25 cold weather wardrobe staples for women we swear by for our own closets

caption The Arrivals’ Moya III is one legacy piece I wear on repeat. source The Arrivals

Ideally, we would be handed a list of fall’s best essentials and odd, word-of-mouth hidden gems when the first leaf turned brown. But, instead, most of us spend hours in the wan light of a computer squinting at page four of Nordstrom results trying to find the right pair of jeans.

For you (and for me), I asked our team of product reviewers to divulge their all-time best fall and winter finds. As people who test thousands of products throughout the year to determine what is good, what is gimmicky, and what’s an unusually great value, we’re especially picky about what we ourselves buy.

Below, we’ve rounded up 22 of the fall essentials we feel most grateful for – and wear most often – in the fall and winter:

A classic thick wool mock-neck sweater from REI

source REI

This may be the item I wear most in my fall closet. It’s a spot-on update to the classic thick wool knit sweater. Its mock-neck silhouette makes it slightly cooler – and more proportionate on the body – than your average sweater, and it’s oversized without becoming misshapen or bulky thanks to its clever patterning. It’s thick, durable, and only faintly itchy; I wear it without an undershirt without any discomfort, but anyone especially sensitive may want one. REI’s stereotypical allegiance to quality also means it feels like it will last me many winters to come. All in all, it has been a great find for $100. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

$70 Everlane jeans that sculpt the legs and never bag out

source Everlane

Let me begin by saying that I am extremely picky when it comes to jeans, and that I didn’t want to like Everlane’s Authentic Stretch denim. (People loved Everlane’s debut denim line, I did not). However, I’ve come to rely on my own black pair more than any other in my closet for work, weekends, and even plane rides- I could perform an Olympic gymnastics routine and they would retain their shape. Plus, they look amazing on – sculpting and slimming. I fluctuate between a size 26 and 27 and I’m glad I got the 26 in these. For $70, they’re one of the best discoveries I’ve made. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

An extremely comfortable tights from an emerging startup

source Heist

One of my favorite pairs of tights are these soft, comfortable, and durable ones from a new brand called Heist. I like that it comes in both low and high waistbands, neither of which roll or twist into my skin and make me regret putting on tights that morning. You can also say goodbye to the gusset, which is usually poorly designed and doesn’t fit well anyways – it turns out tights, like these ones, can be perfectly comfortable without it. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

These tights have been my go-to pair since I first put them on. They’re durable enough to withstand my none-too-gentle handling, and soft enough to be worn all day comfortably. I’ve always had the peculiar misfortune of getting a stomach ache when wearing tights – no matter the size – thanks to the pressure around my waist. These still have a very subtle control (really more like smoothing) top, but they remain one of the only pairs that I can wear all day without pain. Love them. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Comfortable, walkable booties that feel like leather gloves

source Everlane

I wear these boots multiple times per week. They look great and go with pretty much anything, but it’s their mix of all-day comfort and style that make them my default pair. The leather is buttery soft and fitted like a glove, the block heel low and walkable enough for my 40-minute walk over tough city concrete, and the sleek center seam is modern and lengthening. I wish they weren’t $225, but they are worth the price, and I’d rather buy these than two inferior $100 pairs. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

These are straight up the most comfortable boots in all the land. I have a pair in the cognac color, and I’ve worn them every day of this week and all throughout the fall – which is saying something, considering that I have approximately ten other pairs of ankle boots to choose from. They’re as comfortable to walk in as sneakers. I kid you not.– Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Shearling-lined Timberlands that everyone doesn’t already have

source Timberland

If you don’t want to get the same pair of Timbs that everyone has but still love the brand’s classic, rugged style, here’s your alternative. Other than its stylish look, I’m in love with how comfortable and supportive they are. The cushion-y insoles are made from OrthoLite comfort foam, while the shearling lining provides a little additional warmth and softness. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A soft, versatile leather jacket that elevates any outfit

source Nordstrom

This closet staple is incredibly soft and versatile. The draped front makes it a little dressier and less rough-and-tumble than other leather jackets, but it still ups the edge of any fall outfit, whether over a dress and tights or a sweater and jeans. It’s warm, but not made for truly chilling temperatures. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A $100 cashmere sweater that comes in tons of different colors

source Everlane Facebook

Sweater weather is the best weather, and cashmere is the way to go for staying warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Everlane’s cashmere crew is ethically made and affordable at $100. Each fall, I have to actively restrain myself from buying more of these sweaters in different colors. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks Buying Guides editor

Inexpensive shearling insoles that can turn any pair of boots into winter boots

source Amazon

Shearling insoles are my secret hack for transforming any pair of boots into winter boots. I especially like adding them to my Hunter rain boots – which I often wear on snowy days – to keep my feet warm and cozy. They also fit perfectly inside of Doc Martens. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

An investment piece that can be worn for years to come

source The Arrivals

The Arrivals’ Moya III is a mainstay of supermodels, celebrities, and fashion editors. There’s a reason some of the latter have reporter building the purchase of one into their yearly budget. It’s chic, effortlessly cool, and lab-approved for temperatures as cold as -30 degrees, making it a great substitute for the puffy winter coat for everything except snowboarding.

