The best bottle of wine to bring to any holiday party, from Friendsgiving to your in-laws’ Christmas dinner

Picking the right wine to bring to a holiday party can be tricky – you want it to complement the food being served and you want everyone to like it.

We talked to a sommelier and beverage expert for her picks on the best bottles of wine to bring to seven different types of holiday parties.

Our expert gave bottle suggestions at three different price points: under $20, $20 to $50, and $50 and up.

‘Tis the season for parties – and unlimited trips to the wine store.

From Thanksgiving to Hanukkah to Christmas, it’s not surprising that wine consumption spikes in October, November, and December, according to The Beverage Spot.

Bringing the right bottle to any holiday party or dinner can be tricky – there’s a lot of pressure to pick a bottle that complements the food you’ll be eating and guests’ palates, especially if you’re on a budget.

We talked to Gretchen Thomas, sommelier and vice president at Del Frisco’s Grille and Barcelona Wine Bar, to get her picks on the best wines to bring for eight different holiday occasions. The holidays can get expensive, so we included three different price points: under $20, $20 to $50, and $50 and up.

From Friendsgiving to your best friend’s Secret Santa party, here are the best wines to bring to your next holiday party.

Family Thanksgiving reunion: Pinot noir

source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Under $20: Montinore Estate, Willamette Valley

$20 to $50: Anthill Farms, Anderson Valley

$50 and up: Domaine de la Cote, Santa Rita Hills

According to Thomas, Thanksgiving needs a wine that can bridge different flavors and textures since sweet sides and sauces are often served with the meal.

“The wine also needs to please many palates and work as a complement (not a scene stealer) to what is the most important dinner of the year for many American families,” she said. “A fruity, medium to full-bodied west coast Pinot Noir works great for this.”

Friendsgiving feast: Sparkling wine

Under $20: Juve y Camps Reserva de la Familia Brut Nature

$20 to $50: Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut

$50 and up: Billecart-Salmon Blanc des Blancs

“Friendsgiving is my favorite annual holiday, and it’s all about eating fall-inspired foods often more adventurous than what might be served at the traditional family Thanksgiving and celebrating life with your best friends,” Thomas said. “Nothing works better for this than a great bottle of bubbles.”

A Hanukkah dinner: Sparkling wine, rosé, or a full-bodied red

Kosher options/non-Kosher options:

Under $20: LaMarca Prosecco / Gramona La Cuvee Gran Reserva Cava

$20 to $50: Celler Capcanes Peraj Petita Rosat / Robert Sinskey Vin Gris of Pinot Noir

$50 and up: Celler de Capcanes Peraj Ha’abib / Casas del Bosque Gran Reserva Pinot Noir

Traditional Hanukkah dishes offer an array of flavors, Thomas said, adding that some, like the sweetness of noodle kugel, are difficult for wine pairing, while others, like potato latkes and matzo ball soup, pair easily.

“Rather than suggesting one type of wine to cover the entire dinner, the kosher suggestions offer the perfect pairings for the dinner – beginning with a sparkling, [continuing] with a soft and fruit rosé, and finishing the dinner (brisket time!) with a full-bodied and rich red wine,” she said.

Your best friend’s Secret Santa party: A bottle with a beautiful label

source GaudiLab/Shutterstock

Under $20: Proyecto Garnachas de Espana Salvaje de Moncayo

$20 to $50: Red Car Rose of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$50 and up: Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Champagne

“If wine is your gift for your Secret Santa recipient, you’ll want to gift something that’s not only wonderfully tasty, but also has a beautiful label, which will garner the most ‘oohs and aahs’ during the present opening reveal,” Thomas said.

Your coworker’s ugly Christmas Sweater party: Rosé

source Pressmaster/Shutterstock

Under $20: Gratien and Meyer Cremant de Loire

$20 to $50: Avinyo Rose Brut Reserva Cava

$50 and up: H. Billiot Rose Grand Cru Champagne

“Ugly sweater Christmas parties always stir up mixed emotions before the party, yet end up being so much silly fun, which is a great respite from the holiday hustle,” Thomas said. “I think joyful and playful wine is what everyone is in the mood for, so rosé bubbles will be necessary, and if you can bring a magnum, even better.”

Your in-laws’ Christmas dinner: Rioja

source Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

Under $20: La Rioja Alta Alberdi Reserva

$20 to $50: Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Reserva

$50 and up: CVNE Imperial Gran Reserva

“Bringing a wine to your in-laws requires some preparing – you want it to be unique, perhaps something they’ve never had before, but it still needs to be a surefire winner,” Thomas said. “For this kind of dinner, a well-aged, classic Rioja will always bring smiles to the evening.”

A New Year’s Eve celebration: Cabernet Sauvignon

source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Under $20: It’s New Year’s Eve – skip the bargain wines!

$20 to $50: Caves Sao Joao, Poco do Lobo

$50 and up: Hedges Family Estate Red Mountain La Haute Cuvee

Thomas suggests skipping the ubiquitous option for a New Year’s Eve party – Champagne. “Chances are, so many people will be coming to the party with Champagne, and something else is needed,” she said. “New Year’s Eve is the time to open really special bottles, and with the cold chill in the air, a beautifully aged Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect.”