From lounging at home to staying warm on a crisp fall day to layering under a winter coat, nothing beats a good fleece.

Here are our picks for the best fleece jackets you can buy from The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, and Helly Hansen.

Nothing beats the coziness of fleece. It’s immediately warm when you put it on, it layers under a shell jacket to provide insulation on cold and damp days, and it can also be worn alone in cool weather, like a sweater or sweatshirt. Fleece can transition from indoors to outdoors easily, and many models can be both dressed up and dressed down.

A good fleece will maintain its pile for years without pilling, it will have high-quality hardware, and the pockets and seams will be sewn to last. A cheap fleece may pill or even shed, and zips and stitching may tear out.

To take the guesswork out of the shopping process, we’ve selected four of the best fleece jackets worthy of a spot in your closet. With options from brands like The North Face, Columbia, Helly Hansen, and Marmot, there’s a fleece jacket for wherever and however you want to wear it.

Here are the best women’s fleece jackets you can buy:

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs II Long Fleece

source Amazon

The longer cut makes this one of our favorite fleeces. This jacket falls below the waist, making it feel significantly warmer than a shorter option that’s just as thick. The Benton Springs’ hood has panels, so it contours comfortably when you pull it up. The full-length zipper opens from the bottom and the top, so if you need to tuck in a shirt or tighten a belt, it’s easy. And when you’re chilly, you can fully zip the jacket into a tall turtleneck.

The North Face Denali 2 Jacket

source Amazon

Designed to mate with The North Face shells, this abrasion-resistant fleece can be part of a three-in-one jacket system, or you can wear it on its own. If you carry a pack or purse, abrasion-resistant chest and shoulder panels keep the fleece under your straps from showing wear. Those panels also provide extra protection from wind and weather. Two zippered pockets hold a wallet, snacks, or other essentials, and they also keep your hands warm on chilly days. When it’s cold, a hem cinch seals out the wind, and the full zip comes up high to keep your neck warm. The Denali has a more relaxed fit, which means there’s plenty of room to add extra layers underneath.

Marmot Women’s Norhiem Sweater Knit Fleece Jacket

source Amazon

A fleece you can throw on after yoga, before a dog walk, or on your way to run errands, Marmot’s Norhiem will be the layer you reach for daily. It’s a layer you can wear all year round, on spring outings, cool summer evenings, or under a shell jacket in fall and winter. Pull up the hood for extra warmth, and use the slash pockets to warm your hands. A little Lycra in the cuffs helps keep out the breeze. Made from sweater-knit fleece, it’s styled to look good with almost any outfit. And you don’t have to worry about getting it dirty or smelly – unlike most sweaters, it’s easily machine washable. The Norhiem is cut just below the hips, not too roomy but not too tight.

Helly Hansen Women’s Precious Fleece 2 Jacket

source Amazon

Trim-cut and sewn from high loft fleece that looks more like shiny faux fur, Helly Hansen’s Precious seamlessly blends fashion and function. The Precious is just as warm as other fleece jackets, but the deliciously silky eye-catching polyester fabric makes it easy to dress it up. If you own a CIS compatible Helly Hansen shell, this can be zipped in. And if you don’t, just layer it. The full YKK coil zip is reliable and smooth-operating. Flatlock seams help this jacket look good and feel good.