To be fair, this coat costs a ridiculous amount. It’s more than you should ever spend on one. But it’s also the perfect shearling-lined moto, and if you’ve been pining over it, odds are you won’t regret getting it. I wish I had forgone all the cheap imitations and instead saved the money to buy the real deal earlier. I got it knowing it would replace my itch to buy outerwear in the future, and that has ultimately helped me cut down on textile waste and wear stuff I really love wearing more often. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Warm, waterproof boots that aren’t clunky

source Sorel

Sorel’s Slimpack II Lace Boots are comfortable, cute, warm, and waterproof. They’re not heavy or clunky, so they work perfectly for cold fall rain, sleet, or early snow. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks Buying Guides editor

A slimming cocoon coat that works well with layers

source MPG Sport

I’ve had friends accuse me of wearing this minimalist, lightweight coat too often, but I can’t help it – it’s warmer than you’d expect and a cozy oversized shape that’s friendly to layering underneath. Features like the venting holes under the armpit and the thumb-hole cuffs are thoughtful touches that make me like it even more. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A reliably cozy blanket scarf

source Nordstrom

I’m all about bundling up in the winter, so I love an oversized blanket scarf I can wrap up in. They’re a seriously helpful layer on cold days and are also big enough to work as shawls when the office is too cold. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks intern

The best black tights that don’t rip

source Spanx

Spanx makes my all-time favorite tights. The Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Tights are a true workhorse in my fall and winter wardrobe since they never rip, never pill, and hold me in in all the right places, without suffocating me in the process. I wear and wash them many, many times throughout the season and am consistently impressed by how well they hold up compared to tights from other brands. I buy two new pairs at the beginning of every fall – it is $56 incredibly well spent. (Spanx makes a very similar pair of tights for expecting moms too.) – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

No break-in ankle boots with a pointy toe

source Marc Fisher

Marc Fisher LTD’s Yale Chelsea Bootie is my all-time favorite ankle boot. It’s comfortable and fashion-forward thanks to its low block heel and dramatic pointy toe with a subtle gunmetal trim. You can pick up a pair in smooth black leather, rich black suede, glossy black patent leather, and seven other colors, for a third of the price of similar-looking boots, such as the $560 Acne Studios Jersen Leather Ankle Boots, which is a pretty fantastic deal if you’re looking for high style on a budget.

Elastic side panels relax the 4.5-inch shaft of these boots so they’re easy to put on and take off. The panels also increase the flexibility of the boot so that it moves with the natural motion of your feet when you walk. I can easily put in a 12-hour days in these boots with absolutely no pain or discomfort. I was initially concerned that the boot’s pointy toe would result in a narrow fit, but that wasn’t the case for me. The boots fit true to size and had no painful break-in period. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

Thick, warm socks that are still breathable

source Bombas

Bombas’ hiking socks are thick and warm, but they don’t trap your sweat and leave you with stinky feet, so they’re perfect for cold weather days when you transition from bitter cold outside to flaming heat inside. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks Buying Guides editor

A light, warm jacket that packs down well for travel

source Patagonia

I’m not always in the mood for a heavy, overbearing coat. That’s when this light jacket made from 100% recycled down swoops in for the rescue and bundles me up in its soft, extremely warm embrace. The ease with which it packs down also makes it ideal for winter travel. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

An ultra-warm cashmere scarf that doesn’t itch

source Everlane

$150 is a lot of money to spend on a scarf, but the Cashmere Rib Scarf from Everlane has a lot going for it: it provides a lot of warmth, it’s the perfect length, and because it’s made of 100% Mongolian Grade-A cashmere, it never itches or irritates my neck. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A warm but lightweight beanie that’s universally flattering

source Amazon

On cold days, a hat can change everything. This one isn’t particularly heavy, so it keeps your head warm without making it too hot. It’s thin enough to tote around with you, whether it’s in your pocket or bag, and can be layered under a hood for double the warmth on those really cold days. The simple style is universally flattering, something that can be hard to find in hats, so I always have a few of these on hand.– Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks intern

The perfect black ankle boots

source M.Gemi

These are the perfect black ankle boots for fall and winter. The heel height is pretty minimal so they’re extremely walkable, but the shaft is slightly taller than your average ankle boots, which meals a little more coverage from the cold. The leather is also extremely soft so you won’t end up with any sort of chafing or blisters. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Warm, snow bunny-like boots with good traction

source Sorel

These boots are everything a winter boot should be – super warm, plenty of traction, cute in a snow bunny kind of way, and very durable. The leather is quality, and the price isn’t bad either. – Grace High, Commerce analyst

A men’s Patagonia pullover for lounging, running errands, or hitting the slopes

source Patagonia

I also have a women’s version of this pullover, but I find myself wearing the men’s version far more often. My dad gave me his Patagonia from the ’80s and since then, I wear my vintage version all the time. It’s oversized and so cozy – which is pretty impressive considering it’s been through decades of washings. Whether it’s lounging around the house, running errands, or even wearing while skiing, this pullover works for pretty much every occasion. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks intern

Thick, wrinkle-resistant pants that work for petite frames

source AELLA

Aella’s Flares are my favorite fall work pants for many reasons – they’re not too long for shorties like me, they don’t wrinkle, and they’re made of thick material that keeps you warm. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks Buying Guides editor

A sleek jacket that’s sporty and casual and far warmer than it looks

source MPG Sport

MPG Sport makes sporty apparel that can cross over into everyday life, and the Solstice jacket is the ultimate crossover coat. It’s super lightweight, comfortable, and much warmer than you’d expect. It can easily handle 30-degree weather and fall winds. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks Buying Guides editor

Heavy-duty winter boots that you’ll only bring out for special occasions

source Sorel

These are really heavy duty winter boots that aren’t for everyday wear, but if you’re trudging through snow, they’re great. They have a thick, removable lining so you can adjust warmth levels depending on how you feel, a grippy sole, and are all around waterproof. They’re not high-fashion, but they’re cute in a wintry way. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks intern

Slouchy leather boots that can handle tougher weather

source Nordstrom

This pair of booties has made it through more than five Northeast winters, so I’m confident saying they’re really durable. They’re not snow boots, and they’re not going to keep your feet as warm as snow boots, but the supple leather creates a cute, slouchy look and an outer that can handle serious weather. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks intern