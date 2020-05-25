We live in a Golden Age of car wheels — here are my favorite wheel designs from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and more

caption Some serious hoot wheel on the Lincoln Navigator. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Consumers have more choices in wheels, direct from manufacturers and dealers, than at any time in automotive history.

At Business Insider, the vehicles we test have often been shod with the finest in forged metal available in the marketplace.

Over the years, I’ve become quite the wheel aficionado.

Here are some favorites.

I didn’t used to think I was much of a wheel person. But in the six years I’ve been reviewing cars for Business Insider, I’ve come to appreciate what various automakers are offering consumers.

The choice is impressive. You can get a range of large and compelling designs standard, but you can also drop some extra cash on fancier wheels.

These days, my eye almost naturally looks to a vehicle’s wheels when I first check it out. It’s like studying a person’s shoes, which as we all know, totally pull an outfit together.

Here’s a run down of some of my favorites wheels – and the cars that wore them:

These 22-inch, 21-spoke aluminum wheels with “ebony painted pockets” …

… Are found on the Lincoln Navigator.

caption Lincoln Navigator. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Aero wheels are standard on …

… The Tesla Model 3.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The 20-inch wheels on …

… The $224,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S evoke a classic Porsche design …

caption Porsche 911 Turbo S (992). source Matthew DeBord/Insider

But Porsche offers other cool options, such as these more spindly wheels on the 911 Carrera GTS.

caption Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. source Hollis Johnson

These cloverleaf wheels make sense …

… on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, even if it isn’t a Quadrifoglio.

caption Alfa Romeo Stelvio. source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Serious aggression defines these five-spoke, black “star” wheels on …

… The seriously aggressive Corvette ZR1.

caption Chevy Corvette ZR1. source Matthew DeBord/BI

As long as we’re on five-spoke wheels, check out these beauties on …

… The $393,000 Ferrari 488 Spider.

caption Ferrari 488 Spider. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Five spokes not doing it for you? Then maybe seven is better, such as the wheels on …

… The BMW M5.

caption BMW M5. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Offbeat wheels for an offbeat car …

… The Electric MINI Cooper SE.

caption MINI Cooper SE Electric. source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Complicate, intricate, elegant, yet also powerful wheels for …

… a track-worthy Ford Mustang GT.

caption Ford Mustang. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The intricate-design factor is upped substantially for wheels …

… On the epic Lamborghini Urus.

caption Lamborghini Urus. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Perhaps a bit low-key, relative to what we’ve seen so far, but I rather liked the dynamic design of the wheels on …

… The Buick Regal GS.

caption Buick Regal GS. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Such tasteful wheels …

… For the Mercedes GLC.

caption Mercedes-Benz GLC. source Hollis Johnson

My favorite wheel design for all of 2016 was found on …

… The amazing Ford GT supercar.

caption Ford GT. source Hollis Johnson

A bit basic, but these wheels …

… Look sharp on the Audi RS5 Sportback.

caption Audi RS5 Sportback. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The best-looking wheels I’ve seen lately are these 21-inchers on …

… A $95,000 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

caption Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Very futuristic wheels for …

… The very futuristic, all-electric Jaguar I-Pace.

caption Jaguar I-Pace. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This graceful, eight-spoke design adds some flash to …

… The glorious Mazda MX-5 Miata.

caption MX-5 Miata. source Matthew DeBord/BI

But if eight-spokes is too few, you can always find ten on …

… The staggeringly beautiful Aston Martin DB9.

caption Aston Martin DB9. source Hollis Johnson

Ten spokes are also an option for …

… For the completely bonkers McLaren 720S.

caption McLaren 720S. source Hollis Johnson

And last but not least, we have 17-inch “Granite Crystal” aluminum wheels …

… Supporting the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.