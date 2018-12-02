Here are 40 photos that tell the story of Trump and his administration in 2018

caption The front page of the New York Post newspaper viewed on a newsstand October 12, 2018 in New York City carries a picture of Rapper Kanye West as he hugs US President Donald Trump October 11, 2018. source Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Thousands of photos were taken of President Trump, his administration, and his nominees in 2018.

From new laws being signed in the Oval Office to a presidential tour of border wall prototypes, photographers were there to capture the second year of the Trump presidency.

President Donald Trump is finishing his second year in office – a year that included the first-ever meeting between a US president and a North Korean head of state, the deadliest wildfire in the US in 100 years, and allegations of sexual misconduct against a Supreme Court nominee.

Here are 40 photos of Trump, his administration, and nominees – taken by photojournalists and photographers employed by the White House – that stand out the most from 2018:

Jan. 6, 2018: President Trump —joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Cabinet members, and Republican legislative leaders — makes remarks after a two-day retreat to plan the 2018 legislative agenda.

source Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

Jan 24., 2018: Trump speaks with reporters during a press briefing in White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s office in the West Wing.

source Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

Jan. 30, 2018: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks on alongside members of Trump’s cabinet during the State of the Union address in the House chamber.

source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jan. 30, 2018: Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican and House majority whip who was shot last year during congressional baseball practice, is recognized at the State of the Union.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Feb. 9, 2018: Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo-Jong (back left) watch the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Feb. 21, 2018: Samuel Zeif, student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, left, weeps after recounting his story of the shooting incident at his high school as Trump, students, and teachers look on at a White House listening session on school shootings.

source The Washington Post/Getty Images

Feb. 21, 2018: Trump holds notes during a listening session on school shootings with high school students and teachers at the White House.

Feb. 27, 2018: White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting.

source Leah Millis/Reuters

March 13, 2018: Trump inspects border wall prototypes in San Diego, California.

source MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

March 20, 2018: Trump holds a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office.

April 21, 2018: Former first lady Laura Bush, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hilary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former President George H. W. Bush, former first lady Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump pose for a group photo at the funeral ceremony for the late first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas.

source Paul Morse/George W. Bush Presidential Center/Getty Images

April 24, 2018: The arrival ceremony of the President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

May 7, 2018: The Trumps pose with kids at the announcement of the First Lady’s Be Best initiative.

source White House

May 10, 2018: Trump walks with US detainees Tony Kim (L), Kim Hak-song (2nd L) and Kim Dong-chul (R) upon their return after they were released by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

source SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

May 14, 2018: First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, another top Trump adviser, attend the opening ceremony of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem.

May 30, 2018: Kim Kardashian meets with President Trump in the Oval Office to discuss criminal justice reform.

source The White House

June 9, 2018: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with Trump while surrounded by other world leaders during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

June 12, 2018: Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un hold a signing ceremony at the conclusion of their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore.

source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 21, 2018: First lady Melania Trump sparks controversy after wearing a jacket with the phrase, “I really don’t care. Do U?” printed on the back during a trip to Texas to visit a children’s center.

July 12, 2018: Melania Trump with Suzanne Ircha, an old friend and the wife of billionaire businessman and US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson.

source Shealah Craighead/White House

July 13, 2018: Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference.

source Shealah Craighead/White House

July 13, 2018: Trump and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

July 16, 2018: Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

Sept. 4, 2018: Fred Guttenberg (L), father of murdered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Jamie Guttenberg, tries to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh as Kavanaugh appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sept. 23, 2018: Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan meet for a bilateral dinner at the President’s private residence at Trump Tower in New York City.

source Shealah Craighead/White House

Oct. 1, 2018: Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

source Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

Oct. 4, 2018: Melania Trump and head teacher Maureen Masi pose with schoolchildren at the Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, Malawi during Trump’s first solo trip abroad as first lady.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Oct. 6, 2018: Melania Trump tours the Giza Pyramids in Cairo.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Oct. 8, 2018: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy swears in Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to be the Court’s 114th justice, as Trump, Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley, and daughters Liza and Margaret, look on.

source Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

Oct. 11, 2018: Rapper Kanye West visits Trump in the Oval Office and delivers a nearly 10-minute long monologue on a range of subjects, including his support for the president and his mental health.

source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

October 11, 2018: President Trump is joined by former Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and Kid Rock for the signing of the “Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act” in the White House.

source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Oct. 17, 2018: Trump presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. John Canley at the White House.

source Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

Oct. 28, 2018: Trump hands out candy to children outside the South Portico entrance of the White House at the 2018 Halloween event.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Oct. 30, 2018: President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit a memorial outside the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, placing flowers and stones in remembrance of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Nov. 5, 2018: Trump stands with Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Kellyanne Conway speaks at a rally in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Nov. 7, 2018: Trump gets into a heated exchange with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta during a White House press briefing.

source JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

Nov. 17, 2018: Trump speaks with Paradise Mayor Jody Jones as they tour the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park during his visit of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

source Getty Images

Nov. 25, 2018: First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations in the East Colonnade of the White House.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Dec. 5, 2018: The Trumps stand beside three former presidents and first ladies as the casket of former President George H. W. Bush arrives to the funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Dec. 11, 2018: Trump gets into a heated debate over the US-Mexico border wall during an Oval Office press conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Vice President Mike Pence.