanket are not limited to sleeping at nighttime either. You can snuggle up in the blanket any time you are feeling anxious or stressed throughout the day or when you just need to feel the comfort of a hug.

Here at Insider Picks, we take our sleep seriously. That’s why we’ve done the research and trawled through hundreds of buyer and expert reviews to find with the best weighted blankets you can buy. Whether you are in the market for a hypoallergenic option or one that keeps you cool throughout the night, these weighted blankets will help you sleep soundly.

Here are the best weighted blankets you can buy:

The best weighted blanket overall

Why you’ll love it: The Gravity Blanket uses deep touch pressure stimulation to help you relax and sleep better.

What started out as a Kickstarter campaign has quickly become one of the most popular weighted blankets available. The Gravity Blanket is a high-quality therapeutic blanket that comes in three different weights, ranging from 15-25 pounds. It measures at 72 by 48 inches making it the perfect size to ground one person at a time.

The blanket features gridded stitching that ensures the blanket’s internal weighted beads are distributed evenly throughout each use. Each blanket also comes with a super-soft, removable micro-fiber duvet cover that comes in three colors: galaxy blue, moon ivory, and space gray. Both the blanket and duvet cover are machine washable and super cozy.

Business Insider tech reporter Avery Hartmans is a huge fan of the weighted blanket saying it helped her have “some of the best naps of my life.” She said that it helped her fall asleep instantly every time she used it before adding, “the Gravity Blanket helps me feel calm, relaxed – and very, very sleepy.”

Shoppers on Amazon agree, giving it a 3.8-star rating. One reviewer named Lola said, “This is one of the best purchases I have ever made. I place it on top of my comforter when I go to bed. I fall asleep in a quarter or half of the time that it used to take me.”

Pros: Helps you fall asleep fast, super soft, removable duvet, machine-washable, three different weights to choose from

Cons: Expensive

The best cooling weighted blanket

Why you’ll love it: The YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket is a high-quality weighted blanket that will keep you cool throughout the night.

Many weighted blankets are made with fuzzy fleece or microfiber fabrics that are very cozy but can cause you to overheat throughout the night. The YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket is made from a breathable, moisture-wicking 300-thread-count bamboo viscose fabric that will keep you cool all night long, making it the perfect option for people who get hot while they sleep.

The inside of the soft blanket is filled with thinner polyfill and premium glass beads. There are three different weights to choose from: 15, 20, and 25 pounds. The 15-pound option is sold in a 48-by-72-inch size, while the 20 and 25 pound options both measure at 60 by 80 inches. The blanket is machine washable and comes with a three-year warranty for free mending if unexpected damage occurs to your blanket.

While the YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket comes in a more breathable fabric, the rest of the blanket works the same way as the brand’s original option that was tested by Insider Picks reporter, Mara Leighton. Mara had this to say about the blanket, “It has markedly improved the quality of my sleep, and it’s something that has made me genuinely excited to climb into bed after a long day.”

Shoppers on Amazon seem to agree with Mara’s assessment, as the blanket has a 4.3-star average rating with more than 1,700 reviews. One reviewer wrote, “I love this blanket. I have a thicker fuzzier weighted blanket that gets way to hot for me with night sweats going on. This one is nicely heavy but also cool. Thinner and less bulky. The fabric is luxurious feeling and well made. The pellets shift a little in their pockets but plenty of division to keep the weight distributed evenly. Best nights sleep ever!!”

A few reviewers mentioned that they wished there was more of a variety of colors. The cooling version only comes in grey or teal, while the brand’s original weighted blanket has 10 different colors to choose from.

Pros: Affordable, keeps you cool at night, moisture-wicking and breathable, good weight distribution

Cons: Only has two color options

The best hypoallergenic weighted blanket

Why you’ll love it: If you have allergies or sensitivities towards certain fabrics and materials, opt for the hypoallergenic Good Knight Weighted Blanket.

The Good Knight Weighted Blanket is a quality-made hypoallergenic weighted blanket. It is made from 100% premium cotton and is weighed down with tiny, non-toxic, poly-pellets. You can also separately buy a duvet cover for the blanket which is also made from 100% premium cotton.

The blanket comes in three different weights – 15, 17, and 20 pounds – and they are all measure 60 by 80 inches. It comes in a sleek dark gray color that complements practically everything. Shoppers also loved how soft and cozy the blanket was.

