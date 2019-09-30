Leather sneakers are casual, cool, and comfortable, a perfect trio that goes with just about every look.

There are so many great leather sneakers for women out there, so we’re helping you out by sharing our top picks across the board.

Our top pick overall is The Royale from Greats because it’s stylish, comfortable, and relatively affordable. You can find out more about this pair, and the rest of our picks, below.

When it comes to shoes, there’s nothing I love more than a leather sneaker. A good leather sneaker strikes the balance between sleek and sporty, trendy and classic, comfortable and stylish. That’s why I wear mine everywhere and with everything. Leather sneakers, jeans, and a plain white T-shirt are the ultimate effortless outfit trifecta. Swap out wedges for a pair of leather sneakers to edge up a sundress in the summer, or wear them in place of loafers to dress down a more formal look.

These days, dressing casually is cool – and a good pair of leather sneakers are a wardrobe staple. Simple silhouettes and supportive construction make leather sneakers a classic, reliable choice for any outfit, occasion, or mood. I could wax poetic on leather sneakers for days, but instead I’ll channel my fervor into helping you find the best pair.

The best part about the leather sneaker trend is the variety of options. But with so many brands and styles to choose from, it can be hard to pin down just what to buy. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly pair, a timeless pair in a fun pattern, or a luxury pair, we’ve researched offerings across brands and tested some of these ourselves, too. Once you find your perfect pair, just make sure you keep them clean – we have lots of products to help you with that too.

Here are the best leather sneakers for women you can buy:

The best women’s leather sneakers overall

Greats The Royale sneakers look and feel like the more expensive pairs out there, but with a much more affordable price, making them our top choice.

Premium white sneakers are popping up everywhere. If you want that luxury look without the accompanying luxury price tag, Greats will become your go-to.

Greats was founded in 2014 as a middle ground between the fast-fashion throwaways and the pricey luxury pairs. Each pair is handmade in Italy with premium materials, but they carry a much more affordable price tag than you’d probably expect – all of the pairs go for less than $200.

The Royale, one of Great’s bestsellers, is a timeless wardrobe staple. The supple full-grain leather upper gives this pair a clean, premium look that lasts. The waxed cotton laces won’t wear out quickly, adding to the sneaker’s durability.

Ortholite insoles provide a little extra cushion, so you can wear these comfortably for hours. The Strategist also named them one of the best travel shoes for women. And sock haters, rejoice: The breathable, soft leather lining inside the shoe means you don’t even need to wear socks with these.

Over 300 reviewers over at Greats have given these sneakers an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. They say that they’re supportive, and the quality leather just gets softer over time. At $179, The Royale sneakers aren’t cheap, but they’re much more affordable than most of the premium leather pairs you’ll find elsewhere.

Pros: High quality, reasonable price, classic style

Cons: Limited color options, midfoot seaming isn’t as simple as others

The best budget-friendly women’s leather sneakers

The Adidas Stan Smith sneakers have been bestsellers for almost 60 years now, and they just so happen to be budget-friendly too.

If a shoe has been popular for over 50 years, it’s safe to say it’s not going out of style anytime soon. Such is the case for Adidas’ classic Stan Smiths, arguably one of the most iconic sneakers around.

The shoe was originally released as a tennis sneaker in the 1960s. Today, the Stan Smith isn’t a performance pair, but the style has stayed relatively the same and somehow still feels fresh after all these years. The low-cut silhouette is in line with the other style-focused leather sneakers on the market. A leather upper with Adidas’ perforated three stripes and green detailing on the tongue and heel tab make this pair a classic. The green and white colorway goes with everything, but if you want something more neutral, or more loud, there are plenty of designs to choose from.

The Stan Smiths are cushy and comfortable on your soles, though they lack the arch support of a performance sneaker. I find that my Adidas sneakers run true to size, but some shoppers comment that this pair runs large. So if you’re between two sizes, you should probably pick the smaller option. And an Adidas pro tip for small-footed ladies, you can get these shoes even cheaper by going for a kids’ size.

Pros: Affordable, comfortable

Cons: May run large

The best classic women’s leather sneakers

The Nike Air Force 1 was launched in the 1980s as a performance basketball sneaker, but has since become a street-style icon that’s equal parts cool and comfortable.

The Nike Air Force 1 debuted in 1982 as a premier high-top basketball sneaker and quickly found itself on the feet of some of the NBA’s biggest names. Encapsulated air units in the soles added springy cushioning while box-toe perforations offered easy ventilation, making the Air Force 1 a simple and stylish choice for the pros. While originally made for men, the Nike Air Force 1 quickly became a street-style symbol, and in 2001, Nike introduced women’s sizing.

