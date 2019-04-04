The best whitening toothpaste you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Shutterstock/Business Insider

Adding a whitening toothpaste to your oral hygiene routine is a great way to keep your smile shining and your teeth clean and healthy.

Colgate’s Optic White Express White Toothpaste is our top choice because results show up in just three days.

Like so many Americans, I have been using whitening toothpaste for so many years that I hardly recall using a toothpaste not designed (and marketed) as such. In a world filled with things that readily stain teeth, from coffee to blueberries to marinara sauce, I figure I might as well fight back against those stains every time I brush.

If you have yet to adopt a whitening paste yourself, there’s really no reason not to do so. Contrary to occasional misconceptions, most whitening toothpaste is safe and suitable for daily use, and quite effective when used as part of a larger oral care regimen. When you pull up a search engine (and yes, I’m using Google for this example) and type in the words “does whitening toothpaste…” the auto-fill search suggestions include everything from “…remove enamel” to “…cause sensitivity” to “…cause acne.”

Some harsh whitening toothpaste might indeed cause damage to tooth enamel if used for weeks or months at a time, but the ones we’ve included won’t do so. And no, they won’t cause tooth sensitivity or acne, either. However, it’s important you have realistic expectations for your whitening toothpaste. This kind of toothpaste helps remove surface stains, showing off the natural appearance of the exterior of your teeth. It will not actually whiten the enamel itself, but merely reveal its true color, in other. For deep stains and/or for teeth that are yellowed or otherwise discolored, professional whitening is probably necessary.

And before you start even a DIY tooth whitening program, it’s a good idea to see a dentist and get a deep cleaning. That way, your at home whitening efforts can be more of a maintenance approach than an attempt to tackle the issue of stained, discolored teeth.

As for which whitening toothpaste is right for you, that depends on factors ranging from tooth sensitivity to ingredient preference to how much time you’re willing to invest daily.

Here are the best whitening toothpaste options in 2019:

Updated on 04/04/2019 by Malarie Gokey: Updated prices and formatting. Added related buying guides.

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best whitening toothpaste overall

source Colgate

Why you’ll love it: Colgate Optic White Platinum Express White Toothpaste is safe for daily use, affordable, and you’ll see results in three days.

The job of toothpaste is, first and foremost, to clean your teeth. While white, bright teeth look great, actual cleaning is more important than cosmetics, as far as oral health is concerned. As many dentists will tell you, good overall health depends on your having good oral health. So it’s good to know that Colgate’s Optic White Platinum toothpaste protects tooth enamel and can help prevent cavities thanks to the inclusion of fluoride along with the other ingredients.

As for the whitening effects of this potent toothpaste, those come thanks to hydrogen peroxide. The toothpaste has two times more hydrogen peroxide than most other kinds of whitening toothpaste. According to the many buyer reviews online, you really can see whitening results in just a matter of days, especially if you are generally careful about what foods and beverages you ingest and how you consume them.

After a month of using Colgate Optic White Platinum Express White Toothpaste twice daily, you can expect a marked lightening of your teeth. Results will probably plateau at that point, and you can shift into a maintenance mode.

More than two thirds of the Amazon reviews give Colgate’s toothpaste five stars and heap on the praise. One buyer said it “did wonders for [his] teeth in” just a couple of days, while another says she loves the “fresh taste” and, of course, the fact that “it works!”

A YouTube product reviewer named Leslie Mayorga noted how the concentration of hydrogen peroxide had helped keep her teeth whiter despite her proclivity for black coffee, red wine, and the occasional cola. A write up from Curvatude featured three-day before and photos taken while the writer used this toothpaste, and the whitening she enjoyed was plain to see.

Pros: Works quickly, safe for long-term use, includes fluoride to prevent cavities

Cons: Slightly more expensive than many options

The best deep cleaning whitening toothpaste

source Crest

Why you’ll love it: If you’re serious about oral hygiene, then committing to the Crest 3D White Brilliance Teeth Whitening Two-Step System will give you very pearly whites.

