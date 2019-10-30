Best Western rolled out a new boutique hotel in 2018 that promotes modern design and wellness. I spent $112 on a room in Kentucky — and it exceeded my expectations in more ways than one.

caption I stayed at a Best Western GLo in Lexington, Kentucky. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Best Western has branched into boutique hotels with GLo, its new “hip” hotel brand that launched at the end of 2018.

Best Western GLo hotels are all about modern design, tech-forward amenities, and wellness amenities. The first GLo opened in Desoto, Texas, in October 2018, and the brand has since expanded to Brooklyn, New York; Lexington, Kentucky; Asheville, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Catoosa, Oklahoma; Hollywood, Florida; and Ottawa, Canada.

I spent a night at the 79-room Best Western GLo for the first time on a work trip to Lexington, Kentucky. My standard king room cost $112 including taxes and fees.

Here’s what it was like.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

On a recent work trip to Lexington, Kentucky, I spent a night at the city’s 79-room Best Western GLo, which opened in January 2019 and has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor. It’s about a 15-minute drive from downtown.

My first thought upon arrival was that the hotel’s exterior was not particularly attractive. But the upside was it had a large parking lot with plenty of spaces available.

The lobby was colorful and brightly lit, with natural wood accents.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Right next to the reception desk was a snack area selling Gatorade, soda, juices, chips, candy, and miscellaneous toiletry items.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was nobody else in the lobby when I arrived, so the check-in process was fast.

I took the elevator up to the third floor. I wasn’t a big fan of the carpeting, which seemed dated, even though the hotel just opened earlier this year.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The wall art was bold and pop art-esque, depicting scenes of downtown Lexington and horses (Lexington is known as the “horse capital of the world).

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Rather than swiping a key card, Best Wester GLo guests enter their rooms via a contactless RFID system.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I was pleasantly surprised by the room’s modern décor, with its geometric graphic wallpaper, minimalist white and gray bedding, and pops of bright blue and yellow.

It didn’t look like any other Best Western I’ve been to.

Although it was topped with may more pillows than necessary — I took most of them off — the bed was comfortable.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It wasn’t too firm or too soft, and I slept soundly.

A flat-screen TV was mounted on the wall directly in front of the bed.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The display on the Bluetooth-enabled alarm clock on the night table was extremely bright — I had to turn it face down on the table when I went to sleep.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was also a light-switch by the door that glowed brightly when the lights were off, which I could see being an inconvenience to people who are sensitive to light when they’re sleeping.

While scrolling through TripAdvisor reviews of the hotel, I saw a few guests mention this issue – and in fact, a manager wrote that they’re in the process of swapping out the light switches.

The floor in the room was wood rather than carpet, which made the room seem cleaner.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The room came with standard amenities like an iron, ironing board, and a safe.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I found the placement of the microwave to be a bit strange.

One corner of the room is occupied by a work station with a bench nook, storage drawers, and a mini-fridge.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was nice to have a view of trees and grass while I did some work on my laptop.

The WiFi was fast and easy to connect to, which was a huge relief. Too many hotels I stay at – even luxury hotels – seem to have spotty WiFi.

Each room comes with a Keurig coffee machine.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A mirrored sliding door separated the room for the bathroom.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The walk-in shower had an adjustable shower head and bath products in bulk.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

More and more hotels are moving away from individual, single-use toiletries to be more environmentally friendly. California recently banned them throughout the state.

When I took a shower, I was happy to find the water was hot and had great pressure – there’s nothing I hate more than lukewarm, low-pressure hotel showers.

I also liked that there was no shower curtain, because those gross me out in hotels.

GLo offers products from Pharmacopia, which sells natural and organic bath products from sustainable sources.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The verbena-scented bathroom, conditioner, and body wash had a pleasant, fresh scent.

Next to the hair dryer was a sign encouraging guests to reuse their towels to save water.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

While I appreciated these eco-friendly touches, it didn’t seem to make sense with the presence of the Keurig machine. Keurig has been criticized for its use of K-Cups, or single-use coffee pods, which can’t be recycled in most places.

The bathroom was stocked with plenty of extra towels and toilet paper.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Best Western GLo hotels tout their wellness amenities. I wandered down to the first floor to get check out the Lexington GLo’s 24-hour fitness center.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The gym was nothing luxurious, but it had the essentials: treadmills, stationary bikes, free weights, and medicine balls.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Near the gym was an indoor heated pool, which was empty when I stepped in to get a look at it.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It looked like a pretty standard hotel pool.

The GLo Lexington serves a complimentary hot breakfast, complete with waffles, eggs, ham, bagels, toast, cereal, and fresh fruit.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was a fresh yogurt machine …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and a coffee bar. I wasn’t too hungry, so I had coffee and Fruit Loops. Not exactly the most adventurous choice, and not a great way to gauge the quality of the food — but the coffee, at least, was fresh and hot.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

For a basic budget hotel, the Best Western GLo far exceeded my expectations.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was modern and spotlessly clean. The WiFi worked, the shower was hot and high-pressure, and the bed was comfortable.

These may seem like basic requirements, but I’ve paid $245 per night to stay in a Super 8 with dysfunctional WiFi, no elevator, and barely-there water pressure.

The night before my stay at Best Western GLo, I spent a night at the Kentucky Castle, a four-star hotel with Versailles-inspired décor and rates starting at $295 a night. Although it was a luxury hotel, I had problems with basic things – like the WiFi, the hair dryer, and the phone – not working. And the only breakfast offered was a formal, sit-down meal, which I didn’t have time for.

At the Best Western GLo, I had everything I needed and it all worked. Sometimes – and especially for a price of $112 – that’s all you really need in a hotel.