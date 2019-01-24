The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

A multivitamin is key to making sure you get your daily fill of nutrients without having to take a roster of supplements.

Our top pick is the Garden of Life Vitamin Code for Women, which contains all the essentials plus probiotics and enzymes to help you digest.

Vitamins, if you bother to take them at all, are the least fun part of the day. Growing up, my parents would set out a cupful of various supplements at dinnertime, which I carefully distributed throughout the meal to minimize the torture (swallowing pills is the worst).

As an adult, I’ve largely fallen off the vitamin bandwagon, much to their chagrin. If, like me, you’re trying to get back into the habit of supplementing your diet with some additional nutrition, a multivitamin is a great place to start. All the essentials, packed into just one pill – what more could you want?

But before you grab the first multi for women you see on your drugstore shelf, do a little research. Not all multivitamins are created equal, and different body chemistries and lifestyles will require boosts of different vitamins and minerals. For example, pregnant women or women over the age of 40 may want to look into specialty multivitamins formulated for their specific needs. Medical News Today has a useful breakdown of which vitamins are most important for women at different ages.

Multivitamins are highly personal and it’s difficult to recommend just one that works for everyone. That said, we’ve rounded up five highly-praised multivitamins for women here, so there’s likely to be one that suits you on this list.

Here are the best women’s multivitamins you can buy:

The best multivitamin for women overall

Why you’ll love it: The Garden of Life Vitamin Code for Women is packed with essential nutrients, plus probiotics and enzymes to aid with digestion.

If you’re in search of a multivitamin that does it all, Garden of Life Vitamin Code for Women is a great choice. It’s designed to meet the average woman’s nutritional needs, so it’s a solid option if you want a basic, effective supplement. Jam-packed with folate, calcium, magnesium, Vitamins A, C, D3, E, and B-Complex, the raw formula also reinforces breast and reproductive health.

A gluten-free and vegetarian vitamin, Garden of Life Vitamin Code for Women is made without binders or fillers and contains probiotics and enzymes to help with digestion. This is especially useful for anyone who suffers from stomach distress that can be aggravated by some multivitamins. Verywell Fit notes that “unlike other multivitamins, you can take them on an empty stomach.”

In addition to 1,300 5-star reviews on Amazon, this product is Verywell Fit’s top women’s multivitamin pick and has been recommended by ConsumerSearch, which cites “accuracy in labeling” as one of the pros.

“These vitamins are great! They are large and have a slight veggie taste when swallowing, but they are so worth taking! I have really bad fatigue and I noticed a big improvement in my energy when I started taking these,” writes one Amazon reviewer.

Pros: Kosher, gluten-free, vegetarian, contains probiotics, can be taken without food

Cons: Pricey

The best bargain multivitamin for women

Why you’ll love it: Nature’s Made Multi for Her gives you a boost of iron, calcium, and D3 at a great value.

Vitamins can be expensive. If cost is a top concern for you Nature’s Made Multi for Her comes at a great value: 300 capsules for less than $25.

Nature’s Made Multi for Her contains 23 nutrients vital to women’s health, including the daily recommended amounts of iron, calcium, and D3. It boasts a USP Verified Mark, demonstrating that the product has been vetted for safety and accurate labeling.

These supplements are highly recommended by experts on the Internet, having been featured in Verywell Fit, Everyday Health, MyDomaine, and Women’s Day, which notes that the vitamin was formulated without gluten or yeast, “[making] it a viable option for those suffering from celiac disease or yeast overgrowth.”

The multivitamin is an Amazon’s Choice item due to its high user rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. One reviewer writes, “I have tried so many vitamins and I really love these. They have been around forever and no fake stuff added in. Easy to swallow and no bad taste in your mouth. I feel like they do give you an overall bit of extra energy.”

Pros: Great value, 23 nutrients, contains daily recommended amount of iron and calcium, yeast- and gluten-free, USP certified

Cons: Some users might find size large

The best necessities-only multivitamin for women

Why you’ll love it: Get the nutrients you absolutely need – nothing more, nothing less – with the paired-down Ritual Essential for Women formula.