The Air Force 1 is one of the most enduring pairs from the innovative Nike Air franchise. The shoes seamlessly blend performance and style, making them a go-to on courts and streets alike. The leather upper, foam sole, and padding around the collar provide all-day comfort, and with the chunky, low profile, they have a casually cool style that looks good with everything. Nick Engvall, founder of Sneaker History, credits the Air Force 1 with starting the sneaker culture we know today.

Over the years, the Air Force 1 has seen many colorways and collaborations with designer brands. You can’t go wrong with the clean, crisp, white-on-white pair though. At $90, these are relatively affordable for a pair of quality leather sneakers – though the price can be higher for different colorways.

Pros: Timeless style, comfortable, affordable

Cons: Can get dirty easily

The best comfort women’s leather sneakers

The Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis sneakers are lightweight, flexible, and ergonomically designed for superior comfort.

Cole Haan is known for its innovative sneaker technologies, which in turn makes for really comfortable shoes. The GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker is no exception.

As the name suggests, the sneaker looks like a traditional court shoe, but it’s slimmer and lighter. The supple leather is accented with a suede detail by the heel, as well as some minimalist stitching on the upper. This makes for a sleek design that works for everyday wear.

Every part of the shoe is thoughtfully designed for maximum comfort and wearability. In the heel and forefoot are rubber pods for traction as you move. The leather footbed is covered in a light textile so your feet never get too hot. The Grand.ØS outsole has layers of special cushioning for padding below your feet, making each step feel softer. The lightweight construction makes these really flexible, mimicking the natural motion of your feet.

Over 300 reviewers give this shoe a healthy rating. One reviewer at Cole Haan says she wore them on vacation for a day of walking over 10 miles, and they were still incredibly comfortable after hours. We like them so much we included the men’s version in our guide to the best stylish sneakers for men. If you need a sneaker that can take you from your commute, to vacations, to work events, and everywhere in between, the GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker is a great choice.

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable

Cons: May run large, pricey

The best lightweight women’s leather sneakers

The Sempre sneakers from M.Gemi are handmade in small batches in Italian factories, and the quality is apparent in these lightweight shoes.

If you haven’t heard of M.Gemi, you should know that the footwear startup works with small, family-owned factories in Italy to create their shoes in limited quantities – and new styles are released online every Monday.

What that really means is that with every pair of shoes you buy from M.Gemi you get quality craftsmanship. But small-batch also means some pairs can sell out quickly and rack up long wait-lists.

The Sempre is M.Gemi’s classic leather sneaker, handmade in Italy. It boasts a minimalist silhouette and design, which makes it a versatile option. A supple leather upper and rubber sole offer comfort and flexibility. In fact, they’re so flexible you can even fold them in half for easy packing. The unlined interior is also light on your feet. The comfortable design and simple style make these an easy go-to pair for just about every occasion.

I have tested The Sempre in Rose, and my feet are constantly happy when I slip them on. I’d heard a lot about M.Gemi, but I wasn’t sure what made this pair worth $198. After wearing them for a significant amount of time, it’s clear that you’re paying for high quality and attention to detail. The leather is so soft, and combined with the lightweight rubber sole, these are really flexible, making them comfortable for long hours of wear. I even wore these without socks on a summer day, and while I wouldn’t recommend doing the same, my feet were totally comfortable the whole day through, albeit a little sweaty.

Pros: Lightweight, flexible, comfortable

Cons: Pricey

The best splurge-worthy women’s leather sneakers

The Koio Capri sneakers are pricey, but they’re really comfortable, high quality, and easy to clean, making them worth the price if you’re ready to splurge.

In a world flush with luxury sneakers, Koio is a standout. Feeling like the leather sneakers from old-school designer brands were treated more like precious objects than everyday footwear, Koio’s co-founders (and self-proclaimed sneakerheads) set out to make premium leather sneakers without the heavy markup. To achieve this, Koio sneakers are made in the same Italian factories as high-end brands like Chanel and Hermès.

The Capri is a simple, sleek pair that you’ll want to wear with everything. The buttery soft leather wears in quickly for a really comfortable feel that just gets better with time. The full-grain leather upper is smooth and really nice quality. You may be nervous to rough these up, but they’re actually super easy to clean. I just dab mine down with a damp washcloth when I notice dirt or spots.

The Capris come in a variety of attractive options, both leather and suede, with textural accents and cool colorways. I live in my Capri Biancos, Koio’s original white sneaker with a light grey suede accent. They’re definitely my most-worn shoe of the moment – they look good with anything I wear them with, and they’re comfortable.

While $248 is definitely a lot for a pair of sneakers, when you compare the Capri to even more expensive luxury options, these are more reasonable. If you’re willing to splurge, the Koio Capri will serve you, and your wardrobe, well.

Pros: Premium quality without the markup, easy to clean, comfortable

Cons: Pricey