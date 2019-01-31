The best women’s winter ankle boots you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Boots with insulation and waterproof leather exteriors are the key to staying warm and dry during cold weather months, but it’s also great if you can find a pair of boots that look good, too.

With a lined interior and treated suede upper, Blondo’s Villa Suede Ankle Boot has the full package, plus a versatile style that goes with everything.

The initial slump of winter might have come and gone, but we are still a ways from May flowers. With at least another month of snow ahead, and probably cold temps and rain following, it’s imperative to make sure you have comfortable, appropriate footwear to walk you through the seasons.

A good, old-fashioned sturdy snow boot might be essential to every woman’s closet for the snowy mornings when you have to dig your car out of a snow bank, but when it comes to fashionable wear-to-work options, there are plenty of winter friendly ankle boots that can do the job of a snow boot, and do it in style.

With so many months until better weather, you don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality. New technologies allow shoe brands to give you trendy materials like suede or leather with a waterproof, winter-friendly coating. So the same textured or contrasting uppers you sported on your fall time ankle boots can make an appearance in your winter wardrobe. Plus, designers are manufacturing cozy foam layers and lined interiors into boots that keep your feet warm and snug, no matter what the streets are like outside.

With so many ankle boot styles in stores and online, it’s hard to know which are actually right for winter and which will leave you with rain water soaking through to your socks. To save you time and prevent any footwear mishaps, we’ve done the research to find the best ankle boots to get you through winter.

Here are the best winter ankle boots for women:

The best winter ankle boots for women overall

Why you’ll love it: With a suede exterior and plush, lined interior, the Villa Suede Ankle Boot is much more comfortable and stylish than a typical winter boot.

I didn’t know durability could be stylish before I found the Villa Suede Ankle Boot from Blondo. To the untrained eye, this boot looks nothing like an ankle boot. For one thing, it’s made out of suede – the enemy of wet weather.

Blondo actually engineered its suede using AquaProtect to make it completely waterproof. The brand’s authenticated seal allows superior protection against water and weather to the shoe’s luxe exterior. This also means that walking through salted streets won’t damage the boot and it can be cleaned with nothing more than a damp cloth.

Even with a small, sleek, and versatile look, the Villa Suede Ankle Boot is, in fact, just as durable as any other. It is made with a rubber sole that has an excellent grip on all surfaces, even ice.

Hands down, the best part of the Villa Suede Ankle Boot is the one you’ll never see: Its insulated textile lining. The lining was a welcome surprise the first time I slid this boot on. Not only does it make the boot extremely comfortable, but it helps keep you warm on below-freezing winter days.

Unlike most heeled boots, the Villa Suede Ankle boot is actually great for walking. A few Amazon shoppers reported wearing the boot during travels to Europe and still felt great after days of walking. The boots come in at least eight different colors and have earned an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Pros: Comfortable, will keep you warm, versatile style

Cons: It won’t last more than a season if you wear it every day, and it can be expensive

The best women’s winter ankle boots for comfort

Why you’ll love it: Sillan Tana’s boot is designed with closures that allow a customized fit and it has a removable ortholite footbed with cushion soft technology for hours of comfort.

For days when you’re on your feet for hours or have a lot of walking to do, the Sillan Tana Boot is the way to go. It’s from a collection called Cloudsteppers, and as soon as you sink your foot into this boot, you’ll understand why.

The exterior is simple: It has a synthetic upper with a low heel and casual ruched detailing to subtly add an element of trendiness. However, within the understated design of the boot is an EVA sole and foam layers made from Clarks’ trademarked Cushion Soft technology.

EVA, or ethylene-vinyl acetate, is softer than rubber and therefore requires less padding but still provides increased flexibility. Footwear manufacturers typically use EVA in soles as they’ve realized that it is one of the best materials for shock absorption.

Paired with the Cushion Soft foam layers, which are precisely placed in order to reduce strain on the ball of the foot and support the foot’s natural gait, the EVA sole makes it feel like you’re stepping on clouds. That title makes sense now, right?

