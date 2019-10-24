The best woks you can buy

source Amazon/Business Insider

A stir fry is a healthy meal alternative that even the pickiest of vegetable eaters can warm up to. This simple and tasty dish is best made in a wok because of the cookware’s quick frying abilities and the fabulous flavors it produces.

But, stir-fries are not all that woks are good for. Used in China for roughly two millennia, these cooking utensils – originally made of clay – date back to the Han Dynasty, and are ideal for a broad array of cuisines that requires high heat searing. Today’s woks are versatile enough to replace your standard frying pans as you cook fried potatoes, eggs, burgers, steamed vegetables, and even popcorn. And, if you are interested in using your wok for deep frying or smoking, there are woks that come with lids.

Woks are made from a wide range of materials and each has strengths and weaknesses. Though originally cast Carbon steel is traditionally a favorite material for woks because it reacts quickly to heat adjustments and has a natural nonstick finish.

Cast iron woks also have a nonstick finish thanks to their cooking oil seasoning. But cast iron is a heavy material, and it does not cool quickly, so it can be quite a workout when it comes to stir-frying. Some users may find the cleaning, drying, and oil seasoning process tedious.

Stainless steel woks have grown in popularity in recent years because of the buyer demand for nonstick (without a need for seasoning), dishwasher-safe alternatives. Stainless steel is also durable and not prone to rust. Aluminum is also used to make woks because of how lightweight and heat conductive it is, but it dents and wears out more quickly. Many models use stainless steel with an aluminum core to take advantage of the positives of both of these materials.

We thoroughly researched the expert and consumer experiences with dozens of wok styles and models before picking the best woks. In order for a wok to be included in our guide, it needed a strong history of durability, even heat transfer, and ease of use and maintenance.

Here are the best woks you can buy:

Updated on 10/24/19 by Connie Chen: Updated prices and links.

The best wok overall

source Lodge

The Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Wok is ideal for home chefs who want a wok that is versatile and durable.

The Lodge Wok is made entirely of cast iron, which is celebrated by foodies the world over for its heat retention properties. The pan is 14 inches in diameter at the top and has a 5.5-inch flat base that works on most cooking surfaces, including gas, electric, and induction stovetops. This product comes seasoned with oil, which gives it nonstick properties that improve with use.

If you are unfamiliar with cast iron, you should understand that it requires special cleaning. First of all, never put it in the dishwasher. Instead, hand wash with a non-abrasive cloth and water. Next, dry it immediately. I use heat to evaporate absolutely all of the water. Lastly, apply oil to the interior of the pan using a paper towel.

Miss Mamie’s Cupcakes included the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Wok on its list of the best woks because of the design and size. Specifically, the reviewer liked that the flat bottom was ideal for electric and gas stoves and the handles on both sides allowed for a firm grip.

SacredRice lauded the Lodge wok because the cast iron construction allowed for optimal heat retention and transfer. However, the reviewer noted that the heft of the pan (it weighs more than 10 pounds) limits its maneuverability.

More than 950 Amazon customers have given the Lodge wok a five-star rating. Buyers like that they can cook just about anything in it and not just Asian cuisine. Buyers appreciate that Lodge clearly put much effort into constructing a quality wok. The inside surface is smooth and curved, the exterior is flat on the bottom, and it comes seasoned.

There don’t appear to be any major complaints other than warnings that this product is quite heavy, and therefore, you should be careful when handling it since it could cause damage if dropped.

Pros: Retains heat, durable construction, designed for even cooking

Cons: Heavy, requires oven mitts to hold handles, potential iron overload

The best stainless steel wok

source Cooks Standard

With its large lid, cool handles, and stainless steel construction, the Cooks Standard 13-Inch Stainless Steel Wok is a pleasure to use and easy to clean.

The Cooks Standard Stainless Steel Wok is not made out of solid stainless steel. It features an aluminum core with 18/10 stainless steel on the cooking surfaces. This allows for more heat control and makes the wok slightly lighter, but with the lid, it still weighs almost eight pounds.

The handles are solid stainless steel and remain cool throughout the cooking process. The pan measures about 5-inches deep with steep sides tapering to a gentle slope near the bottom. Cooks Standard stands behind this product with a lifetime limited warranty.

In its in-depth look at the best woks, Foodal rated the Cooks Standard wok highly because it is dishwasher safe, oven safe (up to 500 degrees), and is useful on all types of stovetops. BestReviews calls it the best wok because it comes with a lid, has stay-cool handles, and the stainless steel design causes the heat to spread evenly. However, the reviewers were critical of how heavy the pan is.

