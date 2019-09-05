The best places to buy button-down shirts for women

Button-downs are one magical wardrobe staple with the ability to transition easily from work to weekend.

Finding the perfect iteration begins with asking yourself how you plan to wear it – for the boardroom, for the Meg-Ryan-taking-a-walk-in-a-park look, for the ranch – and the price you’re hoping to spend.

For the best button-downs overall, we recommend shopping at Everlane. But, we also have style recommendations for luxe, oversized, travel-friendly options, and more.

Ladies, it’s 2019, and there’s no need to take button-downs from a man’s wardrobe any longer. If you’re looking for an excellent shirt to add to your own closet, there are more than a few purveyors that will meet your aesthetic goals. Whether you’re in need of a professional top for your work life or just a casual button-down that you can wear with jeans, these classic shirts can be as flattering as they are comfortable.

When it comes to choosing your ideal button-down, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. First off, in what setting do you anticipate wearing your new shirt most often? If it’s in the boardroom, you may not visit the same store as you would if you were anticipating wearing your button-down on the ranch.

You’ll also want to keep fit in mind – are you in search of something more tailored and crisp to go under your favorite blazer? Or would you rather find something looser and oversized to tuck into a pair of jeans on the weekend?

Of course, price points will vary quite a bit based on where you decide to shop for your new favorite button-down. As it turns out, you don’t always have to spend a fortune on quality, though if you’re fine with a splurge, there are always shops that are more than ready to take your hard-earned cash.

Regardless of which of our favorite stores you choose for your button-down shopping spree, we’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

The women's best button-downs overall



I turn to Everlane for just about every workplace staple in my closet, and their selection of button-downs certainly does not disappoint.

Everlane offers a wide selection of staples and basics for just about any occasion. And that means that its selection of button-down shirts is as extensive as you could hope for. Whether you need something fitted and professional (like The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt) or a shirt that is both crisp and relaxed at the same time (like The Relaxed Poplin Shirt), Everlane has something for you.

The brand differentiates itself from other online retailers by practicing Radical Transparency, which means that you can rest assured that all your clothes come from ethical factories and come without any middleman markups. I’ve also found that my Everlane clothes are truly built to last. Not only is the fabric extremely comfortable and wearable, but it can also stand up to several cycles in the laundry machine. That means that you don’t have to constantly repurchase your wardrobe’s key pieces (though thanks to Everlane’s affordable price point, you may still want to do so).

I also appreciate Everlane’s wide range of styles when it comes to button-downs. Whereas other brands offer several different prints and patterns but a rather undifferentiated cut, Everlane has a wide range of styles for any environment. You can choose from short sleeve or long sleeve button-downs, or browse boxy cuts, slim cuts, and oversized options, too.

Shirts from Everlane come in a range of classic, sophisticated colors, and if you’re like me, you may just be tempted to buy one of each. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Great selection, beautiful range of styles, ethical manufacturing, approachable price point

Cons: You may find Everlane options too universal for your taste

The best-fitting button-down shirts for women



Untuckit may be known for its men’s shirts, but as it turns out, it also makes fantastic women’s button-downs that can also be worn – you guessed it – untucked.

Untuckit may not be the first place you think of to buy your next button-down, but that’s exactly why I love it. The brand has a surprisingly robust selection of both chic and casual tops for any woman and just about any setting. And true to its name, all of these shirts can be worn untucked, making for a more effortless aesthetic.

Untuckit’s shirts come in denim, plaid, stripes, and my very favorite – wrinkle-free. In fact, their Toscano shirt is one of my very favorites. Thanks to Untuckit’s sharp tailoring and classic color palettes, you can’t really go wrong with any one of their shirts. But with this wrinkle-free piece in particular, you won’t have to worry about looking rumpled as the day (or the year) progresses. Rather, thanks to its 100 percent pinpoint cotton construction, you’ll never have to take an iron to this shirt as long as you have it. I also love the Annabella shirt, which has just enough stretch to keep you comfortable, but not so much that you start looking unkempt.

I also particularly appreciate how true to size Untuckit shirts run (and this is true for both women and men). If you take a look at the brand’s handy sizing guide, you should be able to find an option that fits you the way it ought to. Moreover, most (if not all) Untuckit shirts can be run through the wash, so you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune on dry cleaning bills.

And if you decide that you love what Untuckit has to offer its female customers, you could always turn to the men’s section as well. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Shirts look great untucked, wide selection of prints and patterns, affordable

Cons: Due to popularity, there are sometimes limited sizes available

The best place to buy a travel button-down



With high-performance fabrics that won’t wrinkle or look worn on even your longest days at the office (or at the airport), Ministry of Supply makes some of our very favorite button-downs.

I’m a huge fan of Ministry of Supply and their modernized take on classic women’s workwear staples. Always an innovator in the fashion space, at this online and brick and mortar brand, you will find remarkable pieces of high-performance clothing that are sure to get people talking.

I cannot get enough of the company’s Travel collection. These pieces are made of moisture-wicking, breathable fabric that moves with rather than against your body, and while I often find dress shirts to be constricting, I could practically sleep in my Ministry of Supply pieces. A new favorite is the Juno blouse, made of a material that feels like silk, but is much more forgiving. It’s designed for everyday performance, which is to say that it’s wrinkle-free, and looks fantastic paired with either a pair of slim trousers or a skirt.

Another perennial favorite is the never-fail Aero shirt. Described as Ministry of Supply’s go-to shirt (and mine as well), this remarkable piece of clothing is machine-washable, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, and shockingly comfortable. That’s because it’s stretchy, and rather than feeling like a straightjacket, feels shockingly like your most familiar shirt. And while I’ve often had issues tucking dress shirts into a fitted pair of bottoms, the Aero gives me no such problems. With this button-down, you’re sure to look polished and chic for any occasion.

