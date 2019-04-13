The best women’s compression capris you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Compression capris offer the same benefits as their full-length counterparts, but they are a bit more comfortable for women who want to stay cooler during workouts.

They’re also great for women who don’t require full lower-leg compression.

Our top pick is the CW-X Stabilyx Capris because they offer targeted support, look great, and feel comfortable for workouts.

The most popular compression leggings are full-length, but there are many compression capris available as well. There are some clear differences between the two, most notably the lack of material over the lower legs in capri form. If you don’t need or want compression in your lower legs, capris can be a good compromise. Capris are also a solid choice for warmer weather training.

In terms of compression, capris offer the same benefits as their full-length counterparts. For example, the same CW-X Stabilyx tight holds the core, hips, and legs stable, at least to the knees in the capri version.

As is the case with full-length tights, some capris provide more stability than others. If you suffer from knee or hip pain, more supportive compression gear could help relieve your pain. However, if you don’t need maximum support, a less restrictive, lighter compression capri may be the better choice.

There’s something for every type of active woman in this guide. While the CW-X Stabilyx Capri stands out for its maximum compression, you’ll find other best compression capris for women in terms of overall value and popular activities, such as running and yoga.

Some tights stand out for details such as reflective elements and fabric with UV protection for outdoor activities. Others are popular for their comfort or versatility. Whether you’re training for a marathon or just want to check out the benefits of compression leggings, it’s worth checking out the top picks below.

Here are the best women’s compression capris in 2019:

The best compression capris for women overall

Why you’ll love them: With targeted support for the core, hips, and knees, along with overall stability, the CW-X Stabilyx Capris stand out as the top choice for any active woman.

All compression tights provide some level of support and compression, which helps boost blood flow and can ease related aches and pains. The Stabilyx 3/4 Compression Tight takes stability and support to a whole new level, because there’s more than just lower-leg support.

While some pants simply keep the lower and upper legs stable during workouts, the Stabilyx 3/4 tights also keep the core secure. Not only does this keep lower ab muscles in place, it also holds the hips, muscles, and lower back in alignment. In addition to stability, this extra support provides more power to the core.

These tights have another secret weapon. A unique EXO-WEB design provides targeted support and stability to areas that need it the most, such as the knee joint, hips, and back. Core muscles and joints are supported, and the ligaments are forced to work together for added knee joint stability.

If you suffer from knee pain, the extra knee support alone can make these tights a worthwhile investment. In fact, one runner claims that these tights “help to stabilize the joint like a knee brace, without the added bulk.”

The overall fit and function of compression tights can also influence your buying decision. These 3/4 Stabilyx capris do fit a bit snug thanks to their serious compression. While the sizing chart can help you choose the right size, you may want to go up one if you’re looking for a slightly looser fit. Once the tights are on, the double reinforced waistband and drawstring closure holds them in place during workouts.

A blend of polyester and spandex material makes the tights breathable and stretchy enough for your favorite activities. If you’re planning an outdoor workout, the UPF 50+ sun protection shields against harmful rays.

Pros: Targeted muscle support, can help reduce knee pain, UPF 50+ sun protection

Cons: Can be a bit tough to get on, small storage pocket, budget stretch

The best value compression capris for women

Why you’ll love them: If value is what you’re after, the CompressionZ Compression Capri Leggings deliver with firm, supportive compression, and comfortable material for less.

The CompressionZ Compression capris are a good value if you’re looking for decent compression, premium material, and a variety of colors and sizes. You may want to look elsewhere if you’re searching for compression tights with targeted muscle and joint support, but the gentle compression found in these tights works for running, yoga, gym workouts, and more.

As with other compression tights, there’s enough compression to boost blood circulation to boost recovery and even enhance your performance. A high waist holds the tights securely in place without compromising movement.

As active women, we’re often looking for tights that perform well without breaking the bank. These CompressionZ tights boost blood flow even before you start a workout, which can mean less time spent warming up. Lactic acid is also reduced as oxygen is increased, which can help speed up recovery.

While you can’t adjust the amount of compression, you can alter it slightly by playing around with various sizes. CompressionZ suggests going up one size if you don’t like a super-snug fit. As one woman writes, these compression tights appear “scary-tight” at first glance. However, she continues, they “go on like butter and fit like a dream!” Many women comment that the tights have just enough support without restricting movement.

These capris are equally designed for athletic and lifestyle use. When you’re on the go, the tights will stay in place without sliding up or down. As an added bonus, they won’t lose their shape after going through the wash after a workout. However, it’s best to avoid placing them in the dryer.

Several women find these tights to be ideal for warmer weather workouts because they wick moisture. A handful of women wear the capris as a base layer for additional comfort and support, especially for a job that requires frequent standing or walking.

Pros: Affordable, ideal for various indoor and outdoor workouts, moisture wicking material

Cons: Several women mention an initial popping sound in the waistband material when first pulling on the tights, lacks targeted support, storage pocket could be bigger

The best compression capris for runners

Why you’ll love them: These C9 Champion Embrace Run Capris have many runner-friendly features, from reflective details to UV protection and fast-drying material.