Around 80% of the Amazon buyers who reviewed the Cooks Standard wok gave it five stars. Customers like how large the pan is and that it heats food evenly throughout. Buyers report that they have achieved excellent results even when using oil sparingly. And, despite treating the wok harshly, any debris or burnt-on carbon comes off easily after a short soak.

There were few complaints about this model. All we could find was one verified purchaser who was upset it was made in China and not the United States.

Pros: Includes a lid, easy to clean, stay-cool handles

Cons: Heavy, takes up a lot of space with its lid

The best affordable wok

source T-fal

If you’re looking for a multi-use wok that’s easy on the wallet, try the T-fal Specialty Nonstick Jumbo Wok.

The T-fal Specialty Nonstick Jumbo Wok is 14 inches in diameter and made of durable aluminum for precise and quick heating. The aluminum is covered with a nonstick coating both outside and in. The handle is silicone, which is comfortable and keeps your hands away from the heat.

The pan is dishwasher safe, though we recommend hand washing, and oven safe but only up to 350 degrees. Lastly, the entire wok has a lifetime limited warranty.

On a personal note, I use several T-fal pans in my kitchen on a daily basis. They have the same nonstick coating found on this wok. We have not had any issues with the nonstick coating rubbing away despite years of use and inattentive family members putting the pans in the dishwasher or using metal utensils on them.

Heavy ranked the T-fal Jumbo Wok highly on its list of the best woks because it is oven safe up to 350 degrees, has a nonstick exterior and interior, and features a large 14-inch surface. However, reviewers found the surface scratches easily, and it slides easily on cooking surfaces. BestReviews found this wok provided the “best bang for the buck” thanks to the lightweight design and fast, even heat distribution, but it lost points because of durability concerns.

Around 87% of the Amazon customers who reviewed the T-fal wok gave it four or five stars. Buyers liked that it is surprisingly light for how large the pan is. Several people mentioned that they replaced some of their sauté pans with this versatile wok. There were a few concerns though.

One verified purchaser’s wok arrived with a curved rim to the pan, clearly a defect. Also, many buyers would have preferred if a lid were included with this setup. Lastly, if you cook daily with the wok, the nonstick coating may start to wear off after one or more years of use.

Pros: Lightweight design, easy to clean, even heat distribution, lifetime limited warranty

Cons: Durability and scratching concerns, no lid

The best Teflon wok

source TeChef

The TeChef – Art Pan Wok is an attractive aubergine wok that features five layers of nonstick coating, a measurement guide on the base of the pan, and lightweight construction for easy maneuverability.

The TeChef Art Pan comes in 12-inch diameter by 3 inches deep and 9.5- by 2.75-inch sizes. Aside from the sizes, both styles are identical. The Art Pan is made of heavy-gauge aluminum with five layers of Teflon.

The base is where most of the heft is with a uniform 3.5-millimeter thickness that features a design pattern that allows for even heating across the bottom and up the sides of the pan. The thinner sides contribute to the light three-pound weight of this unit. This wok is unique in that the interior of the pan features guides to help you estimate teaspoon and tablespoon dollops of oil.

Ezvid rated the TeChef – Art Pan as the best stir-fry pan since it is manufactured in South Korea, has a heavy-gauge aluminum base, and has a stylish look. It was the runner-up choice in BestReviews‘ look at the best woks thanks to its attractive purple hue and five layers of nonstick coating. A few of the reasons why it was not the top choice are that it doesn’t come with a lid, it isn’t designed for use in ovens, and it may not work well on induction burners.

The Art Pan Wok has four- or five-star ratings from 91% of the Amazon customers who reviewed it. Several of the buyers commented on how helpful the markings on the bottom of the pan were for measuring oils. Others noted that the thick, flat bottom and thin sides were helpful for uniform heat distribution. And, the weight of the pan is light enough for easy maneuverability.

Though most buyers have had luck avoiding scratching, it is virtually unavoidable in the long run with Teflon. Fortunately, with the five nonstick layers, it will take some doing to remove the nonstick properties.

Pros: Five-layers of nonstick coating, attractive color, lightweight

Cons: Potential for scratches to the nonstick coating

The best small wok

source Calphalon

If you want a small stir-fry pan, the 10-inch Calphalon Hard-Anodized Aluminum Wok is just the right size.

The Calphalon Contemporary Flat-Bottom Wok is made of heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum which lends itself well to even heating. The interior has three layers of nonstick coating for easy cleanup and durability. The pan is only 10 inches in diameter and 5.5 inches deep.

For its small stature, this pan is surprisingly heavy at 4.5 pounds. You can use it on all types of stovetops, and it’s safe in the oven for temperatures up to 450 degrees. Metal utensils should not be used with this model.

