13 beauty products that are essential to your winter beauty routine

caption Winter can wreak havoc on your skin. source Cushy Spa/Flickr

Winter often means dry skin and damaged hair but that doesn’t have to be the case.

During the winter, opt for thick moisturizers, hydrating lip balms, and hair masks.

Exfoliation is important in the winter.

Winter weather often means you need to pay more attention to your beauty routine. Cold winter air, strong winds, and switching from frigid outside air to extremely warm indoor heat can all be harsh and unforgiving on your skin, leaving it feeling dry, flaky, itchy, and irritated, and even making it appear more dull than usual. The same conditions can do a similar number on your hair, leaving it more brittle and frizzy without any added humidity in the air.

Luckily, combating these winter weather side effects can be as simple as giving your skin and hair a little extra love. You may need to swap some of your usual beauty products for something a little bit more helpful for extra dry conditions.

INSIDER spoke with a bunch of beauty, skincare, and hair experts to find out exactly which beauty products are essential to your winter beauty routine.

A hydrating serum is great to use before moisturizer.

caption Look for a serum with hyaluronic acid. source iStock

Start off any skincare routine with the right serum for winter weather. Dr. Audrey Kunin, Board Certified Dermatologist and founder of DERMAdoctor, told INSIDER, “More hydrating bases are essential this time of year.”

She recommends using a hyaluronic acid-based serum. Dr. Kunin said, “Hyaluronic acid told 1000 times its weight in water and makes an ideal lightweight yet highly effective way to step up your wintertime hydration game.”

A heavier moisturizer is the next necessity for dry skin.

caption Aquaphor can be a life-saver during the winter. source FSA Store

You’ll definitely want to switch out your typical moisturizer for something heavier that will really hydrate your skin.

Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of PRFRANKMD, said, “Cold and dry winter weather results in a loss of moisture in the skin, causing it to dry out. This can lead to excessive redness, flakiness, and peeling. I always recommend using Aquaphor often as it provides an extra layer of protection for your skin. It’s especially great in the winter and helps protect skin from the wind.”

An AHA-based moisturizer is also worth looking into.

caption AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) is a great winter time ingredient. source cushyspa.com/Flickr

You should always be conscious of what’s in the heavier moisturizer as well.

Dr. Kunin explained, “Dry winter weather and furnaces rob the skin of vital moisture and can disrupt the protective acid mantle. This can lead to irritation and sensitivities that can easily be corrected and prevented.”

In order to do that, try using a moisturizer made with AHA (alpha hydroxy acid). AHA’s are made of tiny molecules of water and water-soluble acids, and exfoliate the skin’s surface as they improve moisture content. Dr. Kunin suggests finding an AHA-based moisturizer to “help maintain the natural acidic environment that can be disrupted during the winter.”

An exfoliating scrub will help get rid of dead skin, leaving behind a smoother surface that will soak up all that moisturizer.

caption Exfoliating might help unclog pores. source Shutterstock

Don’t expect even the heaviest moisturizer to solve all of your problems. You need to actually get rid of all of that dead skin, not just cover it up with something. Dr. Robb Akridge, skin expert and co-founder of Clarisonic, said, “It is essential to exfoliate. In the winter, the skin dehydrates faster, which accentuates your fine lines and wrinkles.

The natural thing to do is use heavy cream, which can clog pores. By exfoliating, you are able to remove dead skin cells, and hopefully unplug pores, thus allowing the release of natural skin oils and better absorption of skincare products.

Facial oils are an extra hydration step that can make all the difference.

caption Facial oils can keep you looking hydrated. source Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock

Facial oils can seem intimidating, but using one can really help your skin feel softer and smoother. Suzanne LeRoux, founder of One Love Organics, is a huge fan of facial oils during the winter, saying, “facial oils have a big job: to rejuvenate your complexion by supplying nutrients in a form that penetrates deeply into the layers of the skin. Unlike conventional moisturizers that combine water, wax, and oils, facial oil blends are typically 100% active ingredients and contain no fillers.”

Don’t forget about sunscreen, even when it seems like the sun has gone MIA.

caption SPF is still crucial in the winter time. source Amir Illusion/Flickr

Yes, sunscreen is still essential in the winter. Sometimes it’s so cold out that we don’t even realize our skin is being exposed to the elements, leaving it more susceptible to damage.

Brandy Hoffman, co-founder of Volition Beauty, told INSIDER, “Just because the sun isn’t out doesn’t mean you can’t get sun damage. Harmful UV rays can still penetrate through clouds. Protecting your skin with an effective SPF is crucial all year-round, not just in the summer.”

A facial peel is an extra step in exfoliating that is worth your time.

caption A face peel works as a strong exfoliator. source Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

Every once in a while, it’s worth trying out a facial peel to really exfoliate away dead skin. Hoffman said, “A must-have to combat the weather’s harsh effects is definitely a peel.”

Using an emollient lip balm will help with chapped lips.

caption Chapped lips are a reality in winter. source Shutterstock

Cold weather can lead to painfully chapped lips, and when that happens, you need a balm that actually corrects the damage.

Lip expert Sara Happ told INSIDER, “Harsh weather, travel, and more can cause lips to become extremely dry, cracked, and flaky – ouch. The best way to heal dry, chapped lips is to begin with a truly emollient balm, not one that dries you out, as most do.”

A lip exfoliant is also helpful for extremely dry lips.

caption If flaky lips are common for you, try a lip exfoliator. source girl-think-position/Shutterstock

Happ explained that before piling on the balm, you’ll want to get rid of that dead skin.

She said, “The best way to prevent flaky lips is the same method before they even start: gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate.”

A moisturizing hand cream should always be kept by your side because dry skin happens on more than just your face.

caption Hand cream is a winter necessity. source Marco Verch/Flickr

Don’t forget about your hands. They’re just as important as your face. New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali explained, “Since you have to wash your hands more, because of cold and flu germs, make sure to use a soap that has moisturizing ingredients.” He also recommends a hydrating cream, like Neutrogena Norwegian Hand Cream, which he calls a “universal derm favorite.”

A hydrating hair mask is so important for dry strands.

caption Dry ends? Try a mask. source SonerCdem/ iStock

Your favorite conditioner isn’t enough to combat winter weather when it comes to your hair — you should also opt for a super hydrating mask.

Garren, celebrity stylist and co-founder of R+Co, explained, “The air in the winter is very cold and dry, so you need to add as much moisture as possible.”

A conditioning mask is great, but a pre-shampoo mask is also ideal.

Coconut-oil based hair products are going to save even the most dry strands.

caption Coconut oil is sure to keep dry strands hydrated. source Pixabay

Look for very hydrating ingredients when searching for the right winter hair care.

Chelsea Scott, hair expert and founder of TRUHAIR told INSIDER, “Coconut oil was truly sent from the gods. I know we’ve all heard about it, but in the winter, our hair is begging for some love and protection from the cold.”

She recommends trying a “100% organic, unrefined virgin coconut oil” directly on your hair if you don’t want to purchase a product containing it. You can use a small amount on dry hair before heat styling.

Dry shampoo can actually help keep your hair healthy and hydrated.

caption Dry shampoo might keep you from overwashing your hair. source Cindy Ord / Getty

You may not think you need to add any dry shampoo to already dry hair, but it can actually help in the end.

Scott said, “I’m all for accessorizing with cute hats in the winter, but it definitely accelerates how quickly your hair gets greasy.” You don’t want to wash your hair more, since this can just strip it of the oils that keep it moisturized, so instead, try a dry shampoo.

