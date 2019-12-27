Hiking socks keep your feet comfortable, dry, and protected in your hiking boots.

These are some of the best women’s hiking socks you can buy, from Darn Tough, Swiftwick, Farm to Feet, and Thorlos.

Socks can make or break any day you’re spending a lot of time on your feet. The best ones make blisters a thing of the past. And they keep your feet comfortable with activity-specific cushioning and by wicking sweat out of your shoes and away from your feet. When it comes to socks, you get what you pay for. If you’re a hiker, cyclist, or runner, think of your socks as a piece of gear and invest in two or three premium pairs. They’ll help you have a great day on the trail, on the slopes, and beyond any day you wear them.

Selecting the best socks can be a daunting task. So, we’ve done the work for you. Try a pair of these trail socks for your next adventure, and they’ll put a spring in your step. But don’t feel like you have to save them just for trail days. Good socks will keep your feet feeling fresh and comfortable anytime you have them on.

Here are the best women’s hiking socks you can buy:

Darn Tough Treeline Micro Crew Cushion

Darn Tough unconditionally guarantees its socks won’t ever wear out, and it replaces them if they do. That makes them worth the $20 investment, especially when those socks are non-itchy, extremely breathable, and crazy comfortable merino. Darn Tough socks are knitted in Vermont using superfine gauge yarns that keep the socks from slipping, bunching, or giving you blisters. Merino is naturally anti-microbial, so you can wear these socks for multiple days and they won’t get smelly. This model has light cushioning in the heel for hiking or long days standing or walking anywhere. Darn Tough socks come in dozens of patterns and styles, so explore a little to find the color and level of padding you prefer.

Swiftwick Flite XT Zero

If you wear low cut boots or running shoes when you hit the hills, you may prefer a short sock to match. These USA-made seamless-toe socks have tiny treads in the heel and toe to prevent your sock from sliding around inside your shoe on an incline. Extra elastic in the ankle and in the heel of this sock support your foot as you stride, and compression in the arch band helps your feet feel fresh, not fatigued. Swiftwick uses a moisture-wicking synthetic underneath your foot and mesh on top to most efficiently move moisture out of your shoe, which will keep your feet feeling fresher, and reduce the chance of blisters.

Farm to Feet Damascus Lightweight Elite Hiking 1/4 Crew Merino Wool Socks

Compression can help tired feet feel fresh, and these merino/nylon/spandex socks are knit to form a supportive band from the top of your sock through the arch to fight fatigue. Merino is itch-free and naturally odor-resistant. Nylon adds durability and Spandex helps these socks hold their shape. These socks are knitted to be seamless in the toe box, eliminating possible hot spots where your boot or shoe may be narrow. And even though they’re cut to just over the ankle-high, which is ideal for low and mid-cut shoes and boots, they have full cushioning for insulation, moisture-wicking, impact absorption, and overall cushy comfort. Plus, they’re made in the USA.

Thorlos Women’s Lthw Max Cushion Hiking Crew Socks

If you ‘re looking for a high-performance sock that’s more affordable then some merino models, this made in the USA polyester/nylon hiking crew puts lots of padding in your toe, heel, and instep to make walking and hiking feel good. A smaller heel pocket, narrower toe, and extra stretch in the ankle make this sock well-suited for women with narrow feet. It’s knitted with durable fibers engineered to wick sweat away from your foot and out the opening of your shoe or boot. This sock comes about halfway up your calf, making it a great choice when you’re wearing taller boots.