As runners, we’re well aware that our leg muscles vibrate quite a bit during workouts. Compression leggings can help reduce muscle vibration, which can result in less fatigue and post-workout soreness.

A study conducted by Ohio State University showed that several male distance runners experienced a noticeable reduction in leg muscle vibrations when wearing compression tights (both low and high compression). The runners tested out the tights during 30-minute treadmill runs.

Whether you’re heading out for a short run or are training for a distance event, compression capris such as these C9 pants may help boost performance and speed up recovery.

Every runner is slightly different when it comes to clothing. Personally, I prefer capris that provide enough support without restricting movement. Also, since I’m an early riser, I appreciate clothing with reflective elements. Having a storage pocket that’s large enough for keys, ID and an energy gel is also a must for me.

The C9 Champion tights hit most of these marks, with reflective details and a rear storage pocket with a zipper. The mid-rise fit offers ample core support without restricting movement. If you need a bit more security, the tights come with a drawstring elastic waist.

If you’ve ever experienced the frustration of frequently pulling up tights as they slide down on the run, you’re not alone. These tights come up high enough to stay in place while allowing you to maintain your natural form. One woman praises the overall fit of these leggings, noting that they stay up when running.

Another notable feature is the breathable material, which helps keep you cool even in warmer temperatures. The material wicks and dries quickly so that your skin remains dry and comfortable at all times.

Pros: Ideal for runners, comfortable mid-rise fit, reflective elements for safety

Cons: Only comes in one color; no targeted hip, knee, or core support; drawstring closure can be irritating

The best compression capris for yoga

Why you’ll love them: The yoga-oriented capris from 90 Degree By Reflex are supportive and provide just the right amount of compression for yoga and other gym workouts.

From Mountain Pose to Downward Facing Dog to Crow to handstands and more, you’ll want compression tights that provide plenty of support while boosting performance and improving your recovery. These compression leggings are designed with a blend of nylon, spandex, and polyester materials. While the exact ratios and materials vary based on specific colors, you can generally expect ample support and unrestricted movement.

If you’re new to yoga, you’ll find these tights to be solid and secure as you master the basics. For more advanced students, there’s plenty of stability and modesty for those more challenging poses. While the tights are designed for yoga, they’re just as handy for light workouts and training sessions. In fact, some women purchase the leggings simply for wearing around the house.

As with other 90 Degree By Reflex leggings, these capris have a stretchy material that won’t restrict movement, along with a gusset crotch for comfort and full range of motion. Whether you’re mastering your first Warrior pose or are hitting up the gym for a brief training session, the chafe-free construction keeps skin irritation at bay.

Another feature that’s unique to the brand is a hidden storage pocket in the waistband. Rather than awkwardly twisting around to reach your items from a rear pocket, you can discreetly remove them from the waist. If hot yoga is your thing or you sweat a lot, you’ll appreciate the fast-drying fabric.

In terms of sizing, many women agree that these leggings run true to size. As with other compression capris, you may want to size up if you prefer a looser fit. However, it’s important to keep in mind that these capri leggings are a bit longer than others. Some women find the material to be just the right thickness, while others wish there was a bit more coverage.

As one reviewer points out, though, “If they are see through on you, you are probably wearing a size too small.” The leggings also come in several colors, some of which are more modest than others.

Pros: Well suited for yoga, stretchy material, hidden waistband pocket

Cons: Compression isn’t very strong, some find the longer length a bit awkward for capri pants, some lighter colors may be too revealing

The best gym compression capris for women

Why you’ll love them: With lighter yet effective compression and stretchy material, the Dynamic Athletica Compression Capris are suitable for just about any gym-goer.

The Dynamic Athletica Compression Capris offer something for just about every athlete, whether you’re starting out an intense yoga session, need to hit the weights for a workout, or need to get some cardio in.

As with other compression tights, these Dynamic Athletica leggings boost performance before you even begin a workout. That’s because the compression material increases blood flow and circulation, which can keep muscles feeling warm and loose. The post-workout benefits are also noticeable. Once again, the increased blood flow and circulation reduces muscle fatigue and tightness for a faster recovery.

As with other compression pants, these capris are made with a blend of nylon and spandex material. Dynamic Athletica refers to this mix as its high performance fabric blend that specifically caters to active individuals. The spandex material keeps the material flexible enough to avoid restricting movement. In addition to full range of motion, this unique blend quickly wicks away moisture while keeping odors at bay.

Many women say these capris are comfortable enough to hang out in after a workout, or even to wear out for an afternoon of errands.

Several women find the fit tight by comfortable enough to avoid sizing up. However, as with any other compression tight, you can always try a size larger if you’d prefer a fit that’s not quite as snug. From yoga to squats to light cardio, active women say the tights stay firmly in place.

One woman comments that the tights “move in every direction and don’t thin out” when doing squats or similar exercises. In other words, they’re flexible enough without revealing underwear or other lines.

Pros: Designed for a variety of athletes, helps keep muscles warm, material isn’t revealing even when squatting

Cons: Lacks targeted support, lighter colors can show sweat, storage pocket doesn’t have a zipper closure