Shoppers not only commend the Sillan Tana Boot for its prolonged comfort but also the fact that it’s comfortable right out of the box, with no break-in period. Despite the fact that reviewers all agree that the boot runs a half size small and some have noted that the upper ankle area can dig into skin, the Sillan Tana has a 4.2 out of 5-star average rating on Amazon.

Pros: Extremely comfortable, low cost

Cons: Runs a half-size small, not great for bad weather

The best budget winter ankle boots for women

Why you’ll love it: Its vegan leather upper is not only guilt-free but keeps the Sugar Truffle Boot low-cost and more durable in inclement weather.

The Truffle Ankle Bootie from Sugar has all the essentials of a winter boot: a comfortable heel height, a zip closure for easy on and off, and a durable outer that can withstand superficial damage from salt or ice. Its rubber sole adds comfort and expands on the durability.

Vegan leather is typically a good choice for a winter boot since it’s less damageable than authentic leather materials. The faux leather used in the Truffle Ankle Bootie is of high quality, keeping it stylish and on-trend, while still budget-friendly.

“I wanted flat ankle boots that are vegan without a ‘pleather’ look, and these are perfect. They really do look like good quality leather,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

In addition to the authentic look, multiple reviews mention the boot’s comfortable fit, earning the Truffle Ankle Bootie an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Pros: Stylish, perfect fit, comfortable, budget friendly

Cons: Can be worn out with too much wear

The best stylish winter ankle boots for women

Why you’ll love it: Sorel’s Lolla Boot has the full package – from style and sensibility to comfort and durability.

It sounds too good to be true: full grain leather, waterproof, arch support, a durable molded rubber outsole, and trend-forward style. But you better believe it, the Sorel Women’s Lolla Bootie is real, and it’s here to solve most of your winter footwear struggles. This boot earned itself 4.7 out of 5 stars as an average rating on Amazon, with very few complaints.

This simple ankle boot comes in black, red or brown is made with a contrasting leather and suede upper, all of which is completely waterproof. It features side leather straps with silver-tone buckle accents and has a slight, 1.25-inch leather-wrapped heel. Its zip closure extends the boot’s full length for easy on and off.

And the boot’s inner workings look just as good. It features a die cut memory footbed with arch support, plus a pigskin top cover and canvas lining that brings its comfort the extra mile. Shoppers have noted that the Lolla Bootie is “sturdy but comfy” – exactly what you need in the winter.

This boot will be by your side during bad weather, too. Its molded rubber outsole was built for traction, so a rainy street or a bit of snow is no challenge to the Lolla Bootie. That being said, it’s not a snow boot, so stay cautious during really icy days.

“These shoes are like a jeep for your feet,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I’ve shoveled snow, walked on ice, and worked on my feet in them for 10 hours with no slipping or discomfort. I feel like a snow-shoe boss.”

While some shoppers were happy with the sizing, most recommend ordering a half-size up.

Pros: Stylish, comfortable, durable, real leather

Cons: On the pricier side, runs small

The best women’s winter ankle boots for snow

Why you’ll love it: Columbia’s Ice Maiden II boot is insulated for warmth, offers superior cushioning for comfort, and is engineered with advanced traction to persevere in all winter weather.

Finding that perfect snow boot is always a challenge, but once you’ve found the Columbia Ice Maiden II, you won’t have to search again. Amazon shoppers have given the boot an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with one noting that the boots “are super warm, super waterproof, and super slide resistant.” Sounds like the ideal snow companion.

What’s to account for the boot’s raving reviews? For one thing, Columbia designed the boot with two of its technologies: Techlite and Omni-Grip. When put together, these elements solve every footwear concern during snowy weather.

The Techlite lightweight midsole provides superior, responsive cushioning for long lasting comfort, while the Omni-Grip crafted into the outer rubber sole allows advanced traction for slip-free movement. It can hold tight on any terrain in any environment.

If that’s not enough, the Ice Maiden II is fitted with 200G of insulation to help you stay toasty and dry, no matter the weather.

As for the outside appearance, the boot comes in eight colors, each with a versatile feminine – this is a snow boot you can wear to work. Its leather and textile exterior is completely waterproof and finished with a lace-up closure for a secure and comfortable fit.

Pros: Advanced traction, responsive cushioning, durability, waterproof

Cons: Break-in period, run slightly small