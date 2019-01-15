The best women’s athleisure brands to shop online

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The line between barre clothes and bar clothes is becoming all the more blurry, and that’s good news for ladies who want to be both comfortable and chic.

The best athleisure brands for women make clothes that you’ll actually want to wear all the livelong day.

Our favorite is Sweaty Betty, though we’re also fans of Girlfriend Collective, Vuori, ADAY, and Reebok.

It’s not just you – the contents of your gym bag and your work bag are indeed becoming increasingly similar. You’re not being lazy or resigning yourself to living in your workout tights. Rather, you’ve evolved to find a way to combine your morning exercise routine with your afternoon meeting schedule – at least, when it comes to your clothes. And it’s all because of everyone’s favorite portmanteau: athleisure.

No longer just a euphemism for “lazy dressing,” athleisure may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to women’s fashion. Not only does it make it infinitely easier to get dressed in the morning when you’re able to pull on an office-appropriate pair of tights and a sweatshirt-material-yet-impossibly-chic sweater, but it also makes it easier to go straight to the gym after work or vice versa. Really, athleisure is here to help us live our best lives, and we ought to be saying a major thank you.

When it comes to picking the best athleisure brands for your particular lifestyle, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. First and foremost, determine where your priorities lie. While most athleisure works in both a barre class and at the bar, you’ll want to figure out where you’re more likely to be spending more of your time. If it’s the former, get athleisure that tends toward the “athlete” side of the spectrum. If it’s the latter, rev up the leisure.

You’ll also want to consider the range of styles available at various athleisure brands. While some folks specialize in tights, others offer a wider variety of both tops and bottoms. Depending on your needs, you may want to shop at different places.

You may also want to keep in mind the formality of your office. While some bosses will look upon your trendy cropped hoodie with great admiration, others may not be so understanding – and if you can’t wear athleisure to the office, what’s the point?

Finally, you’ll want to consider the make and material of each piece you buy. After all, the differentiating factor between athleisure and everything else you own is its degree of comfort, so be sure that those slimming tights aren’t so slimming that they’re also constricting.

No matter which of our favorite athleisure brands you decide to shop at, we’re confident that you’ll be pleased.

Here are the best athleisure brands for women:

Best athleisure brand overall: Sweaty Betty

Best eco-friendly athleisure brand: Girlfriend Collective

Best beachy athleisure brand: Vuori

Best athleisure startup: ADAY

Best traditional athleisure brand: Reebok

The best athleisure brand overall

Why you’ll love it: Sweaty Betty offers beautiful, comfortable, and durable clothes that look good in just about any environment.

While Sweaty Betty is first and foremost a yoga and running gear purveyor, it’s also managed to become the gold standard in combining form with function. Not only are Sweaty Betty’s clothes great for a morning in the studio, but they’re also great for running errands all day, and yes, can even be office-appropriate.

One of my favorite things about Sweaty Betty is that the brand exclusively makes clothes for women. That means that 100% of its focus is on making us ladies look and feel as great as we possibly can. And boy does Sweaty Betty ever.

Sweaty Betty’s clothes have the unique ability to keep you feeling fresh and supported from minute 0 to minute 60 of your workout. I love the Zero Gravity leggings, which are made of ultra-lightweight Italian fabric that is both sweat-wicking and quick drying for even your most intense sessions.

Plus, the leggings are muscle-compressing to help you get even more out of your workout. They’re great for just about any type of exercise, whether you prefer to spend your time spinning or doing a HIIT class.

When paired with the High-Intensity Run Bra, you’ll feel prepared to spend your whole day actively. The high support sports bra features sweat-wicking fabric, and more importantly, extremely comfortable soft padded straps that won’t bite into sensitive skin. While some “sports” bras seem suitable only for rather anaerobic activities, the High Intensity Run Bra was designed for running and HIIT workouts.

And when you’re ready to leave the gym and get on with your day, SB has you covered – the brand’s fabulous collection of knitted tops are not only incredibly cozy but beautifully made as well.

I’m a huge fan of the Woodland Knitted Sweater, a chunky turtleneck that is oversized without swallowing you up. And frankly, if you were to pull a blazer over the Seamless Double Time Tank, I don’t know that anyone would realize that you were just wearing athletic gear to the office.

Pros: Quick drying material, great for any type of workout, ability to transition easily from the gym to the workday

Cons: Sweaty Betty items can be expensive

The best environmentally friendly athleisure brand

Why you’ll love it: Girlfriend Collective first made a name for itself with its recycled water bottle tights, but the brand’s staying power comes from its versatility and durability.

Working out makes you feel good, and working out in these leggings can be good for the planet, too. Girlfriend Collective’s tights are made from 25% recycled water bottles, and while that doesn’t sound all that comfortable, you’ll be shocked by just how dreamy these bottoms really are.

The company uses a compression-esque fabric that is well-suited for workouts, and the leggings are actually surprisingly warm. So much so that I wouldn’t necessarily recommend that for a session of hot yoga or a long cycling class – these are probably best for a shorter, intense workout, or an outdoor run.

The material is also very soft, which means that they’re not only comfortable for your workout but also comfortable enough to be worn all day. Really, Girlfriend Collective is all about wearing leggings both in and out of the gym, and you’ll certainly have no problem in either setting. Plus, because this material doesn’t pill, no matter how often you wear and wash your pair, you’ll find that they resist age.

While you may expect such a pair of leggings to set you back an arm and a leg, Girlfriend Collective is actually quite reasonable when it comes to pricing. Remember, this is the company that once gave its leggings away for free (you just had to pay for shipping). Today, they’ll cost you just a bit more, but not a ton – you can get a pair of full-length tights for $68.

