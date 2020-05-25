We live in a Golden Age of car wheels — here are my favorite wheel designs from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and more

By
Matthew DeBord, Business Insider US
-

Some serious hoot wheel on the Lincoln Navigator.

Some serious hoot wheel on the Lincoln Navigator.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
  • Consumers have more choices in wheels, direct from manufacturers and dealers, than at any time in automotive history.
  • At Business Insider, the vehicles we test have often been shod with the finest in forged metal available in the marketplace.
  • Over the years, I’ve become quite the wheel aficionado.
  • Here are some favorites.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I didn’t used to think I was much of a wheel person. But in the six years I’ve been reviewing cars for Business Insider, I’ve come to appreciate what various automakers are offering consumers.

The choice is impressive. You can get a range of large and compelling designs standard, but you can also drop some extra cash on fancier wheels.

These days, my eye almost naturally looks to a vehicle’s wheels when I first check it out. It’s like studying a person’s shoes, which as we all know, totally pull an outfit together.

Here’s a run down of some of my favorites wheels – and the cars that wore them:

These 22-inch, 21-spoke aluminum wheels with “ebony painted pockets” …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… Are found on the Lincoln Navigator.

Lincoln Navigator.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Aero wheels are standard on …

Tesla

… The Tesla Model 3.

Tesla Model 3.
Matthew DeBord/BI

The 20-inch wheels on …

Matthew DeBord/Insider

… The $224,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S evoke a classic Porsche design …

Porsche 911 Turbo S (992).
Matthew DeBord/Insider

But Porsche offers other cool options, such as these more spindly wheels on the 911 Carrera GTS.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.
Hollis Johnson

These cloverleaf wheels make sense …

Matthew DeBord/Insider

… on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, even if it isn’t a Quadrifoglio.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
Matthew DeBord/Insider

Serious aggression defines these five-spoke, black “star” wheels on …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… The seriously aggressive Corvette ZR1.

Chevy Corvette ZR1.
Matthew DeBord/BI

As long as we’re on five-spoke wheels, check out these beauties on …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… The $393,000 Ferrari 488 Spider.

Ferrari 488 Spider.
Matthew DeBord/BI

Five spokes not doing it for you? Then maybe seven is better, such as the wheels on …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… The BMW M5.

BMW M5.
Matthew DeBord/BI

Offbeat wheels for an offbeat car …

Matthew DeBord/Insider

… The Electric MINI Cooper SE.

MINI Cooper SE Electric.
Matthew DeBord/Insider

Complicate, intricate, elegant, yet also powerful wheels for …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… a track-worthy Ford Mustang GT.

Ford Mustang.
Matthew DeBord/BI

The intricate-design factor is upped substantially for wheels …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… On the epic Lamborghini Urus.

Lamborghini Urus.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Perhaps a bit low-key, relative to what we’ve seen so far, but I rather liked the dynamic design of the wheels on …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… The Buick Regal GS.

Buick Regal GS.
Matthew DeBord/BI

Such tasteful wheels …

Hollis Johnson

… For the Mercedes GLC.

Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Hollis Johnson

My favorite wheel design for all of 2016 was found on …

Hollis Johnson

… The amazing Ford GT supercar.

Ford GT.
Hollis Johnson

A bit basic, but these wheels …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… Look sharp on the Audi RS5 Sportback.

Audi RS5 Sportback.
Matthew DeBord/BI

The best-looking wheels I’ve seen lately are these 21-inchers on …

Matthew DeBord/Insider

… A $95,000 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.
Matthew DeBord/Insider

Very futuristic wheels for …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The very futuristic, all-electric Jaguar I-Pace.

Jaguar I-Pace.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This graceful, eight-spoke design adds some flash to …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… The glorious Mazda MX-5 Miata.

MX-5 Miata.
Matthew DeBord/BI

But if eight-spokes is too few, you can always find ten on …

Hollis Johnson

… The staggeringly beautiful Aston Martin DB9.

Aston Martin DB9.
Hollis Johnson

Ten spokes are also an option for …

Hollis Johnson

… For the completely bonkers McLaren 720S.

McLaren 720S.
Hollis Johnson

And last but not least, we have 17-inch “Granite Crystal” aluminum wheels …

Matthew DeBord/Insider

… Supporting the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.
Matthew DeBord/Insider