The Spruce rated the Calphalon Contemporary wok as the best option on the market and recommends it to modern cooks working in a contemporary kitchen because it is mainly made of non-traditional materials. Reviewers were impressed with the quick, even heating but found it to be rather small at just ten inches in diameter. BestReviews‘ also found this to be an excellent wok. Reviewers liked that it is oven and dishwasher safe and that it has good heat distribution. The pan lost points because it is heavy and the nonstick coating is not as durable as they would have liked.

Around 91% of the reviews customers left for the Calphalon Contemporary Hard-Anodized Aluminum Wok on Amazon were positive. Buyers like that it is heavy, durable, cleans easily, and heats smoothly.

They are also happy that it is PFOA free. PFOA is known to cause cancer and is used in the process of making Teflon but it is not present in the final product. The main complaint about this model is its durability. One user had problems with the bottom of the wok wearing away and exposing the aluminum.

Pros: Even heat distribution, dishwasher safe, heavy, lifetime limited warranty

Cons: Small, durability concerns

The best high-end wok

source Wal-Mart

Like all of its cooking utensils and appliances, the All-Clad Stainless 14-inch Open Stir Fry Pan is built to last. It has an impeccable construction and produces great results.

All-Clad products don’t come cheap, but as my perennially wise parents have pointed out, you only have to buy these solid appliances once. And that, as it turns out, actually saves you quite a bit of money on the back end.

Technically, this is an open stir fry pan, though you can just call it a flat-bottomed wok. While many of these pans look a bit homier than the other appliances you may have in your kitchen, the All-Clad version maintains its professional veneer through and through. And it’s not just aesthetically pleasing – this wok gets the job done.

The three-ply construction takes the strength of stainless steel on the outside, and combines it with aluminum’s conductivity on the inside, which allows for extremely even cooking at high temperatures. And really, that’s all you need when you’re stir-frying vegetables, proteins, or anything else.

The wide 14-inch area allows you to quickly cook a large amount of ingredients on the flat surface, while the well-sloped sides will let you incorporate sauces and toss around vegetables without creating a horrible mess.

What I appreciate most about the wok is that it conducts heat extremely well. Not only does this wok heat up quickly, but it reaches the temperatures needed to effectively cook Asian cuisine, which is to say, high temperatures. Despite this, the stay cool stainless steel handle and loop stay relatively cool, so you won’t burn yourself when you’re done cooking and need to transfer the contents of your wok into a serving dish or a plate.

Another thing to note: the starburst finish of the wok means that it’s naturally stick-resistant, so even though there’s no Teflon to speak of, you won’t be scraping food off the bottom of this pan (still, it’s a good idea to keep it seasoned). Plus, the stainless steel won’t react with your ingredients, allowing your dish to taste exactly as you’d like it, without any metallic overtones. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Extremely well-made, heats up quickly and maintains high heat, flat bottom and sloping sides are perfect for stir-frying

Cons: At $219, this is not a budget wok

The best traditional-style wok

source Helen Chen

If I were looking for a wok that looked like the ones I grew up with, I would turn to the carbon steel offering from Helen Chen.

Helen Chen’s Flat Bottom Woks are made in China, and what’s more, made with traditional materials, which makes it one of the more authentic woks on our list.

Constructed not with stainless steel or aluminum or any other new world metals, this wok is instead made of traditional carbon steel with a thickness of 1.6 mm. This allows for quick and even heating, which is of course tantamount to cooking delicious Chinese cuisine. It’s not just the material that aids in the heating process. The wok also features concentric grooves for more consistency when it comes to heat distribution.

One of the best things about this wok comes in the form of its accessories. Not only are you getting the 14-inch pan, but you’ll also receive a domed metal lid (which my family often utilizes in order to keep in flavors during the final parts of meal preparation), a 13-inch bamboo spatula to prevent unnecessary scraping of your wok, and a series of recipes (if you don’t come from a traditional Chinese family with recipes of your own).

The handles of the wok are made of bamboo, which does not conduct heat well, and consequently, will not burn your hands at the end of your cooking process. Moreover, the entire wok isn’t absurdly heavy, which makes it much easier to handle, both during the cooking and the cleaning process.

Speaking of cleaning, you’ll want to be careful to wash this wok only by hand (as is the traditional way). Initially, you’ll want to season the wok as well, much as you would a cast iron pan, though as long as you’re not scrubbing the wok after each use, you’ll quickly find that it naturally seasons itself.

While there are a few complaints about the wok rusting, this is likely the result of improper care. You’ll want to be sure not to run the wok through the dishwasher or to use soap. Rather, just a soak in some hot water and a light scrubbing afterward will do the trick. If you do use soap, make sure to season it diligently afterward. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Great value, with price including the wok as well as accessories; extremely conductive; lightweight

Cons: Some customers have noted that this wok can be hard to care for