Peruse the reviews on Amazon, where the blanket has a 4.6-star average rating and you’ll see buyers saying that the blanket made them feel warm and comfortable throughout the night.

One reviewer named Jade wrote, “The blanket is durable and is soft even without a duvet cover. I got this as an alternative to having a million blankets piled on me as the weight helps me sleep. My boyfriend describes it as “the full body hug blanket” which is pretty accurate, the weight is evenly distributed and the stitching feels very strong, as these were my main concerns when looking for for a weighted blanket.”

Pros: Hypoallergenic, made with 100% premium cotton and non-toxic pellets, soft and comfortable, helps you sleep faster

Cons: Duvet cover sold separately

The best dual-sided weighted blanket

Why you’ll love it: The Calmforter Weighted Blanket is a super-soft weighted blanket that has different colors and textures on either side.

If you like to switch up the look of a room often, opt for the Calmforter Weighted Blanket. The therapeutic blanket comes with a removable minky fabric cover that features different colors on either side. The outer cover is also soft and fuzzy on one side while the opposite side features unique SensaCool dot embellishments for sensory stimulation.

The blanket uses a weighting system filled with CloudSoft Polyfill, Stardust Minibead, and 100% glass beads. It comes in both a 12-pound and 15-pound option. Both are measured at 60 by 80 inches. There are seven color options to choose from including blue/green, purple/gray, and brown/cream.

It has an average star rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 600 reviews. One shopper named Ashley wrote, “This blanket is amazing! I purchased it for my daughter who has insomnia, anxiety, and a sensory disorder. Provides the perfect amount of pressure and comes in her favorite color. She was stoked when it arrived. I love the fact it has 2 textures. It helps a lot.”

A few people did note that the inner weighted blanket can shift around if you don’t secure it properly to the outer cover, so they suggested making sure the inner ties connecting the two are completely secure before using it.

Pros: Two colorways, super soft, helps you fall asleep quickly, has a textured side for sensory stimulation

Cons: Inner layer can shift if not properly secured

The best weighted blanket for kids

Why you’ll love it: If your children are having trouble sleeping, try the Quility Premium Kids Weighted Blanket.

The ideal weight of a weighted blanket should be around 10% of your body weight plus one or two pounds. Since most weighted blankets start at 12 pounds and go up to 25 pounds, they are typically too heavy for children to use. But the Quility Premium Kids Weighted Blanket comes in four different weights ranging from 5 to 12 pounds, making it perfect for children.

The blankets are made with 100% breathable natural cotton and are filled with glass beads that stay evenly distributed in small pockets. Each blanket comes with a soft, removable duvet cover that is machine washable. The blanket’s dimensions depend on which weight you choose and the measurements range from 36 by 48 inches to 60 by 80 inches.

It has a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon with more than 1,800 reviews. One reviewer wrote, “This blanket is amazing. Before, getting my son to turn off his brain every night was a struggle. He would refuse to go to bed. He would toss and turn and would sleep only an hour or two throughout the night. After he received the blanket he was able to rest and sleep most of the night. Well worth the price if your child is unable to sleep.”

A handful of shoppers mentioned the removable cover stained other items in the laundry. So be sure to clean on its own, at least the first time you wash it.

Pros: Ideal weight for children, super soft removable cover, helps kids fall asleep faster and stay asleep, four different weights to choose from

Cons: Need to wash it on its own

Two more great weighted blankets we tested and recommend

Weighted blankets use deep-touch therapy – similar to the comfort created by swaddling babies – to create deeper, more restful sleep and ease anxiety, stress, and other health concerns naturally.

I’ve been sleeping under BlanQuil’s 15 lb Weighted Blanket ($169) for more than a week, and I’ve had seven-plus nights of consistently great sleep. The BlanQuil comes in 15 – 20 lbs and the general rule of thumb is to order whatever is 10% of your body weight.

If you’re in the market for better sleep, this is definitely worth taking a look at.

No one should have to suffer through sleepless nights. If you’re a light or anxious sleeper who wants to find an alternative to sleep medication, the weighted blanket is worth a shot. It worked for me.

I purchased the highly rated ZonLi weighted blanket on Amazon last December. It’s well-priced and comes in a variation of sizes and weights. Right away I noticed a huge change in the quality of my sleep.

If you’re a light or anxious sleeper who wants to find an alternative to sleep medication, the weighted blanket is worth a shot.

Buy the ZonLi Cool Weighted Blanket on Amazon (price vary by size and weight)

