The best winter coats for women

If you’re searching for a winter coat that will keep you warm and dry without any frills, consider picking up The North Face ‘Metropolis II’ Hooded Water Resistant Parka.

Part of the problem with finding a satisfactory winter coat is that it’s really hard to tell whether a jacket will be warm enough for the dead of winter until you’re wearing it in the dead of winter. Sure, the coat might seem cozy from the comfort of a dressing room. But is it really going to stand up to subzero temps once you bring it outside?

When shopping for a winter coat, it’s essential to keep your lifestyle and location in mind. Are you looking for a heavy-duty parka? Something stylish to keep you warm from the office to the train station? A full-on duffle coat for Arctic temperatures?

Regardless, winter coats are getting cooler by the second. It’s certainly possible to both be warm and look hip at the exact same time. Not every option on this list will appeal to everyone’s individual aesthetic, of course, but they will all keep you warm without much of a style sacrifice. And that’s pretty important.

Here are the best winter coats you can buy:

Updated on 11/19/2018 by Malarie Gokey: Added two more winter coats based on testing. We’ll continue to update this guide as we test new winter coats this season.

The best winter coat overall

source The North Face

Why you’ll love it: You can’t get much cozier than a puffer coat, and The North Face ‘Metropolis II’ Hooded Down Parka is the best of the best. It’s warm and not too puffy.

Sometimes, you just need to be warm. On those occasions, you can’t go wrong with The North Face ‘Metropolis II’ Hooded Down Parka. It’s a longer length quilted goose-down puffer coat designed to fit “from the neck to the knees.”

Despite the name, it’s not actually that puffy. The silhouette is rather sleek, albeit designed to withstand bone-chilling temperatures.

The coat comes with a cozy removable hood, which is nice if you’re not a hat lover. The material is water resistant, making it ideal for snowy weather. It’s also machine washable, which is pretty rare to find in outerwear.

The North Face coats are exceedingly well-reviewed, and the ‘Metropolis II’ in particular has almost 1,800 reviews on Nordstrom and has been featured by Best Products.

One shopper writes, “I’ve had the opportunity to wear this in temps below 15 degrees F and have been comfortably warm. I love the fact that the coat is very lightweight and even stylish as far as winter down parkas go.”

Pros: Sleek design, not too bulky, super warm, water-resistant with detachable hood

Cons: Pricey

The best affordable winter coat

source Orolay

Why you’ll love it: It’s not often that a winter coat becomes an online sensation, but the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is the exception with 5,000+ glowing Amazon reviews.

I’m always skeptical of items that have thousands upon thousands of reviews online but that I’ve never heard about in real life. The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is a hit with Amazon fans and a number of fashion experts. Plus, I have proof people wear it – I saw a former co-worker of mine in the jacket at New York Fashion Week, made a mental note to pick it up for myself, and promptly forgot all about it until I started researching this article.

This puffer coat has a “downtown cool” silhouette with a high-low hemline and oversized front pockets. At only $99.99, it’s a total steal for a 90% duck down jacket that will actually keep you pretty warm. It’s not the winter coat you’ll want to wear in the tundra, but it’s certainly cozy enough for the walk from the subway to your front door.

But don’t just take my word for it. Orolay’s down jacket has more than 5,000 Amazon reviews with a 4.3 rating. NY Mag’s The Strategist devoted an entire article to interviewing Orolay devotees. “People cross the street to ask me where I got it,” creative director Fernanda Niven told The Strategist.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that many Amazon reviewers noted how warm this jacket is, though it’s worth mentioning that it is not waterproof, so you’ll probably want something else for rainstorms or intense snow.

“I’ve worn this in North Dakota and Washington state, in temperatures down to 15 degrees. I’ve been wearing normal shirts underneath and have been toasty. When we get to sub-zero temps I’ll switch to sweaters underneath and expect the coat to be fine,” said one shopper.

Pros: Stylish and relatively inexpensive down jacket, unique design

Cons: Not waterproof

The best wool winter coat

source L.L. Bean

Why you’ll love it: You don’t need a jacket made of down material to stay warm in winter, thanks to the warm wool L.L. Bean Classic Lambswool Polo Coat.

If you’re really not a fan of puffer jackets or anything stuffed with down, you’re in luck. Wool is warm enough to withstand rough temperatures and allows for a more sophisticated look than many other materials.

The L.L. Bean Classic Lambswool Polo Coat is a ¾ length jacket with lapels and three buttons down the front. It’s a simple, timeless silhouette that will go with anything – perfect for when you need to make a good impression before you even take your coat off. It comes in four colors, including a fun raspberry shade of pink and a classic olive green.

Lined with a thin layer of L.L. Bean’s Thinsulate polyester material, it will keep you warm without adding a ton of bulk. The coat has 548 reviews on the L.L. Bean website, with an overall 4.1-star rating, and has been recommended by Good Housekeeping.

“This coat is warm and comfortable,” writes one shopper. “The fabric is notably good: dense but soft. The lining is very well done, with what looks like sturdy sticking. The fit was as expected, with room for a couple layers underneath.”

“This easily competes with more expensive brands that aren’t necessarily better made,” says another.

Pros: Lined wool jacket warm enough for colder climates, sophisticated silhouette that goes with more formal outfits

Cons: May need to size up if you want to layer

The best winter coat with a lifetime guarantee

source Patagonia

The best professional looking winter coat

source MM. La Fleur

Why you’ll love it: Looking for a truly stylish winter coat? MM.LaFleur’s Prospect Puffer is a chic wrap coat with the warmth and functionality of a puffer jacket.