More isn’t always better when it comes to your multivitamin. Ritual Essential for Women is made with just the necessities in mind and absolutely no added bells-and-whistles or unwanted chemicals or fillers.

The Ritual philosophy, as described on the brand’s website, is that “most multis have 20+ ingredients you already get enough of from food.” In response, the brand has created a bare-bones formula containing only nine of the most essential nutrients: Iron, Omega-3, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Folate, Vitamin K2, Boron, Vitamin E, and Magnesium.

Ritual also boasts transparency in ingredient sourcing and provides a ton of background information on each nutrient included in its supplements. The unique-looking gel capsule contains beads of vitamins and minerals suspended in oil, and the design is supposed to aid in digestion.

The capsules are vegan and gluten-, allergen-, and GMO-free. Ritual offers a subscription model. For $30 each month, the company will send you a fresh bottle of your chosen supplement, so you’ll never run out. In addition to Essential for Women, the company currently offers Essential Prenatal for pregnant individuals.

The vitamins have also recently been featured by Barbend, MyDomaine, and BuzzFeed.

Pros: Subscription model, transparency about ingredient sourcing, no-nausea capsule design, can take on empty stomach

Cons: Pricey

The best clean multivitamin for women

Why you’ll love it: Rainbow Light Women’s One Multivitamin is an expert- and shopper-approved all-natural once-a-day multivitamin.

You could eat all your fruits and vegetables … or you could take a single vitamin that contains a bunch of fruits and vegetables and order those French fries. Okay, so ideally you’d be doing a mix of both. But Rainbow Light Women’s One Multivitamin makes it that much easier to get all your essential nutrients, even when you’re not eating as many kale smoothies as you know you should.

Rainbow Light Women’s One is an all-natural, organic multivitamin devoid of artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or fillers. What it does contain is an array of nutrients derived from fruits and vegetables like kale, spinach, dandelion, and beet; plus B-complex, vitamin D3, and iron to promote heart, bone, skin, and breast health.

Still unconvinced? The formula also helps with hormonal balance and stress, thanks to a mix of spirulina, red clover, and dong quai. This multivitamin has a 4-star Amazon rating based on 2,300 reviews and has been featured in Everyday Health, MyDomaine, Verywell Fit, and Women’s Day.

One shopper says, “I have a digestive autoimmune disease, so my multivitamin has to be easy on the stomach, which this is. I appreciate that it contains enzymes and probiotics. The miligrams [sic] of B-1 contained are high enough to help manage my chronic migraines as well. I definitely notice a difference in my energy, skin, and hair when using this.”

Pros: All-natural, contains superfoods and probiotics, supports hormonal balance

Cons: Pricey

The best multivitamin for women over 40

Why you’ll love it: Garden of Life Multivitamin Organic Women’s 40+ is specially formulated to address the changing nutritional needs of women as they age.

It probably goes without saying that our nutritional needs change as we age, but what’s less obvious is that when you hit a certain point you should probably look into a new multivitamin. The Garden of Life Multivitamin Organic Women’s 40+ is specifically formulated to address the needs of women aged 40 and older.

Each capsule contains 100% daily amount (or higher) of 16 essential vitamins and minerals, plus ingredients like tomato and turmeric for additional breast and hormone support and iodine and selenium for thyroid health.

With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on 385+ reviews, this is a shopper favorite vitamin pick. It’s also been featured by Family Living Today and boasts an Amazon’s Choice designation.

“Absolutely THE best vitamin brand on the market, no doubt about it. These are truly not like ANY other. They offer 100% food-based ingredients and organic vegan, NOTHING artificial,” writes one reviewer.

“These vitamins are excellent! I had blood work done by my doctor and four months later he said my blood tests had improved after beginning these vitamins! I have more energy and feel great! I am a smaller woman so I only take one vitamin versus two on the directions! I highly recommend them,” reports another.

Pros: Designed for women over 40, provides thyroid and breast nutritional support, contains 16 vitamins and minerals, good for sensitive stomach

Cons: Pricey

source Shutterstock

