The best women’s hiking pants from The North Face, Prana, and others

It’s easy just to throw on any pair of jeans before going for a hike, but a proper pair of hiking pants makes a world of difference

The best hiking pants feature a combination of stretch fabric and a gusseted crotch for a full range of motion, and repel everything from sun and dirt to water and sweat.

Here are our picks of the best women’s hiking pants from brands like Columbia Sportswear, Prana, and The North Face

If you’re headed into the backcountry for a day hike or overnighter, wearing pants made specifically for the task (in this case, hiking pants) helps you have the best experience. All hiking pants are made for movement and comfort, with many featuring stretchy fabric and a gusseted crotch so you can stretch, reach, and twist without restriction.

They’re also designed to be worn with a backpack as most brands design the waist of the pant to not have anything like excess fabric or a belt loop that’s capable of causing a pressure point or become uncomfortable under a pack. The best hiking pants aren’t just for hiking, either, but look good enough for you to wear while traveling or around town – as well as on the trail. It’s also important to find a pair that’s sun-, dirt-, and water-resistant, even if you hike in an area that doesn’t always encounter intense elements.

If you’re hard to fit, look for a pair that comes in a variety of lengths, then choose a length that won’t get caught under the heel of your boot as you’re walking. To help you sift through the growing lot of hiking pants available online, we rounded up a few pairs of our favorites from brands like The North Face, Columbia Sportswear, and Eddie Bauer. Here are the best women’s hiking pants.

The best women’s hiking pants you can buy:

Columbia Sportswear Saturday Trail Convertible Pant

Tough, abrasion-resistant stretch nylon fabric makes these zip-off pants a great option for women looking for one garment that does it all. The legs zip off, which adds an extra layer of versatility, allowing you to switch to shorts if need be. When worn as pants, a subtle flap covers the zipper to avoid snagging on anything as you hike.

A gusseted crotch allows for full freedom of movement and the pant’s articulated knees won’t pull up or feel binding when you’re stepping up or down. Side-zip security pockets safely hold an ID or credit card while leg hem cinches keep out bugs and debris. The fabric is rated for UPF 50, meaning you’re able to wear these in the sun without having to worry about getting burned, too.

The comfortable stretch fabric repels water and resists stains while breathing and wicking moisture away from your skin to keep you dry and comfortable. These pants feature a mid-rise design, come in three different lengths, and have enough give in the fabric to fit a variety of body shapes and sizes. Consider sizing up, though; they run small.

Prana Briann Pant

The Prana Briann pant does it all, from trekking to around the house to daily use. These stretchy, slim fit pants don’t scream technical trail attire and are perfect as a travel pant, allowing you to wear them at a city tour, a hike, or while out to dinner with friends.

Stretchy and water repellent, the Briann stays comfortable no matter if you’ve been in them for hours or days, and they won’t look saggy or worn down. Made from durable, abrasion-resistant stretch nylon, the pants quick-dry moisture, offer SPF 50+ protecting, and repel water. They’re designed as a mid-rise pant with belt loops and a button closure. Prana offers the Briann in three length choices and seven different colorways.

The North Face Aphrodite 2.0 Capri

The Aphrodite Capri from The North Face features oversized leg openings, making them cool in hot weather without leaving you as exposed as a pair of shorts. The waistband is two inches wide, so it won’t dig or chafe, even when you’re huffing up a steep incline or hauling a heavy backpack. An adjustable drawcord at the waist lets you easily cinch the pants for a customized fit.

The North Face manufactured the Aphrodite from durable, breathable fabric that quickly wicks and dries, allowing them to stay comfortable whether you’re hiking in the rain or breaking a sweat. A concealed zippered compartment inside the hand pocket secures valuables like car keys and its triple-stitched seams can endure miles of hard use. The shirring on the legs adds flair, so you could throw these on over your yoga tights en route to class if you don’t feel like walking around in Lycra.

Eddie Bauer Women’s Guide Pro Pants

Made for professional mountain guides, the Eddie Bauer Women’s Guide Pro Pants are lightweight, packable, and constructed from a stretchy fabric that lasts for years of hard use. They’re rugged and durable enough to survive anything the outdoors throws at you, and feature a treated water-repelling finish and UPF 50+ protection.

The Guide Pro Pants offer a style reminiscent of a pair of stretch jeans and feature two hand pockets, a button waist, and belt loops. Zippered pockets on the thighs are big enough to hold a phone, wallet, or ID, too. They’re styled as a mid-rise pant and come in seven different colors. Eddie Bauer designed these for women with a somewhat curvy figure, so check the sizing guide before choosing which pair to buy.