Ministry of Supply is also always coming out with new button-down styles, so if you don’t see something that you like right now, never fear – these creative designers always have something exciting in the works. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Classic design, extremely comfortable, beautiful construction, wrinkle-free means great for travel

Cons: Pricey, limited colors and styles available

The best familiar place to shop



There’s a reason the tried and true brands are tried and true, and Banana Republic is the classic pick when it comes to buying fantastic button-downs.

I’m always a fan of Banana Republic, whether it’s for my work or for my weekend wardrobe. And when it comes to your work wardrobe, there are few stores that have a larger selection at a more reasonable price point. The brand has the added benefit of having both brick and mortar and online presences, which makes shopping almost too easy. And thanks to its alarmingly large selection of button-downs, I know I can always find a shirt that suits my style.

There are four styles when it comes to the Banana Republic dress shirt (or as they call it, the button-up). And while four may not sound like all that many to choose from, the veritable plethora of colors makes the selection extremely robust.

I tend to favor the Riley Tailored-Fit option. Whereas other Banana Republic options are a bit less form-fitting, the Riley looks polished and chic, following the natural lines of your body without squeezing you too tightly. It has just enough stretch to be flattering, but not enough to look sloppy if you decide to wear it untucked. It’s made of a cotton poplin so that it’s comfortable throughout the day, and buttoned cuffs give it just the right element of sophistication.

A close second is the Quinn Straight-Fit button-up. Unlike the Riley, this is a slightly shorter shirt, which makes it a great transition piece from the workday to the weekend. The straight cut is a bit more forgiving on the silhouette, and thanks to its cropped length, I find that it works well untucked as well.

Of course, no matter which of Banana Republic‘s four styles you opt for, you’ll look your very best. And better still, with low prices and frequent sales, buying your work wardrobe won’t break the bank. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Pieces are always on sale, great selection of casual (and business casual shirts), affordable price point

Cons: You may not be the only one in your office wearing one because these shirts are so accessible

The best place to buy luxurious button-downs



MM.LaFleur isn’t cheap, but the brand offers high-quality dress clothes for professional women who have better things to do than worry about what to wear.

MM LaFleur is a startup looking to make it easier for professional women to get on with their lives, and get out of poorly lit fitting rooms. And you’d better believe that it’s succeeding. Head designer Miyako Nakamura comes from the Zac Posen house of fashion and has improved timeless shapes and designs so that they fit every type of body and are shockingly easy to care for (yes, they’re machine washable and resist wrinkles). All pieces in the collection are effortless and look fantastic no matter what you wear them with, and the button-downs are no exception.

I am absolutely in love with the Blake shirt. At over $200, it’s not necessarily the cheapest piece in your closet, but it’s well-made enough to outlast just about everything else. I’m especially taken with the crisp collar and slim fit that gives off an unabashedly sleek look; indeed, there are a number of menswear-inspired details that make this shirt look every bit the power outfit. That said, there’s plenty of feminine detail, too, like the luxurious silk crepe fabric with a subtle, brushstroke-inspired print and a fresh color palette for spring.

Also beautiful is the Lorna Shirt, which holds a special place in my heart because it’s petite-friendly. This polished top is basically two shirts in one – you can either elect to leave the top button unbuttoned and end up with a shirt with lapels, or button that last button and end up with a classic collar. Like other pieces in the MM.LaFleur collection, this shirt is machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant, and is always the first shirt I reach for if I’m packing for a business trip (especially because the bracelet-length sleeves let me keep an eye on my watch).

MM.LaFleur has a number of other button downs in its expansive collection as well, many of which are modern takes on classics, adding just the right of intrigue to your familiar workwear wardrobe. And while you can order a so-called Bento Box from the brand, receiving several pieces at once, you can always shop for your button-downs in an a la carte fashion, too. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Beautiful construction that is long-lasting, great attention to detail, anti-wrinkle, machine-washable

Cons: Expensive, most colors are quite neutral

The best place to buy oversized button-downs



As we mentioned, Everlane does basics really well, and part of that is due to their keen eye for trendy but classic design. This oversized option is under $70, comfortable, and the perfect mix of slouchy and fitted.

Everlane‘s reputation is owed to its ethically made, transparently priced basics. But, it actually excels because of its precise designing of classic wardrobe staples – like the button-down – that feel simultaneously vintage and perfectly updated.

The Silky Cotton Oversized Shirt is a textbook example. As Everlane puts it, this is the “perfect button-down you can never find, found.” It’s not so oversized that it feels like you actually stole a tall man’s button-down and wore it to work, but it has the breezy spaciousness of one. It’s fitted through the shoulders and arms, and most of the volume is contained to the back, so you get the Meg-Ryan-walking-through-the-park, je-ne-sais-quoi effect rather than the sheet-as-a-toga-dress costume effect. Wear it loose, tucked in, or front-tucked, and to work during the week or the farmer’s market on the weekend.

The Silky Cotton Oversized Shirt is also appropriately named. It’s smooth and cool to the touch, and the colors include a rich blue indigo (shown above), off-white, black, and even a grey pinstripe option. You can pick it up in sizes 00-16, and though I often size down when something is described as “oversized,” I found this to be true to size.

In terms of cons, you won’t often find popular items like this at a discount at Everlane; they consider transparent prices to essentially be a year-round sale. But, if you think $60 is justifiable for one perfect version of the oversized button-down, I think you’ll be happy with your purchase. You also may find four colors to be a limited selection, and some sizes can be prone to sell out due to popularity. – Mara Leighton

Pros: Transparent and environmentally responsible production, the perfect combination of slouchy and fitted style, comfortable to wear

Cons: Unlikely to see sales, relatively pricey