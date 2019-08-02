The best memes about White Claw, the hard seltzer drink that ‘bros’ can’t get enough of

caption A video posted by YouTuber Trevor Wallace has brought the drink new levels of attention. source Kristen Norman/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

White Claw, the popular alcohol and seltzer combination that comes in a can, has become the unofficial drink of the summer thanks to its recent virality and its sweet, light taste.

The spiked seltzer has been available for purchase since 2016, but a video posted by YouTuber Trevor Wallace in which he mocks “bros” obsessed with the drink has brought new levels of attention to White Claw.

Check out the best White Claw memes on Twitter below.

Now, as my colleague at Business Insider noted, everyone is obsessed.

But not only is the drink catching on as a summertime favorite because of its light and refreshing taste, but Wallace’s video quickly went viral and inspired many spin-off memes on Twitter.

*gets pulled over for drinking and driving Officer: “Do you know how many laws you just broke?” Me: *pulls out white claw

“Ain’t no laws when your drinking claws” O: *begins sweating

*whispers under breath: “Fuck he’s good” — Sean Kopchak (@Sean_Kopchak23) July 27, 2019

My two new mottos on nights out: 1. Its like a four loko that went to private school 2. Aint no laws when you drinkin claws, baby — Anna McDonald (@annarchy_28) June 27, 2019

Some Twitter users even went as far as to invoke a higher being to convey their love for White Claw:

I now baptize you in the name of the father, the son, and the holy whiteclaw pic.twitter.com/MufqGiafcG — Cubanoquarterlifecrisis. (@TheCubanoCrisis) July 30, 2019

Millennial Jesus turned seltzer into White Claw. — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) August 1, 2019

While others joked about White Claw’s effect on their mental health.

Therapist: And what do we say when we feel like this? Me: It’s white claw summer baby!!!! Therapist: no — ᴍᴏʀɢᴀɴ (@MorganKeener) July 24, 2019

My mental health to me when I’m watching the bachelorette and debate at the same time while drinking a white claw pic.twitter.com/sHim2t9hJI — girlfriend you are so on (@bakingswifts) July 31, 2019

But Thomas got real about the motivations behind the White Claw craze.

white claw: do y’all like seltzer

us: no

white claw: what if we added alcohol

us: pic.twitter.com/8teQZUgGNe — thomas (@myers_tee) July 30, 2019

Total Frat Move, however, doesn’t subscribe to his premise.

It’s not alcohol, it’s just White Claw. pic.twitter.com/zS97p9EBw9 — Total Frat Move (@totalfratmove) July 30, 2019

But no matter what, they all agreed that La Croix was the first step in the White Claw takeover.

La Croix walked so that White Claw could run — yeetwood mac (@sarahndipity18) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, this girl clearly knew her worth.

i wanna be shown off like a White Claw in a sorority girl’s Instagram picture — nicole ⚢ (@nicole22___) July 29, 2019

Some people who wouldn’t be considered part of White Claw’s traditional target demographic even tried to get in on the trend.

“does white cloud come in other flavors?” -dad you mean white claw? — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) July 31, 2019

But not everyone is in on the joke. Some people are already over the viral White Claw memes.

“i think it’s time you had a white claw summer” jokes pic.twitter.com/1qz7s8qOxk — Movements (@movementsCA) July 28, 2019

How to properly drink a white claw ???? pic.twitter.com/EESvPug8wf — Cerna ???? Hard Summer (@AlvinCerna1) July 28, 2019

And, unbelievably, some others still don’t know about the popular spiked seltzer.

ain't whiteclaw the harry potter house — /@/ (@LeftAtLondon) July 22, 2019