Girlfriend Collective is now in the business of making more than just tights. The Cupro line of tops is breathable, hypoallergenic, and versatile. Made from the eponymous material “Cupro,” this fabric is made from cotton linter – a super soft fiber that sticks to cotton seeds and is usually either down-cycled or dumped into landfills.

Cupro is soft and silky, commonly drawing comparisons to rayon and silk. It’s lightweight but drapes more than cotton, which makes it a beautiful choice for the various wraps and halter top tanks that Girlfriend Collective now offers.

The tops as a whole cling to your body in just the right way, without feeling sticky or inappropriate. And while most athleisure tops come in either pedestrian colors or crazy prints, Girlfriend Collective manages to strike a balance with interesting hues that are still appropriate for any setting.

Pros: Ethically and sustainably made, affordable, long-lasting, versatile

Cons: Because of the relatively thick material, some may find the tights a bit too warm for workouts

The best beachy athleisure brand

Why you’ll love it: If your workouts and your work take you outside, there’s no better brand to dress you than Vuori.

Headquartered in Encinitas, just a quick jog away from the beach, it’s no surprise that Vuori derives its inspiration from the Californian lifestyle of sun and surf. And with clothing that is truly made for the outdoors, you’ll have no problem going from your morning yoga session on the beach to an afternoon surf appointment, and everything in between.

Whereas some brands will offer certain pieces that fall more on the athletic side and others that are meant to be more leisurely, Vuori has found a way to combine these two worlds in seemingly every design.

Take, for example, the Altitude Sports Bra, which looks more like a chic top than something you’d wear on a run. Luckily, you can do both with this comfortable piece, which comes in a flattering eggplant or heather grey shade.

Or, check out the Performance Jogger, made of a light-weight moss jersey fabric that is breathable, moisture wicking, quick drying, and four-way stretching for the ultimate in flexibility. While I’ve certainly worn these to a kickboxing workout, I’ve also tucked in a top and thrown on a pair of heels and made my way to my office (and gotten compliments to boot). Really, there’s no place that Vuori clothes can’t go.

Indeed, it’s the easy styling of Vuori that ultimately sets the brand apart. While its clothes are meant to sweat in, they’re also meant to easily transition into the rest of your life as well.

Pros: Soft, moisture-wicking material, easy transition from the gym to everyday life, simple and minimal design

Cons: If you’re not a fan of that California lifestyle (or general style), Vuori may not be for you

The best athleisure startup

Why you’ll love it: If you’re more interested in dressing for work than dressing for your workout, ADAY is the way to go.

If you don’t want to carry around three outfits for before, during, and after the gym, ADAY may be the solution for you. The Smoke It Up Bra and Crop And Roll Leggings can be worn in just about any scenario.

ADAY is all about simplicity and seeks to create fabrics and clothing that are multipurpose, long-lasting, and sustainable. And that’s incredibly evident in the brand’s leggings. You’ll want to check out both the Crop & Roll and the Throw & Roll options – thanks to small details like gunmetal snaps, zippered pockets, and slit details at the ankle, these tights look too good for a workout (but would certainly stand up to one).

That’s because they’re both made of a material that is quick drying, sweating wicking, and sun cream and oil resistant. Plus, they have an elastic waistband with an adjuster so that you can keep the tights tighter during a workout and looser during the workday.

While the other brands on our list generally focus on workout gear with a side of everyday clothes, ADAY takes the opposite approach. The company has a wide range of tops, jackets, and even jumpsuits for you to check out. While you probably wouldn’t go to a yoga class in say, the Jump In Jumpsuit, it’s certainly comfortable enough to tempt you to do so.

I’m a huge fan of the Shore Thing Turtleneck, a top that would do well on a cold run, but would also look beautiful with your favorite pencil skirt or pair of slacks.

Pros: Comfortable, versatile, with many neutral color options for a wide range of occasions

Cons: You may not want to do an intense workout in ADAY’s clothes

The best traditional athleisure brand

Why you’ll love it: There’s a reason that a classic stays a classic, and when it comes to the OG in athleisure, Reebok is here to prove that it’s not going anywhere.

Reebok has certainly cut its teeth on workout gear from shoes to tights to sports bras, but as it turns out, the brand has also turned a knowing eye toward the athleisure market. In addition to your normal workout gear suspects, Reebok offers a number of sweaty-worthy yet sleek tops and bottoms that can help you complete any look.

I’m a particular fan of the Metallic High Rise Leggings – while I’ve worn them to HIIT workouts and kickboxing routines in the past, I’ve also thrown them on under a chunky sweater and a pair of boots for a chic look.

The metallic finish certainly sets them apart from other leggings in your wardrobe, and while you may think that the extra shine could be a bit unflattering, nothing could be further from the truth. Rather, these metallic leggings have a surprisingly slimming effect, which is great both in and out of the gym.

I also love Reebok’s tops, like the Training Supply Cowl Neck, which is certainly a cozy option for the winter. Perfect for transitioning from a run to running errands, this long-sleeved sweater features fabric cuffs and a relaxed fit, which means it’s as fashion-forward as it is comfortable. Plus, thanks to its side pockets, it’s supremely functional as well.

The Dance Crop Hoodie is another great casual option – I tend to use mine as a warmup piece before starting a harder workout, and then throw it back on when I’m ready to face the world again (sweat still pouring, of course).

Pros: Wide selection of both athletic and athleisure gear; fantastic for transitioning; great for hard and easy workouts alike

Cons: Less fashion-centric than other brands