Proper use of the Crest 3D White Brilliance Teeth Whitening Two-Step System means that every time you brush your teeth, you have to brush twice. First, you use a dollop of the stuff from the tube labeled Step 1: Deep Cleansing Toothpaste for one minute. Then you spit, but don’t rinse. Then you apply some of the Step 2: Whitening Finisher to your toothbrush and then brush for another minute. Now you can spit and rinse.

For best results, you will have to do that both morning and night, which essentially means brushing four times a day. But guess what? The consensus among most dentists is that a proper tooth brushing takes two minutes anyway, so really you’re only adding a few seconds to apply some Whitening Finisher mid brush.

The first part of the Crest 3D White Brilliance Teeth Whitening Two-Step System is all about cleaning. The toothpaste contains a 0.454% concentration of stannous fluoride which helps fight cavities and gingivitis (gum disease, e.g.) and that will break up plaque and freshen breath. When you move to the second step, a gel that features hydrogen peroxide, you are applying a whitener to freshly cleaned teeth, thus giving it the best chance of success.

The 3D White Brilliance system will cost you more than you’ll pay for most whitening toothpaste, and the process is a bit more involved, but it will dramatically whiten most teeth over time.

With thousands of reviews in, this whitening system scores mostly five- and four-star ratings. One buyer loved her new “natural white smile,” while another called it a “brilliant buy” and noted “improvement in the shade of white” in “about a week.”

A product tester from Ligia OverShares called the Crest 3D White Brilliance Teeth Whitening Two-Step System easy to use and effective, in fact calling the second step almost too potent.

Pros: Effective and long-lasting, provides excellent cleaning, breaks up stubborn stains

Cons: Involved process, may lighten gums as well

The best activated charcoal whitening toothpaste

source Dental Expert

Why you’ll love it: If you’d prefer to avoid artificial ingredients in your whitening toothpaste, then Dental Expert Active Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste is an excellent choice.

Granted, using a black toothpaste in hopes of achieving a white smile might seem counterintuitive. For many people, using black toothpaste will seem downright odd no matter what the goals. But rest assured that not only will a good activated charcoal toothpaste not leave black residue on your teeth, but will, in fact, leave your smile cleaner and more pearly white than it was before. The Dental Expert Active Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste is the best one you can buy.

The toothpaste doesn’t have sulfates, fluoride, synthetic colors, or artificial flavors. It uses a mixture of natural ingredients that includes charcoal powder derived from sustainable bamboo. Charcoal can help break up and lift stains, fight off bacteria that cause bad breath and gum ailments, and help create a gentle abrasion that removes plaque built up on your teeth.

Now, in all candor, many dentists and oral health experts feel that for the best cleaning and whitening, your toothpaste needs to feature fluoride and hydrogen peroxide, respectively. Products that have those ingredients will probably whiten faster and more effectively. But if you prefer to live a life using all-natural ingredients, then Dental Expert Active Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste is a safe and relatively effective choice for enjoying a cleaner, whiter smile.

Even with more than 3,000 review posted on Amazon, Dental Expert Active Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste enjoys a solid 4.3-star average rating. A buyer named Maryanna loved its “surprisingly great taste” while another reviewer named Lynne said she could “definitely see a difference” after using the toothpaste for a while.

In a comprehensive product roundup from Dental Dorks, the writer said he loved its ability to “destroy bad breath” by helping fight off bacteria.

Pros: All-natural formula, effectively fights bad breath, breaks up plaque

Cons: Not as effective as traditional options, may cause gum sensitivity

The best budget whitening toothpaste

source Arm & Hammer

Why you’ll love it: Not only does Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste leave your mouth fresh and your teeth white, but it’s also affordable.

Full disclosure: I’ve been an Arm & Hammer toothpaste user for more than a decade, and every time I switch brands (say during travel or when we forgot to restock and I have to dip into the reserve mini tubes collected from dentists visits) my mouth never feels quite as clean. I was quite tempted to make this product the number one pick, as it’s surely number one in my book, but I’m well aware that while many people love the feel and the aftertaste of this baking soda-based toothpaste, lots of people also hate it.