Many traditional winter jackets, even the cool ones, would look supremely awkward with a professional wardrobe. Often, it’s a choice between pairing chic trousers with a lumpy duffle coat or shivering during the morning commute in a tissue-thin trench.

Workwear brand MM.LaFleur has the solution – the Prospect Puffer. It’s a beautiful wool wrap coat that boasts “ski-jacket-level warmth,” courtesy of down lining. A sash cinches the waist for a lovely hourglass silhouette, while a hidden zipper ensures your jacket won’t fall open in the middle of a windstorm.

The truly original wool coat-meets-puffer design makes this a jacket worth shelling out some serious cash for, as Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton points out in her review.

“It doesn’t come cheap at $595, but it’s helpful to note that name brand tailored wool trench coats can run into the $600s alone, so getting both a trench and puffer for the same price winds up being a pretty great deal,” she writes.

The coat is available in sizes XS to XL. It’s currently only available in black, but there’s no better color when it comes to everyday outerwear.

Pros: Sleek style, lined with down

Cons: Expensive

The best women’s winter parka

source Fjällräven

Why you’ll love it: Fjällräven’s Singi Down Jacket has a feminine fit, classic parka style, and a rugged design that’s made to last for decades.

If you’re the kind of girl who likes to go ski, snowshoe, or hike in the snow-covered forest, you need a more active-friendly parka that can take you where you need to go. Fjällräven’s Singi Down Jacket is that parka.

Having tested this jacket myself during an intense surprise snowstorm in New York City, I stand by the protective warm and durability of this jacket, and many other happy Fjällräven fans agree with me.

Fjällräven has been making outdoor gear that can handle the extreme cold and powerful snow of Scandinavia since it was founded in 1960. Skiiers, hikers, snowshoers, and adventurers of all types love the company’s outwear because it is made to last.

The G-1000 canvas fabric on the outside of the Singi jacket is made from a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton that’s durable. You can wax it down for added water resistance or leave it bare for more breathability.

The jacket has a wealth of pockets, too, and they’re roomy, so you can stuff your gloves, phone, sunglasses, and whatever else you need into them for safe keeping.

To keep you warm, Fjällräven uses a mix of 80% goose down and 20% feathers for the 600 CUIN filling. Because the Swedish company is heavily focused on sustainability, the down is responsibly sourced. That means you don’t have to worry about the maltreatment of the geese who gave their feathers and down for your warm.

You won’t find real fur on this parka, either, which is a relief to animal lovers. Instead, the hood has a removable faux fur ruff that’s of much higher quality than the scraggly looking faux fur you find on cheaper coats.

Even though the build quality is exceptional, what really makes this winter coat shine is the attention to detail. Fjällräven adds unique little touches to the design like its iconic fox design on the button snaps and arm patch. The leather zipper pulls are also imprinted with the little fox.

The shape of the jacket is surprisingly feminine, too, and it has drawcords so you can accentuate your waist and not look shapeless in the snowy weather. I love the extra details because they make the jacket stand out. The extra color options – like the deep reddish-purple garnet shade I chose – make a big difference, too.

The Singi jacket also happens to have the best hood I’ve ever found on a winter coat. It doesn’t fall in my eyes, it stays in place, and it truly blocks out incoming snow and wind gusts. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Sustainable down, rugged design, feminine fit, good color options, made to last, very warm, water resistant

Cons: Expensive

The best women’s winter parka with real fur

source Triple F.A.T. Goose

Why you’ll love it: The Hartwell Down Jacket from Triple F.A.T. Goose is an exceptionally warm parka packed with real goose down and embellished with real coyote fur.

Triple F.A.T. Goose is an iconic brand that began making super warm goose down parkas in 1987. Its jackets have come back into style in recent years, and the Hartwell Down Jacket is so well made it’s easy to see why the brand is making a comeback.

The parka hits right past your hips, so it’s not too long or short. This makes it perfect for petite women like me who don’t want to drown in their winter coats. The brand makes plenty of long parkas, too, if you want more coverage. Either way, you’ll be plenty warm in a Triple F.A.T. Goose jacket – It’s certainly the warmest one I’ve worn.

The shell is waterproof and the seams are sealed so that no water gets through the jacket. Even the YKK Aquaguard zipper is waterproof. There are two roomy pockets on the front that double as handwarmers and you get a zip-up pocket inside the jacket so you can store your phone or other small items.

It’s packed with 700 Fill Power 11-ounce white goose down to keep you super warm in brutally cold temperatures. The down is traceable and responsibly sourced. Triple F.A.T. Goose ensures that the down is inspected, tested, and certified by the IDFL (International Down and Feather Testing Laboratory), so you can rest assured that no geese were mistreated in the process.

The same high standards apply to the coyote fur trim that’s on the jacket’s hood. Triple F.A.T. Goose says the fur is “imported and ethically sourced from Canada by trappers who meet the International Humane Trapping Standards (AIHTS) in Canada and the Best Management Practices (BMP) standards in the United States.” Although the use of real fur is divisive, it’s nice to know that the company is actively trying to ensure that it’s taken responsibly.

Both the hood and the coyote fur portion of it are removeable, which is a nice touch. The hood fits well and is fully adjustable, thanks to a draw cord and a wire shaping insert that allows you to mold the fur around your face. The fur doesn’t freeze even in sub-zero temperatures and it really insulates your face from wind gusts and snow.

Triple F.A.T. Goose has a lot of great styles, so if the Hartwell isn’t your cup of tea, you can easily find another design that’s just as warm and well made. Some don’t have fur, either, so if that bothers you, you can avoid it but still get the benefits of Triple F.A.T. Goose’s super warm jackets. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Very warm, real goose down, well made, strong zipper, water resistant, detachable hood

Cons: Expensive, real fur may put people off