Just how low priced is this toothpaste? So much so that often you can only buy it as an add-on item from Amazon unless you’re getting it in bulk. Currently, you can get a two-pack for $5.44, or in other words $2.72 per full-sized tube of toothpaste. Not too shabby. And don’t let the low price fool you, this stuff works.

Arm & Hammer uses baking soda in all sorts of products, and in this case, that’s the ingredient that provides safe, gentle abrasion to help break up plaque and tartar (hardened plaque, essentially) and remove surface stains. Fluoride is on hand to help prevent cavities and to kill off bacteria, and peroxide helps whiten your teeth.

Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste has a commendable 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, and many people share my personal sentiments about the product. One reviewer loves how it leaves her “mouth feeling fresh” while another declares that it “helps keep [his] teeth white while keeping [his] breath fresh.”

Pros: Great low price choice, baking soda acts as safe abrasive, suitable for perpetual use

Cons: Some people dislike taste

The best whitening toothpaste for sensitive teeth

source Sensodyne

Why you’ll love it: Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste will whiten your teeth and make them less sensitive at the same time.

If your teeth are sensitive, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have a plethora of cavities. What it most likely means is that you have weakened enamel that is leaving the sensitive interior of your teeth overexposed. This is usually caused by exposure to the acids found in everything from citrus fruit to coffee to wine, the very same things that leave stains and damage the appearance of your smile.

For sensitive teeth that are also not as white as you’d like, Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste is a great choice. The formula is designed to help re-harden tooth enamel damaged by acids and to actively strengthen each tooth and prevent future damage. It is a low abrasion toothpaste, thus it won’t cause any enamel wear and tear itself, and it features fluoride to help fight off bacteria.

What this toothpaste does not feature is hydrogen peroxide, so it will not whiten as quickly as many other options. Rather than bleaching stains away, Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste takes a longer approach to whitening, helping restore and refresh your teeth and to slowly but reliably remove stains and prevent new ones from forming.

If you get your teeth to a healthy, resilient state in which they are ready for more intense whitening, go ahead and switch brands. If you have always had sensitive teeth, then consider making Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste your lifelong go-to choice.

Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste has a shining 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, with hundreds of great reviews posted. One highly satisfied buyer speaks for herself and her husband when she says: “This is the only toothpaste that works for my husband and myself. It helps calm the sensitivity we both suffer from.” Another gentleman says: “My teeth and gums have never felt or looked better.”

A Reviews.com write up praised Sensodyne toothpaste for proving effective even while being minimally abrasive and “gentle enough for teeth with thin layers of enamel.”

Pros: Ideal for sensitive teeth, rebuilds enamel over time, gently lifts stains

Cons: Whitens more slowly than most options

Check out our other oral health buying guides

source Oral-B

Nobody likes going to the dentist, but if you take good care of your teeth between visits, the cleaning will go easier. We researched and tested many kinds of toothpaste to find the best ones you can buy.

Here are the best toothpastes you can buy:

Natural toothpaste formulas don’t have to be lacking in powerful ingredients or great flavor.

Here are our top picks for the best natural toothpaste:

Don’t let tooth sensitivity make that hot cup of coffee or cold glass of water a misery to drink. You can treat your pain with a great toothpaste for sensitive teeth.

Here are the best toothpastes for sensitive teeth you can buy:

We want you to keep your teeth healthy and strong for a lifetime. That’s why we’ve done the research to bring you five electric toothbrushes that we feel are the best choices for the most people.

We visited the top consumer websites, listened to actual product owners, and considered advice from dentists and dental hygienists when making our decisions. So go ahead and break out your favorite toothpaste. Healthy, clean white teeth are on their way.

Here are our top picks for the best electric toothbrushes:

There’s plenty to be said for the classic manual toothbrush: It can’t run out of batteries and it’s compact, lightweight, and portable.

We chose a wide array of manual toothbrushes, from the low-cost disposable brush you keep on hand for guests to the Cadillac-level manual toothbrush that the classic oral hygiene aficionado will appreciate to unique options, like charcoal-infused toothbrushes that might just help bring out your brightest, whitest smile ever.

Here are the best manual toothbrushes you can buy: